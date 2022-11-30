Police Reports

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Thursday, Nov. 17
At 8:01 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 48 mph in a 20-mph school zone on Southeast Miller Avenue.
At 11:34 a.m., a report of a natural death on Southeast Lynchet Lane.
At 3:05 p.m., Christa Williams was lodged at the Polk County Jail on a Yamhill County warrant.
At 4:30 p.m., a report of a buck with Christmas lights tangled in its antlers on Southwest River Drive.
Friday, Nov. 18
At 8:59 a.m., a report of a 9th grader that brought marijuana to Dallas High School the day prior. His parents were notified.
At 3:25 p.m., an older bike was found sitting in a creek near Monmouth Cutoff. The bike was old and was reported to have been there for over a month.
At 4:41 p.m., a 14-year-old female touched a powerline with a metal pole while standing on a metal ladder on Southwest Glen Street.
Saturday, Nov. 19
At 1:24 p.m., a report of a motorcyclist on a maroon Harley pointing a gun at a person on Rickreall Road.
At 2:29 p.m., a PlayStation 5 was delivered by OnTrac delivery service and was signed for, but the recipient did not receive the package. OnTrac is investigating the incident.
Sunday, Nov. 20
At 2:26 a.m., Nicolas Wilson was lodged for a DUII and reckless driving.
At 10:59 a.m., Michael Watkins was lodged at Polk County Jail on a Polk County warrant.
At 3:31 p.m., Kyle Esquiro was lodged at Polk County Jail for a DUII. He refused a breath sample, so a warrant was written for a blood sample.
At 7:21 p.m., a report of a 15-month-old child burned by hot water while his parents were cooking.
At 10:14 p.m., Gavin Yohe was lodged for a DUII and reckless driving on Southeast Uglow Avenue.
Monday, Nov. 21
At 12:27 p.m., a report of a male yelling for help on Southwest Maple Street. It was a juvenile playing a video game.
At 4:56 p.m., a lady locked herself out of a vehicle on Main Street while her baby was still inside. A-Team Locksmith unlocked the car.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Nov. 20
At 2:19 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 74 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue. The driver was warned for failure to carry proof of financial responsibility.
At 2:47 a.m., a motorist was cited for failure to carry proof of financial responsibility and warned for speeding on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road.
At 3:24 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Independence Highway. The driver exhibited multiple indicators of impairment and admitted to smoking marijuana three hours prior. The driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. During a search, the deputy located a concealed firearm the driver lacked a concealed carry license. He then blew .13% BAC at Polk County Jail. The driver booked for DUII and unlawful possession of a firearm.
At 3:38 p.m., medics requested PCSO provide cover on a combative subject in the 3900 block of Kings Valley Highway. Deputies remained on scene until medics cleared the subject.
At 10:28 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Gwinn Street.
At 10:50 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Gwinn Street.
Monday, Nov. 21
At 12:42 a.m., a report of a single vehicle versus unknown object on Highway 99 near milepost 58. Apparently, the driver struck an animal, possibly a deer, and stopped his car in the lane of travel. Oregon State Police arrived within minutes and handled the investigation.
At 1:24 a.m., a deputy came across a pickup pulled over in the 6300 block of Highway 22. The driver was asleep inside. The pickup had camping equipment. The deputy let the driver sleep.
At 2:59 a.m., a motorist was stopped for inoperable headlights on Highway 22 near milepost 21. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 7:52 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue.
At 9:20 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 9:21 a.m., a resident in the 4900 block of Oak Grove Road reported a single vehicle crash into a nearby blueberry field and the driver was with her at her residence. A deputy arrived on scene and observed the driver had crossed over the westbound ditch and crashed into small blue berries and lifted up some flex pipe irrigation. Medics arrived and the driver complained of head pain. She was eventually cited for driving while suspended - misdemeanor.
At 12:51 p.m., a motorist was cited for having no insurance and received a written warning for following too closely and no valid operator’s license on Highway 99 near milepost 54.
At 1:45 p.m., a resident in the 15500 block of Oakdale Road reported her neighbor’s mailboxes were damaged and someone may have gone through the mail.
Tuesday, Nov. 22
At 12:27 a.m., a deputy received a complaint from a motorist who felt like he was unlawfully searched by Albany Police during a tow inventory. The deputy passed on his “wise knowledge of search and seizure.”
At 2:56 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
At 2:58 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 50-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 12:01 p.m., deputies investigated an alarm that went off in the 200 block of 50th Avenue. They cleared the residence and did not find anything suspicious or of concern. It appears that the basement door will not latch shut and heavy wind in the area blew the door open.
At 5:03 p.m., deputies stopped for a vehicle in the ditch in the 9000 block of Oak Grove Road. The driver arrived on scene and said she tried to stop but went into the ditch. It looked to be due to the mud.
At 7:49 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone and for driving while suspended – violation on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 9:42 p.m., a motorist reported hitting a deer on Clow Corner Road just before Virginia Drive.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
At 3:22 a.m., Dallas Police requested cover for a separated domestic incident in the 1400 block of Miller Avenue. A female subject had stabbed a male subject in the arm. Deputies provided security over the scene. The male was transported to Salem Hospital Emergency Department and the female was arrested by Dallas Police for assault.
At 7:23 a.m., deputies arrived at a residence in the 16600 block of Airlie Road looking for a male subject. The man was arrested for harassment, strangulation, and menacing. The subject also had a misdemeanor warrant out of Marion County for harassment.
At 1:48 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a two-vehicle accident on Clow Corner Road near Pacific Highway. A motorist had failed to see traffic slowing on Highway 22 near Clow Corner Road and rear ended another vehicle. There were no injuries. The driver at fault was cited for following too close.
At 4:50 p.m., a resident in the 6700 block of Ridgeway Road reported a possible burglary at their neighbor’s house. Deputies contacted the real estate agent. He went out to the location and said there was no need for a deputy to respond as there was no sign of anything stolen.
At 9:50 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to drive without proper lights on Pacific Highway near Smithfield Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
Thursday, Nov. 24
At 12:43 a.m., a report of a vehicle versus deer accident on Hoffman Road near Pacific Highway.
At 4:07 p.m., deputies noticed a vehicle speeding on Salem Dallas Highway. Deputies finally pulled the vehicle over on Commercial Street near Front Street. The deputy saw open alcohol containers in the vehicle and a sergeant saw a firearm near the front passenger seat. Three people in the vehicle were detained. The driver was cited for speeding, driving with no operator’s license and for the open alcohol containers. A passenger was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm and obliteration or change of identification number on firearms. He was lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 5:11 a.m., deputies received a call from a woman screaming at a residence in the 15200 block of Strong Road. They found a female subject without any clothes on and saying she was dying from a heart attack. She admitted to using meth a few minutes prior along with “only” drinking a fifth. Medics responded and transported her to West Valley Hospital.
At 7:29 a.m., a motorist was stopped in the 10900 block of Highway 22 for expired vehicle registration 6+ months. The driver was cited for driving uninsured and was warned for no valid driver’s license and expired registration.
At 8:24 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 3300 block of Pacific Highway.
At 1:44 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch on Corvallis Roadd near Oak Hill Road. The driver said he was driving northbound on Corvallis Road and took the first corner after Prather Road too quickly. He slid through the corner and crashed into the ditch.
At 4:33 p.m., a report of a 1990 Fleetwood 5th wheel was stolen during the last couple of days from where it was parked on the side of the road near other travel trailers 25300 block of Yamhill River Road.
At 7:03 p.m., a deputy came across a male subject in the 11300 block of Clow Corner Road walking to Independence in heavy fog. A deputy gave him a ride so he could warm up and get there safely.
At 11:46 p.m., a female subject was found to be trespassing on Lamers Road in a stolen Subaru, which she had stolen from the 7100 block of Helmick Road. Prior to stealing the Subaru, she rummaged through a truck at the same location. She was lodged at Polk County Jail unauthorized use of motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, two counts of criminal trespass II, and driving under the influence of an intoxicant - drugs.
Friday, Nov. 25
At 1:37 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55-mph zone and was warned for reckless driving due to extreme fog on Highway 22 near milepost 14.
At 7:24 a.m., a report of a single vehicle accident where the driver was traveling southbound on Red Prairie and failed to negotiate the curve because of the heavy fog. The driver side of the vehicle had heavy damage from colliding with a tree and airbags deployed.
At 8:07 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
At 10:28 p.m., an inmate at the Polk County Jail filed a complaint in which he alleged a deputy in the jail sexually assaulted him. Using his statement, which changed, deputies were able to find the incident on video and it clearly showed he was not sexually abused by staff.
Saturday, Nov. 26
At 1:48 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone and for driving while suspended in a safety corridor on Highway 22 near milepost 15.
At 3:13 a.m., deputies came across a cow that got loose from a farm in the 8800 block of Rickreall Road. They informed the staff.
At 4:48 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 71 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 26. The driver also had an outstanding warrant out of Multnomah County for theft. The driver was cited and released for both.
At 9:23 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Zena Road near Wallace Road.
At 10:04 a.m., a report of an unconscious 88-year-old male subject in the 9500 block of Pacific Highway. Deputies found the male subject had passed away in his sleep from what appeared to be natural causes.
At 10:15 a.m., two dogs were found at the Chevron Station on Highway 22. One was a black and white, medium-sized dog, the other a German shepherd. They had no chips and no tags. Photos were taken, and they were lodged at the dog pound. Both were super friendly and are very good friends it seems.
At 7:01 p.m., about 30 bags of trash were dumped just north of the 9500 block of Helmick Road. There were lots of household items, clothes, toys, etc.
At 9:33 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 95 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 67 and for driving while suspended – violation and driving uninsured. The vehicle was impounded for no insurance.
At 10:23 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 14.
At 10:51 p.m., deputies responded to an initial report of a fall in the 1600 block of 40th Avenue. They determined quickly that a daughter had pushed her mother during a heated argument, causing her to fall, hurting her hip. The daughter was lodged at Polk County Jail for assault IV - domestic felony.
Sunday, Nov. 27
At 7:53 a.m., a report of three horses blocking the intersection at Bethel Heights Road and Zena Road. were able to get the horses out of the roadway onto a nearby property. The resident said the horses belonged to her neighbor. They walked the horses back to their property. The horses had pushed a fence panel over and got out.
At 2:16 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to drive within the lane on North Station Road near Evergreen Avenue. The driver was driving while suspended - felony and was arrested and lodged at Polk County Jail without incident.
At 3:59 p.m., a report of a goat, chickens and a cow in the roadway on Harmony Road near Rosenbaum Road. By the time the deputies arrived, the animals were back on their property.
At 4:05 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
At 4:31 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
At 6:42 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 1200 block of Clay Street. A male subject was cited for harassment.
At 7:44 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 8:14 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
At 8:16 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
Independence Police Department arrests for Oct. 31 – Nov. 15
Sergio Jimenez, 27, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
William Daniel Hoover, 28, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
Melissa Catherine Kafka, 33, of Salem, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Terrance Peter Large, 23, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Eric Todd Sherman, 21, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Peter Joseph Leonard, 40, a transient, was arrested for trespass 2.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Robin Avery Hethorn, 30, was arrested for strangulation.
Sheffer Jayden, 22, was arrested for criminal mischief, trespass and disorderly conduct.
