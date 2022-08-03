Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, July 22
At 4:05 a.m., two unknown subjects broke the glass door at the American Market on West Ellendale and stole several bottles of wine.
At 11:33 a.m., a 71-year-old male reported he was concerned that his brother was going to come up from California to fight him. The only evidence was a few Facebook messages, but there seemed to be a lot of history between the two.
At 12:30 p.m., a report of an armed man carrying a 12-gauge shotgun at southwest Stump Street. He said he usually has it in a guitar case. No crime committed.
At 4:57 p.m., an old bayonet was found at a property on East Ellendale Avenue. The bayonet was turned in to police for destruction.
At 8:28 p.m., a report of a lady giving her 16-year-old child marijuana. She admitted that she had given her daughter marijuana for about a month. A criminal report was initiated.
Saturday, July 23
At 9:29 a.m., Wayne Persons was lodged on a failure to appear warrant.
At 10:58 a.m., a male subject stopped police on Northwest Jasper Street to tell them that he was “fed up” with the police department not dealing with his neighbors calling him a thief. He said he would handle it himself, and they would come looking for him.
At 1:10 a.m., Christopher Bebeau was lodged after police dispatch confirmed he had a warrant for his arrest.
At 6:05 p.m., Catherine Warren was lodged for a DUII and Reckless Driving.
Sunday, July 24
At 1:46 a.m., a male subject was found drunk and asleep on the sidewalk of Northeast Denton Avenue. The male subject was checked by medics and given courtesy transport to his residence.
At 1:24 p.m., a female asked police to call Helena, Montana police department and tell them to retrieve her son. She was advised that the Dallas Police Department would not call another agency and tell them how to do their job.
At 2:12 p.m., a report of people collecting money to support child Leukemia by Safeway on West Ellendale. Police were unable to locate the subject. The complainant claimed it was a scam.
At 2:36 p.m., Michael Turner was lodged on a Parole Board warrant and Felon in Possession of a Weapon (brass knuckles).
At 5:42 p.m., police added a Carrying a Concealed Weapon charge to Michael Turner.
Monday, July 25
At 1:25 a.m., an 8-year-old female turned off the alarm to her house and got out. A neighbor near Southwest Academy Street found her. The mother, who was asleep, was contacted and had no idea that the child got out and was transported by police.
At 12 p.m., a complainant called the police to inform them that someone was throwing trash in the dumpster behind the building of World Gym on Southeast Court Street. The person was a tenant of the building and allowed to use it.
Tuesday, July 26
At 2:05 p.m., a victim received telephonic harassment from a fake number. The texter knows the victim well. The incident is now under investigation.
At 4:51 p.m., a report was made of a black Harley arriving in Dallas going about 100 miles per hour on North Kings Valley Highway. Police were unable to locate the vehicle.
At 5:06 p.m., a vehicle lost a tire and wheel rolling down Orchard drive towards the police vehicle. Police carried the tire back to the car and a tow truck was called.
Wednesday, July 27
At 9:27 a.m., a report was made of a young girl being left in a car at Safeway. The father returned and left the area before the police arrived.
At 11:44 a.m., a report of a female walking around with no pants and no underwear on Southwest Washington Street. The police were unable to locate the subject.
At 2:40 p.m., a report of a dog being left in a hot car on Southeast Jefferson Street. The vehicle was gone before police arrival.
At 3:44 p.m., ammunition was turned in to the police department for destruction.
Thursday, July 28
At 8:27 a.m., a maintenance worker at Rickreall Creek Townhomes Residential Gathering Build saved a two-year-old from choking on a piece of fruit. The maintenance worker got the fruit out of the child’s mouth before the police arrived, but the police gave the parents directions on what to do in the future.
At 10:30 a.m., Austin Moore was lodged for Domestic Assault, Harassment and Disorderly Conduct.
At 4:17 p.m., a report of an 11-year-old child was choking. The child was breathing before police arrival.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, July 25
At 1:50 a.m., a deputy struck a black cat in the 7500 block of Rickreall Road. The deputy turned back to check on it and found it disfigured and convulsing and dispatched it using his handgun. The cat had no collar or identifying items.
At 2:27 a.m., a report of a single vehicle rolled over accident on a sharp curve on West Perrydale Road near Dejong Road.
At 3:42 a.m., an ongoing issue with a resident in the Green Haven RV Park reporting someone on his roof. A deputy found nobody on the roof of his trailer, or anyone else’s trailer.
At 7:30 a.m., a report of a single vehicle rollover accident with injuries on Pacific Highway near Frizzell Road. The driver does not remember anything about the crash or where he came from or going to. He was transported to Salem Hospital with unknown injuries.
At 7:46 a.m., a motorist was stopped and cited for speeding 73 mph in a 35-mph highway work zone in the 12100 block of Airlie Road.
At 8:49 a.m., a citizen reported online his 1964 International pickup had been unlawfully entered and a screwdriver jammed into the ignition in an apparent attempt to steal. Unknown when it actually occurred. Locksmith estimates $500 to repair.
At 10:58 a.m., a report of an approximately 18-month-old fertile male white (mix) no collar no chip - Timberwolf cross found off Silverson Road in West Salem.
At 7:24 p.m., a motorist was cited on Highway 22 near milepost 16 for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone and for having no operator’s license. She was verbally warned for failure to install an ignition interlock device.
At 10:11 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Morrow Road reported following a vehicle he found on one of his properties. A deputy located the vehicle and discovered it was a personal vehicle being used by an Amazon driver.
Tuesday, July 26
At 12:07 a.m., the Parent of a 14-year-old juvenile brought her to the Sheriff’s Office after they found the juvenile at their friend’s house throwing up on the couch from too many dabs.
At 2:32 a.m., a motorist fell asleep while driving and put his car into the ditch in the 15400 block of Salt Creek Road. Although the driver smelled a slight odor of alcohol coming from his person, deputies did not feel they had enough to push the issue further. The driver was cited for careless driving.
At 7:37 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to display plates on Oakdale Road near Falls City Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured and fail to register vehicle.
At 8:25 a.m., a motorist reported side swiping a deer in the 11400 block of Clow Corner Road. The deer ran off and the driver went on to work.
At 10:36 a.m., a resident in the 14500 block of Monmouth Highway reported a suspicious vehicle drove up to her driveway the previous night. The deputy discovered it was an Amazon driver using a personal vehicle.
At 10:57 a.m., a complaint about a chihuahua/beagle mix dog getting out and biting his neighbor and chasing neighborhood kids in the 400 block of Northeast Fern Avenue. While the deputy was talking with the complainant, “low and behold said Beagle/Chi came flying after a kid on a bike, teeth bearing and snapping.” The deputy called the owner, who was on her way in 10 minutes and promised to ensure locking up the dog inside before heading to work. The deputy promised to sit on the porch with the dog until the owner arrived and warned the owner, as this was the first complaint, she faces a citation next time.
At 12:49 p.m., a resident in the 11400 block of West Perrydale Road reported receiving a letter that contained a white powdery substance. A deputy collected the piece of mail and its contents. The address written on the envelope is not a real address. The powder tested positive for cocaine.
At 1:40 p.m., a report of two dogs that got loose and into poultry in the 7100 block of Ridgeway Road. One dog was impounded, while the second was still not in compliance.
At 4:43 p.m., a report of a motorist who passed out from the heat and crashed in an unknown location on Highway 194. The PCSO found the vehicle in the 15000 block and about 30 yards into the trees / brush, hidden from the roadway. The driver was extricated by firefighters and transported to the Salem Hospital.
At 4:47 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Highway 22 near milepost 18 for failure to display plates. The vehicle ended up being the suspect vehicle in a reported theft of ammo that had just occurred in Monmouth at BiMart. Deputies held the vehicle and its occupants until Monmouth Police arrived. They detained the female driver and turned the stop to high risk for the male passenger who was the suspect. Police ultimately cited and released the male for Theft II. He had a serviceable FTA warrant out of Lincoln County. The deputy lodged him in Polk County Jail on that.
At 8:15 p.m., a report of a white 2016 Ram 1500 abandoned as a hazard in the 5800 block of Wigrich Road. The left rear tire had come off the lugs, jammed up into the wheel well and the rotor was dragging along the roadway as it moved to the eastbound shoulder.
At 9:24 p.m., PCSDO received a report of a stolen vehicle. It was located on Highway 22 near milepost 19 and stopped for suspicion of unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, failure to signal 100 feet before a lane change and driving while suspended. The driver claimed the vehicle belonged to his mother. The original complainant, who was in a relationship with the driver, could not prove the vehicle was stolen. The driver was cited DWS-violation and fail to carry proof of insurance.
At 9:32 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 57.
Wednesday, July 27
At 2:27 a.m., a report of a vehicle versus deer crash on Bethel Road near Pacific Highway.
At 7:47 a.m., a motorist reported swerving to miss a deer in the 26000 block of Salmon River Highway. She collided with and completely disconnected a power pole from the base and went into the ditch on the north side of the road. The deputy observed indicators of impairment and followed her to the hospital and obtained a search warrant for her blood which was taken at McMinnville Hospital, West Valley Medical center. She was cited and released in the hospital.
At 11:40 a.m., a fertile female, solid black, with pink collar Pit Bull (pocket size) was found tied to a tree at Birch Park in the 1300 block of Stump Street. Deputies transported the dog, which had no chip, to the Oregon Humane Society.
At 8:56 a.m., a report of an attempted break in of a community mail box in the 500 block of James Howe Road.
At 3:08 p.m., a resident in the 2000 block of Mistletoe Road reported a silver sedan that had stopped in the middle of the road and the driver was looking towards her mailboxes and acting suspicious. Deputies found the driver who said through a Spanish translator he and a friend were playing Pokemon Go and he agreed that it may have looked suspicious but that they were just playing the game.
At 3:14 p.m., a report of a motorcyclist on a black Harley style cruiser northbound on Highway 99 from Old Fort Road that was passing on a double yellow, throwing items at vehicles and flipping off drivers.
At 7:27 p.m., a report of a therapist visiting a client in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. The client opened the door and started yelling at her. She reported that the client threatened to stab her and other persons. She disengaged and went back to her vehicle, where he followed her and started banging on her windows. After talking with him, deputies could smell a slight odor of alcohol coming from his person. Ultimately Dallas Police arrested the subject for menacing and he was taken to the Polk County Jail.
At 10:16 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a male subject breaking a window on a truck at the park and ride on Kings Valley Highway near Falls City Road. When they tried to take the subject into custody, he resisted, and they had to use strength and an arm bar lock to get him handcuffed. He was lodged at Polk County Jail for Criminal Mischief II, Disorderly Conduct II and Resisting Arrest.
Thursday, July 28
At 7:05 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Airlie Road.
At 11:42 a.m., deputies served a Civil Writ of Assistance to a subject in the 1900 block of Southeast Virginia Drive. He was not very cooperative at first but was ultimately removed from the home. Dallas Police arrived and arrested him on PC charges for Domestic Assault 4.
At 10:39 a.m., a report of a motorist that lost control while avoiding another motorist turning off Clow Corner Road. He overcorrected his vehicle, and went straight into the ditch in the 12800 block. There were no injuries.
At 6:11 p.m., a resident in the 15000 block of Oakdale Road reported a bullet being shot through his second story window. The spouse reported observed a heavy white male associated with a large white pickup truck that may have shot the round from down the hill of their residence. The deputy was unable to located a suspect or white truck. As the location was known as a common spot for shooting, the deputy spoke with the landowner. He promised to post “no shooting” signs.
At 5:47 p.m., PCSO were notified Salem Police had a report of an assault with a machete in Wallace Marine Park, located at 200 Glenn Creek Road. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect. Salem Police then reported they found a stolen vehicle that eluded through the park.
At 6:59 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
At 7:35 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near Smithfield Road.
At 9:35 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 99 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 26 near milepost 18.
At 10:52 p.m., a report of Shots fired heard in the 19000 block of Highway 22 just east of the Mill Creek Bridge.
Friday, July 29
At 7:35 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 15. The driver told the deputy he was speeding because he was going golfing and he was late for his tee time.
At 2:37 p.m., a report of subject dumping trash on county property on Yamhill River Road near Fort Hill Road.
At 5 p.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle crash with no injuries on Doaks Ferry Road near Salem Dallas Highway. The driver admitted losing control and driving into a ditch after looking down at her cell phone she was using as a GPS device. She was cited for use of a mobile electronic device while driving.
At 5:06 p.m., a female subject came into the PCSO to report a burglary/theft when she noticed a propane tank missing from her residence. Two tenants who rent her barn on her property also noticed numerous equipment and tools missing as well. It is unknown when the thefts occurred.
At 5:39 p.m., a report of a vehicle versus farm tractor crash in the 1500 block of Independence Highway. The motorist attempted to pass a Cherriots bus, didn’t see the oncoming tractor, clipped it, lost control, hit a ditch and rolled. The driver was cited for passing unsafely on the left.
At 5:41 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor zone in the 10900 block of Highway 22.
At 6:29 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 10900 block of Highway 22.
At 8:15 p.m., two subjects went fishing at the Luckiamute North Tract park and decided to take a new unincorporated trail on their way out. This turned them around and got them lost in the thicket. Two deputies hiked in, located them and led them out of the woods.
Saturday, July 30
At 12:59 a.m., a resident in the 3400 block of Glen Creek Road reported hearing gun shots in the area.
At 3:14 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Smithfield Road.
At 4:31 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Independence Highway, driving while suspended – violation and for driving uninsured.
At 5:06 a.m., a report of a vehicle that crossed the Southbound lane, went into the ditch, hit a driveway in the 6800 block of Red Prairie Road, striking a large planter. The deputies were unable to locate the driver who had left the scene. Later, a disassembled gun was found next to the abandoned vehicle. The gun was taken into custody.
At 6:37 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor on Highway 22 near milepost 15.
At 7:26 p.m., a motorist passed a deputy while speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The driver pulled into the Chevron and exited the vehicle as his wife and daughter. The driver admitted to speeding due to his daughter’s diarrhea. The driver also admitted he was armed and had a concealed handgun license. The driver was notified of the deputy’s recording and given a lethal warning if he reached for the gun. The driver was warned for his speeding as he was trying to get to the gas station ASAP.
At 8:20 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor and for failure to install an ignition interlock device. The driver was taken into custody without any issue and transported to Polk County Jail.
At 11:44 p.m., a subject reported finding a small, intact male dog on Highway 51 near milepost 5 and turned over to a deputy. The dog was lodged into the pound.
Independence Police Department arrests
Sergio Jimenez, 27, a transient, was arrested for Trespass 2.
Jason Jamieson Brown, 35, a transient, was arrested for Trespass 2.
Guadalupe Trujillo, 34, of Independence, was arrested for Criminal Mischief 2.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Michael Allfrey, 30, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Taylor Alan Miskie, 30, of Monmouth, was arrested for Theft II.
Angela Alice Filip, 25, of Monmouth, was arrested for Theft II and for an outstanding warrant.
Lawrence Brett Howard, 54, of Albany, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Trey J. Freeburg, 37, of Monmouth, was arrested for initiating a false report.
