Police Reports

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Item of the week
On May 12, at 9:16 p.m., a subject contacted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office trying to amend a 2018 crash report to demonstrate he was not driving the stolen vehicle. The subject claimed that he was hitchhiking and didn’t know the driver involved in the crash. This was in contrast with what the subject reported in 2018 that his drug dealer was driving the pickup truck when it crashed. Through his investigation, the deputy learned the drug dealer was actually at a concert in Portland the night of the crash. The deputy found the fact the subject repeatedly changed his account not surprising as he did so multiple times during the investigation. The deputy then concluded the report with a Latin quote, “mendacem memorem esse opportet” - a liar should have a good memory. The deputy did not change the official crash record.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, May 6
At 6:45 a.m., a “mostly sober” person was walking through yards and banging on doors on Southwest Hayter Street. He was admonished for his behavior and told to leave the area.
At 8:24 a.m., an Amazon truck was abandoned in the parking lot of Goodwill on Orchard Drive. The doors were open. Police secured the truck and took the keys for safe keeping.
At 3:28 p.m., Elin Ericsson was lodged on a failure to appear warrant.
At 4:46 p.m., Derek Bumgardner was lodged on a failure to appear warrant.
Saturday, May 7
At 10:39 a.m., a large machete was found tucked into the hedge at Dallas City Park. Police took it as “found property.”
At 6:11 p.m., Kiri Haight was lodged on a Yamhill County warrant.
Sunday, May 8
At 1:12 a.m., Riley Littleton was lodged on a failure to appear warrant.
At 1:56 p.m., a crash occurred while a vehicle was pulling out of Walmart on East Ellendale Avenue. Vehicle was cited for failure to yield upon entering a highway.
At 5:52 p.m., a seven-year-old called 911 and said someone was breaking into their garage.
At 9:25 p.m., a complaint was made about two vehicles racing and speeding while entering Dallas. Police were unable to locate the vehicles.
Monday, May 9
At 1:57 a.m., police found an intoxicated person sleeping in the bushes at Safeway.
At 10:09 a.m., Russ Littleton was lodged on Dallas and Lincoln County Warrants.
At 1:55 p.m., two backpacks and a fifth of vodka were stolen from a car parked at Abby’s Legendary Pizza.
At 2:40 p.m., Cesar Carmona was lodged on a probation violation.
At 10:38 p.m., a motorist hit a racoon. The racoon was still alive and stuck in the bumper of the car. Police assisted in removing the animal.
Tuesday, May 10
At 4:44 p.m., a man was passed out at Love Love Teriyaki and Sushi. There was an empty beer can nearby and a full can of beer in his pocket. His probation officer made him pour out the beer and report in the morning.
Thursday, May 12
At 10:10 a.m., a report of a fraudulent $20 bill was received from Safeway Gas.
At 10:03 p.m., an arcing powerline was reported. The report was forwarded to Pacific Power.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, May 8
At 4:13 a.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into an orchard off the 4H Road Northwest near Brush College Road Northwest. The driver, who apparently missed the curve without slowing, heavily damaged a power pole and a traffic control device. He then took an Uber away from the scene back to his Salem residence. The driver faces charges for failure to perform duties of a driver - property damage.
At 8:51 a.m., a 17-year-old driver, stopped for speeding 21-30 mph over the speed limit on Highway 99 near milepost 95. The deputy gave driver a written warning and called her dad in lieu of a citation.
At 2:39 p.m., a report of a shed fire extinguished by SW Polk County Fire District volunteer firefighters in the 2600 block of Kuhlmann Road. Investigators learned the resident at the address was in her utility/water pump shed where gas cans were stored along with propane. She advised she was burning the frayed ends of ropes and left the shed. About 10 minutes later, there was an explosion and then the fire. The shed was completely destroyed. No crime is suspected.
At 3:56 p.m., a deputy witnessed maybe 5-6 cars in total speeding on Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road. The deputy caught up with the last car in the line just east of Mill Creek Road and pulled it over. The driver was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55 -mph zone.
At 4:19 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road.
At 7:48 p.m., a report of a husky-type dog that attacked two lambs in the 500 block of James Howe Road.
At 8:44 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17 and for driving while suspended – violation.
At 8:58 p.m., a male subject was arrested in the 800 block of Jefferson Street for possession of a stolen vehicle and for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
At 9:21 p.m., a report of a vehicle that barely sideswiped another vehicle on Highway 22 near milepost 22.
At 10:53 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Mill Creek Road near Red Prairie Road for registration that expired in 2016. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and for driving uninsured.
At 11:56 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Pacific Highway near Hoffman Road. The driver was cited for 60 mph in a 45-mph zone and for driving uninsured. The vehicle was towed.
Monday, May 9
At 1:56 a.m., an unknown person keyed all four sides of a vehicle in the 500 block of Clark Street in Falls City.
At 5:14 a.m., a report from Salem Police to be on the lookout for an intoxicated driver who drove away from a bar in the 2400 block of State Street. She was located at her residence in Rickreall, where she admitted to drinking, failed a field sobriety test and was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 3:52 a.m., a report of a possible burg/theft from West Coast Metals. Salem Police located the suspect vehicle just before PCSO. The Salem Police reported the driver was picking up an order and had appropriate paperwork with him.
At 7:06 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 10:23 a.m., a report of single vehicle crash into a creek in the 12800 block of Dyck Road. The driver fell asleep on his way home from his graveyard shift around 5 a.m. and crashed into the creek.
At 11:55 a.m., a resident in the 7500 block of Wallace Road reported someone stole several tools, power tools and power equipment from the shed on his property.
At 12:55 p.m., a report of a Stihl Chainsaw stolen from an open shed in the 29600 block of Joe Day Way sometime this last weekend.
At 3:26 p.m., deputies criminally cited and released Ronda Figal for two counts of assault II, two counts of reckless endangering, and driving under the influence of an intoxicant - alcohol), after an investigation of a crash that occurred in February in the 10800 block of Clow Corner Road.
At 7:27 p.m., a female subject reported stopping her vehicle briefly at a sign for Baskett Slough in the 12100 block of Smithfield Road. When she inspected the sign, she found a small pill container on a hook but was too scared to open it. The deputy discovered it was a geocache.
Tuesday, May 10
At 12:11 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Rickreall Road near Pacific Highway for Operation without Required Lighting (no rear lighting). The driver was cited for no operator’s license and told to call someone.
At 12:14 p.m., a report of a single vehicle rollover crash, with minor injuries, on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road.
At 3:54 p.m., a welfare request for a resident in the 4700 block of Dallas Highway who hadn’t been heard from in two days. As the deputies were getting ready to enter the trailer for community caretaking, they called out one last time. They barely heard a voice telling them to come in. The resident was on the ground and had obviously fallen. Medics responded and transported. The deputies made sure her kitties were fed.
At 8:43 p.m., a resident in the 4500 block of Orchard Heights Road reported a fawn wandered into their garage and curled up inside. It wouldn’t leave on its own. So, a deputy carried it out to the yard and put it in some tall grass by its other deer family walking through the yard.
At 11:23 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 93 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 69. The driver also had a non-extraditable warrant out of Lebanon and was told to take care of it.
Wednesday, May 11
At 4:30 a.m., a motorist was stopped for operating a vehicle without required lighting equipment and fail to register vehicle. The driver was cited for failure to register vehicle.
At 10:20 a.m., a resident who owns property in the 8900 block of Red Prairie Road reported that his cameras at his residence captured a suspect inside his home. Responding deputies were unable to locate a suspect.
At 10:19 a.m., a subject reported dropping off a trailer in the 100 block of Parry Road at 3 p.m. May 10 and arrived today to see it was no longer there.
At 11:14 a.m., a deputy witnessed a motorist operating a cell phone while driving. The driver pulled into the gas station at the corner of Wallace Road and Taggart Drive and was surprised when the deputy came up to her window while she was at the pump. She said she didn’t see the deputy’s car nor his lights activated behind her because she was on her cell phone with her husband. She was cited for operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic mobile device.
At 2:04 p.m., while in the midst of another traffic stop on Highway 22 near milepost 18, a deputy witnessed a motorist drive past without slowing nor moving into the far lane. The motorist was pulled over and cited for violating the Move Over Law.
At 2:20 p.m., a report of a hit and run where a motorist knocked over a stop sign at Southeast Howe St and Clow Corner Road. As the deputy was talking to a witness, the suspect vehicle drove back by the scene. The driver was pulled over and appeared truthful not knowing he’d hit a sign. No citations were issued.
At 2:58 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 21-30 mph over the speed limit on Southeast Mill Street near Jefferson Street in Dallas and for failure to drive within the lane.
At 3:06 p.m., a report of two dark grey couches scattered on the shoulder of the 600 block of Falls City Highway.
At 9:39 p.m., a female subject was arrested and lodged into Polk County Jail for unlawful entry of a motor vehicle in the 12200 block of Orrs Corner Road.
At 10:26 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash with minor injuries in the 400 block of 55th Avenue Northwest.
Thursday, May 12
At 2:57 a.m., deputies and medics responded to a report of an overdose 26300 block of Salmon River Highway. The subject was reportedly given two doses of narcan, woke up then ran off.
At 5:34 a.m., a motorist that passed without slowing down a deputy involved in a traffic stop on Highway 22 was in turn stopped at milepost 9. The driver was cited for failure to maintain safe distance from motor vehicle after passing the deputy at 67 mph and for speeding 89 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor zone.
At 9:41 a.m., a report of a vehicle was seen driving into trees on a farm in the 6900 block of Perrydale Road. The subject had gone down to drink by the pond and gotten his vehicle stuck and was waiting for friends to come help get him loose. However, one of the friends who arrived had two outstanding warrants and was taken into custody.
At 12:42 p.m., a call of a water rescue in the area of Willamette River marker 82. A deputy checked the bank downriver and did not see or hear anything.
At 12:54 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 221 near Van Kleeck Place Northwest. The driver was cited for driving uninsured.
At 3:12 p.m., a deputy responded to a park and ride on Kings Valley Highway near Falls City Road on a report of a suspicious vehicle that had been parked 3-4 days. The owner of the RV had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Dallas Municipal. He was arrested and lodged in Polk County Jail.
At 3:13 p.m., a motorist was pulled over for having no front license plate in the 300 block of Falls City. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 6:20 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch in the 2700 block of James Howe Road. The owner had gone to West Valley Hospital and a friend was attempting to tow the vehicle out of the ditch.
At 9:14 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on the Dallas Cutoff Road near Rickreall Road. The driver was wanted out of Marion County Circuit for aggravated ID theft. She was warned for speeding and lodged at Polk County Jail on her warrant.
At 9:21 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Rickreall Road.
At 10:52 p.m., a report of a vehicle stolen at 6:42 p.m. from the Meduri Farms employee parking lot in the 12300 block of Smithfield Road. Location has security video but it did not clearly identify the suspect.
Friday, May 13
At 5:35 a.m., a resident in the 1100 block of 29th Place reported stalking behavior by a suspect to include driving past house at 2 a.m. and doing a burnout and calling over 90 times from midnight until 3 a.m. When confronted by deputies at his apartment, the suspect resisted arrest. His phone was seized as evidence of the stalking.
At 10:49 a.m., a report of deer severely injured in the middle of Orrs Corner Road near Pacific Highway. A deputy arrived and the deer ran away over the creek and was not located.
At 1 p.m., a resident in the 4400 block of Enterprise Road reported his boat, which was stolen six months ago, was now for sale on Facebook marketplace by an ex-employee of his.
At 4:34 p.m., an alarm was triggered at Pentacle Theatre at 324 52nd Avenue. A deputy learned an employee had accidently left a door open.
At 4:40 p.m., a deputy responded to a check welfare in the 400 block of Lewis Street in Falls City. A female subject and male subject made counter claims they were physically abused by the other. After observing the physical injuries on both, the deputy cited both subjects for harassment.
At 7:43 p.m., a report of items stolen the previous day from a vehicle at Meduri Farms in the 12300 block of Smithfield Road.
Saturday, March 14
At 6:42 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of suspicious activity in the 300 block of Main Street in Falls City. The subject was found wanted for his involvement in an earlier domestic abuse case. He was taken into custody and lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 9:03 a.m., a female subject turned herself in at the Polk County Jail on an outstanding Molalla Muni warrant for a traffic offense.
At 11:21 a.m., a report of a tree that had fallen down across the 3200 block of Riddell Road. By the time a deputy arrived, residents had already cut up the tree into sections and moved them off to the side of the road.
At 5:26 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle with a front bumper about to fall off. The driver said the bumper did that before and said he would fix it again. However, records showed the driver had his license revoked both in Washington and in Oregon. He was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 7:06 p.m., a report of a red, Chevy pickup racing around vehicles, nearly running them off the road on Highway 22 near milepost 6. Deputies were unable to locate the vehicle.
At 7:13 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Highway 22 near milepost 14 for having no front license. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 8:20 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Van Well Road.
At 10:07 p.m., a report of a motorist unfamiliar with the area ran a stop light and ended up in a ditch in the 8300 block of Rickreall Road. Friends that lived nearby helped pull the vehicle out of the ditch.
Independence Police Department arrests
Beverley Elizabeth Tankersley-Watts, 51, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Daniel Jesse Tolosa-Servin, 21, of Salem, was arrested for identity theft and theft 2 by deception.
Kyle Jefferey Casey, 26, a transient, was arrested for trespass 2.
Catherine Elizabeth Shields, 29, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
