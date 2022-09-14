Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Tuesday, Aug. 30
At 12:48 a.m., an 1,800 PSI pressure washer was stolen from Southeast Walnut Avenue.
At 3:45 p.m., a motorist refused to provide insurance information after he got into a car accident on East Ellendale Avenue. The motorist was informed that he needed to provide his insurance information even if he felt the crash was minor. The driver backed into another car as he left the Jiffy Lube parking lot, which resulted in minor paint damage. The driver was warned that he could be criminally charged for failing to perform a driver’s duties if he did not comply with exchanging information.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
At 6:54 a.m., a red Ford pickup truck was stopped on Highway 22 near milepost 14 regarding a hit and run case with the same vehicle details. The driver was not the suspect that the police were looking for.
At 8:04 a.m., a man refused to move from the entrance of the Polk County Health and Human Services building. He was escorted off the property, placed in a wheelchair, and pushed by staff to his parole officer’s office.
At 8:15 a.m., a report of the theft of two pairs of leggings from the grocery outlet on West Ellendale Avenue.
At 9:03 a.m., a silver 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from a driveway on Northeast Denton Avenue between 3:30 and 8:30 a.m.
At 11:59 a.m., there were reports of dogs in a hot car at the Safeway parking lot on West Ellendale Avenue. The vehicle was registered out of Salem.
At 3:03 p.m., a report of a dispute between two roommates where one tried to kick the other out for the night at the Rickreall Creek townhomes. One roommate has stage four cancer and has nowhere to go. Police advised the other roommate that he needed to go through the proper procedures for eviction and could not kick him out to live on the street for the night.
At 7:11 p.m., a report of a physical domestic disturbance on Southeast Dimick Street.
At 8:35 p.m., David Gonzalez was lodged for criminal trespass II.
Thursday, Sept. 1
At 7:10 a.m., Alex Perez and Kevin O’Hagan were lodged for theft at Walmart.
At 3:35 p.m., a bike was stolen overnight on southwest Washington Street. The suspect broke into the porch to which the bike was locked to steal it.
At 4:27 p.m., a juvenile was lodged for theft, misdemeanor hit-and-run, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and bribery on LaCreole Drive near the Dallas Aquatic Center.
At 7:27 p.m., an 18-year-old male was having a drug-induced psychosis when he took mushrooms on Southeast Grant Court. He was left in the care of a neighbor and his grandparents until his mother could get home.
Friday, Sept. 2
At 9:54 a.m., a female subject claimed to be threatened at the Dallas Fuel and Food Mart on Main Street by someone going to her house to shoot her.
At 1:19 p.m., Taylor Greene was lodged for theft.
At 4:18 p.m., a report of a red diamondback nitrous BMX bike stolen from Southwest Walnut Avenue at the Dallas Housing Authority.
At 4:25 p.m., two teenage males were seen tagging a metal water tower at the top of Main Street. They were last seen running Northeast into the brush.
At 8:43 p.m., a motorist side-swiped another vehicle while changing her radio station. The car was inoperable and she had to get it towed.
Saturday, Sept. 3
At 12:15 a.m., a noise complaint of several people outside of their units at Southeast Pine Plaza. One female was very intoxicated, and the others apologized and told police that they would get her back inside to get some sleep. No further action was taken.
At 5:59 a.m., a female screaming at Kingsborough Park near Southwest Wyatt Street was reported. According to witnesses, the subjects were juveniles as there were three juveniles on bikes near Ellendale, and police say there was one screaming as they rode by.
At 6:11 a.m., a report of loud music playing on Howard Lane. Police sat in the area with their windows down and could not hear any loud music playing.
At 2:58 p.m., two unknown juvenile subjects set a small fire causing damage to a few floor tiles at the Walmart on King’s Valley Highway.
Sunday, Sept. 4
At 10:24 a.m., a male subject was found sleeping beside the railroad tracks under a tree on Southeast Holman Avenue. He was warned for trespassing.
At 1:25 p.m., a male subject was reported dancing without a shirt near the Grocery Outlet on West Ellendale Avenue.
At 5:31 p.m., a report of a mother spanking her son five or six times. She admitted to police to spanking her child once, and the child did not seem to be in pain.
At 10 p.m., Jacob Hammer was lodged for harassment and criminal trespass. He allegedly would not leave the victim’s apartment.
Monday, Sept. 5
At 2:10 p.m., a report of a bike crash behind the Rite Aid on Ellendale Avenue. The rider refused medical attention.
At 4:19 p.m., a black Pomeranian was hit by an unknown vehicle on Orchard Drive. The complainant knocked on multiple doors and could not find the owner. At 6:23 p.m., the dog’s owner called and was notified of the dog’s death.
At 7:48 p.m., two subjects, male and female, took a cart of tools from Walmart, leaving in a grey Pontiac.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
At 5:32 p.m., a person wanted the Dallas Police to have their drug dogs sniff his car for drugs. The person was informed that Dallas Police did not have any drug dogs, but he was notified that police would dispose of any drugs found in his car.
At 10:59 p.m., a report of groceries shoplifted from Walmart. The subject only paid for a partial amount of groceries.
At 11:09 p.m., Lee Tiger was lodged for shoplifting, trespass and felon with a weapon.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday, Sept. 3
At 12:23 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 40-mph zone in the 2500 block of Wallace Road.
At 4:27 a.m., report of a vehicle that “plowed through a field” and crashed into a phone box before leaving the scene in the 500 block of James Howe Road. The vehicle’s license plate was left behind, which a deputy used to track down the driver. She admitted to driving and crashing and that she had been drinking. She performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for failure to perform the duties of a driver. She blew a BAC of .14 at the jail.
At 5:58 p.m., deputies investigated a male subject involved in a convoluted report of theft in the 7000 block of Frank Road. After finding no evidence of a theft, the subject was however arrested by Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office for driving while suspended – felony.
At 10:16 a report of a male subject choking on food in the 2400 block of Oak Grove Road. Attempts to dislodge the food failed and the subject’s lips turned blue and he became unconscious. A deputy and medics arrived at the same time. The subject was by then conscious and transported to Salem Hospital.
At 5:01 p.m., a report of a burglary in the 100 block of Dayton Street in Falls City.
At 7:03 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash on Highway 22 off Highway 99. The driver turned the wrong way and while making a U-turn, hit the guard rail. She was cited for an illegal U-turn.
At 7:02 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 95 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
At 7:30 p.m., a commercial burglar alarm triggered in the 600 block of Pacific Highway. The responding deputy found no alarm sounding and the business completely secure. A male subject staying in a travel trailer behind the business had just gone in to use the restroom.
At 7:40 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
At 10:54 p.m., a driver turning right from Greenwood Road onto Rickreall Road fell asleep at the wheel and drove into a ditch, hitting a culvert at low speed.
Sunday, Sept. 4
At 1:11 a.m., a motorist was stopped in the 100 block of Main Street in Falls City for operation without required lighting equipment. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation, failure to carry proof of insurance and operation without required lighting equipment.
At 1:16, a deputy observed a vehicle driving extremely slowly on Doaks Ferry Road and then eventually stopped in a driveway in the 2300 block of Ptarmigan Street. The driver was driving while suspended and was visibly intoxicated. He admitted to drinking but refused a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He then agreed to breath test and blew a BAC of .19%.
At 1:33 a.m., a report of a car on fire blocking the northbound lane of Perrydale Road near Highway 22. The flames were out by the time a deputy arrived. The driver knew a nearby property owner and they pushed the vehicle up the hill into the driveway.
At 9:34 a.m., a deputy assisted with traffic control for the half marathon in the 500 block of Main Street in Independence.
At 11:25 a.m., a deputy dispatched a deer that had been struck by a vehicle and was immobile in the 500 block of Pacific Highway.
At 1:32 p.m., a male subject fell off the roof of his shed with his chainsaw in the 17000 block of Brown Road. The subject complained of pain around his ribs and chest area and trouble breathing. A deputy assisted medics in loading the subject in the ambulance, which transported the subject to Salem Hospital.
At 4:02 p.m., a report of a horse loose on Weyerhaeuser property in the 20700 block of Valsetz Road. The horse appeared curious by the deputies but jogged away whenever they got close.
At 6:30 p.m., a female subject was located with significant assistance from Dallas Police in the 2300 block of Fairview Avenue. She was loaded into a patrol vehicle and transported to Polk County Jail and lodged on outstanding warrants.
At 6:48 p.m., a large set of keys were found on the shoulder of the 20300 block of Gooseneck Road. A picture of them were posted on Facebook.
At 8:23 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured on Yamhill River Road near Highway 18.
At 9:54 p.m., after conducting an area check of Nesmith Park, a deputy noted it was “quiet… verrrry quiet.”
Monday, Sept. 5
At 12:29 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Pacific Highway.
At 4:59 a.m., a deputy came across a female subject in Snoopy pajamas, hospital clothes and some rain boots sitting down in the brush on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road. She advised she had been released from Salem Hospital after a domestic disturbance incident in Dallas and was walking home. The deputy checked to find it all clear at her home and gave her a ride the rest of the way.
At 8:05 a.m., a report of a single vehicle rollover crash in the 5600 block of Wallace Road.
At 9:39 a female subject sought help catching her BLM mustang horse after the halter broke past the water towers on Valsetz Road. A deputy let her know she would try to find her some resources and call her back.
At 4:29 p.m., a resident in the 23500 block of Mountain Springs Drive reported someone was shooting guns in the nearby Bureau of Land Management area and a bullet whizzed by and hit something on her property. A deputy investigated. While able to find two other people shooting, one legally the other in a no shooting zone, neither were shooting in the direction of the residence.
At 5:23 p.m., a deputy provided backup while Dallas Police apprehended a male subject trespassing in backyards in the 400 block of Southeast Washington Street.
At 9:52 p.m., a report of a rolling domestic violence /possible kidnapping. A deputy stopped the vehicle on Highway 22 near Van Well Road. The female passenger had blood on her shirt and dirt in her hair. The male driver had a bloody lip. The two were separated and an Oregon State Police trooper who arrived to complete the investigation. Due to conflicting stories and obvious lies, no charges were filed.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
At 12:30 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 1:08 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
At 3:36 p.m., a deputy contacted a male subject stranded on the side of Highway 22 near Independence Highway. The subject advised he was transient and his wheel fell off his bike. The deputy assisted him with re-attaching his wheel.
At 5:24 p.m., a Ram 2500 pickup truck reported stolen on Sept. 2 was found with part of the engine taken apart in the 6000 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 9:45 p.m., a report of a single vehicle rollover crash into a field in the 7500 block of Bethel Road. The driver was intoxicated and arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. His subsequent BAC was .17%.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
At 5:42 a.m., a female subject reported that she had been in a physical domestic with her boyfriend. While traveling back from picking him up in Falls City, the complainant reported they got in an argument over him sleeping with other women. She said she slapped him while she was driving and he then punched her. He then forced the vehicle to stop, pushed her out and drove off with her keys and purse still inside. She flagged down a passing motorist to get a ride back to her home in Monmouth. She reported she wanted to report her vehicle as stolen.
At 6:15 a.m., while covering a deputy on a call in the zero block of Falls City, a male subject walked up to the two deputies from behind. The covering deputy recognized the subject as having an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and lodged into Polk County Jail.
At 6:19 a.m., while conducting an area check in the 5300 block of Halls Ferry Road, a deputy located a vehicle that belonged to a male subject with an outstanding warrant. The male subject was nearby sitting on a rock. When the deputy approached, the male took off running down the river. The deputy with additional backup was unable to locate the suspect.
At 6:42 a.m., the above suspect’s fiancé called, concerned he did not make it out of the river after running from deputies. They assured her they had found his shoe, sweatshirt and some wet footprints and were confident that he made it out of the river. She was unable to tell them of his whereabouts as he bounces all over the place.
At 1:09 p.m., an Oregon State Police detective informed the PCSO there was a subject and a U-haul truck on property at one of the old marijuana grows in the 7500 block of Blanchard Road. The property is now owned by the Marshals. A deputy found it was just a contractor putting up a gate and no trespassing signs and was hired to do other work on the property.
At 2:34 p.m., a resident in the 16900 block of Beck Road reported his 4-year-old son was missing from the house. The PCSO responded, with the help of Oregon State Police, conducted a search of the property. A trooper found the child in the downstairs of the residence laying under blankets.
At 2 :28 p.m., a report from Salem Hospital of a female subject bitten by a dog in the 1100 block of Southeast Heather Lane.
At 2:35 p.m., a report of a 16-year-old male bitten in the face by a schnauzer/carin terrier mix in the 2000 block of Woodhill Street.
At 3:18 p.m., a resident in the 27800 block of Andy Riggs Road reported he got a scam call and the scammer threatened to shoot him at the end of the call.
At 4:50 p.m., a subject was cited and released for the unlawful use of mace in the 12500 block of Anderson Road.
At 8:26 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor, in the 200 block of River Drive in Dallas.
At 8:24 p.m., a report of a two vehicle, rollover accident on Falls City Road near Oakdale Road. A motorist tried to pass a vehicle turning in a no passing zone. He collided with the rear passenger side of vehicle turning, causing a rollover crash. The driver that caused the collision was cited for passing in a no passing zone.
At 9:34 p.m., a report of the theft of a sharp right curve road sign from the 4300 block of Cooper Hollow Road.
Thursday, Sept. 8
At 1:16 a.m., a subject brought in a debit card found on the sidewalk in the 800 block of Main Street in Dallas. The deputy left a voicemail for the owner that the card would be left with their bank.
At 4:58 a.m., while conducting an area check at Spring Valley Park, a deputy encountered a male who was trespassing after dark. The subject had an outstanding warrant out of Lincoln County, but tried to give false identification. He was arrested on the outstanding warrant and also charged with giving false information.
At 5:59 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Hoffman Road near 16th Street for failure to dim lights, failure to drive within lane, and unlawful lane change. The driver exhibited multiple signs of impairment, performed poorly on a field sobriety test and was subsequently arrested. The driver was lodged in Polk County Jail and charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant –felony, driving while suspended – misdemeanor, reckless driving and for multiple outstanding warrants.
At 7:18 a.m., a deputy responded to a blocking crash for Issaquah Police on Gun Club Road near Hoffman Road. The deputy stayed on scene and provided traffic control till the roadway was cleared.
At 12:01 p.m., a report of a dog that bit a member of the household in the 300 block of Rosemont Avenue.
At 1:23 p.m., a deputy took custody of two abandoned 4-month-old Siberian Huskies hiding scared in the bushes on Eola Drive near Andrea Drive. They were turned over to staff at the Humane Society.
At 7:06 p.m., a report of a hit and run in the 3700 block of Mill Creek Road that occurred on Sept. 3.
At 9:10 p.m., a deputy responded to the scene of a single vehicle rollover accident on Highway 194 near milepost 3. The deputy helped the driver out of his vehicle. He had cuts and scrapes but refused transport. Oregon State Police conducted a DUII investigation and arrested the driver.
At 9:56 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a male and female subject pushing each other on the shoulder of Highway 99 near milepost 62. When the deputy arrived, he witnessed the female shove the male two or three times. When attempting to detain the female, she threw a punch at the deputy and tried to hit him several more times. She was ordered to the ground at taser point. She was detained without further incident. She was lodged at Polk County Jail for attempted assault on public safety officer, harassment, and for disorderly conduct II.
At 11:23 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
Independence Police Department arrests for Aug. 29 – Sept. 6
Sergio Jimenez, 27, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for trespassing.
Monmouth Police Department
Casey J. Darden, 28, was arrested on Sept. 2 for an outstanding warrant.
Noah Ryan McClaughry, 23, was arrested on Sept. 2 for an outstanding warrant and for a restraining order violation.
Breanna Joy Gnuschke, 21, was arrested on Sept. 2 for harassment.
Joshua Michael Gonzalez, 25, was arrested on Sept. 2/22 for driving while suspended.
Lyric L. Barrera, 26, was arrested on Sept. 7 for an outstanding warrant.
Benjamin A. Hamilton, 33, was arrested on Aug. 29 for an outstanding warrant.
Gregory Baker, 40, was arrested on Sept. 7 for disorderly conduct.
Eric V. Evans, 41, was arrested on Sept. 1 for unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and for unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Alicia Patterson, 52, was arrested on Sept. 4 for failure to present operator’s license and for driving while suspended.
Jeremy Hernandez Montes, 21, was arrested on Sept. 5 for violation of no contact release agreement.
Hector Rogelio Sanchez Bustillo, 24, was arrested on Sept. 6 for harassment.
Daniel Gilberto Ibarra, 53, was arrested on Sept. 8 for violation of restraining order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.