Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty. This week’s Dallas Police Department’s reports were unavailable at the time the Itemizer-Observer went to press.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Aug. 14
At 8:54 a.m., a deputy attempted to pull over a motorist for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 13. Instead the driver sped off attempting to elude. The deputy pursued the vehicle at close to 120 mph on Highway 22 and Perrydale Road to Center Street Bridge where Salem Police successfully spiked the vehicle. The driver pulled over on Front Street near D Street and surrendered without further issue. The 21-year-old driver was lodged at Polk County Jail for attempt to elude, reckless driving, two counts of recklessly endangering another person (two passengers), driving under the influence of an intoxicant and unlawful possession of firearm.
At 10:02 a.m., a report of an injured deer in the 15400 block of Oak Dale Road. The deer appeared unable to walk and a passerby who was with the deer informed the deputy that it had a hole near its lung. The deputy dispatched the deer with two rounds from his firearm.
At 1:24 p.m., a resident in the 3200 block of Caribou Court reported he suspected his son in the theft of $140 from his safe in his bedroom. A deputy spoke to the son and was not able to develop probable cause.
At 4:46 p.m., a deputy responded to a report of a driving complaint that then turned into fender bender on Highway 99 near milepost 58. The deputy observed one of the drivers was very old and had medical conditions which made it so he should not be driving. The deputy provided transport back to the male subject’s residence. The deputy plans to submit a retest form through DMV due to the medical conditions and the fact he did not believe the male subject was safe to drive.
At 6:06 p.m., a deputy provided traffic control for a small brush fire in the 4900 block of Zena Road.
At 6:50 p.m., a deputy reported assisting his mother-in-law with changing a tire on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
At 10:05 p.m., a report of the theft of a f tractor and a security camera in the 9300 block of Hebo Road.
Monday, Aug. 15
At 5:18 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 49 and for following too close.
At 10:02 a.m., a resident in the 9800 block of Wells Landing Road reported a subject was located in his garage and did not know who the subject was. Deputies found and detailed a male subject who appeared to have mental issues. He was transported to Salem Hospital then cited and released for trespassing.
At 4:42 p.m., a report of a stolen Chevy pickup found in a large barn /shop in the 17700 block of Highway 22.
At 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to a physical domestic dispute in the 9300 block of Hebo Road. A male subject was arrested for assault 4 and coercion.
At 7:48 p.m., residents in the 3700 block of Salem Dallas Highway reported finding a homeless camp on their property. Deputies found a fresh camp that was currently unoccupied. There was a male leaving the area with a bicycle when a deputy arrived. The deputy told him he was trespassing and needed to leave.
Tuesday, Aug. 16
At 12:39 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 97 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue. In addition, the deputy located a 12 pack with a couple of beers missing from it. The juvenile driver admitted to drinking one of them earlier, but they were not his. He was also cited for minor in possession.
At 3:26 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failing to signal a turn and failure to obey traffic signals on Highway 22 near Brown Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured, and operation of unsafe vehicle. The vehicle was impounded.
At 9:22 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries. A motorist collided with another who was turning off Zena Road onto Wallace Road without first checking both ways.
At male subject walking on Pacific Highway near Frizzle Road was arrested on several outstanding warrants.
At 1:10 p.m., a deputy took custody of a male, black and tan spaniel mix on the loose in the 1500 block of SW Brown Street.
At 4:48 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident with no injuries in the 2900 block of Kings Valley Highway. The motorist who caused the crash was cited for passing in a no passing zone.
At 6:40 p.m., a male subject reported to the PCSO his wife was being scammed on her phone stating she had a warrant. A deputy confirmed she was clear.
At 9:32 p.m., a report of a burglary in progress at a church in the 500 block of Lacreole Drive. Deputies checked the perimeter but did not see any signs of entry or anyone inside.
At 11:24 p.m., a motorist was stopped for illegal stopping in the middle of Graves Road near Ballston Road. The driver advised he was having a PTSD episode and just needed a place to be alone for a bit. The deputy talked with him briefly about resources for him and suggested he stay stopped in a safer place if he felt unsafe to drive.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
At 12:08 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 50-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
At 12:57 a.m., a motorist was cited for unlawful use/failure to use lights and for driving uninsured on Highway 18 near milepost 26.
At 4:34 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Highway 22 near milepost 19 for no taillights and expired registration. The driver was suspended and had no insurance with a history of DWS convictions. The vehicle was impounded by Dallas Towing. The driver was cited for DWS, driving uninsured, and failure to carry/present.
At 10:50 a.m., a deputy followed up on a report of dog bite at a residence in the 300 block of Southwest Donald Street. The owner was cited for failure to license (vaccinate).
At 4:50 p.m., a report of an unknown amount of gas stolen by drilling through the top of the gas tank of a van 12900 block of Kings Valley Highway.
At 6:09 p.m., a deputy arrived on scene to a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in the 3000 block of Kings Valley Highway. The deputy secured the scene until medics and Oregon State Police arrived. The driver was transported to Salem Hospital.
At 6:10 p.m., a report of a single vehicle rollover crash with injuries in the 13200 block of Buena Vista Road. The driver lost control of her vehicle negotiating a curve, over-corrected and rolled her vehicle. She had minor injuries and was transported to Salem Hospital.
At 7:30 p.m., the president of Meduri Farms in the 12300 block of Smith Road reported three fraudulent transactions on the business’ account for a total of $256,900. The account info was gained from masked phone numbers the scammer used that morning to call/text and then transactions were made online.
At 9:25 p.m., a report of a female subject who dug a ditch across Frank Road (it turned out to be more of a speed bump) and was harassing the complainant as she drove past. The subject was hostile to the deputy. She was eventually cited for failure to carry/present and driving uninsured. The speed bump was so small that a second deputy was able to flatten it out with his feet, thus the incident did not rise to the level of criminal mischief.
At 10:55 p.m., a report of the theft of a tandem bicycle from the 1960s (of unknown make), a radio flyer, and two sets of Riddell roller skates stolen from an unlocked semi-trailer in the 9500 block of Rickreall Road.
Thursday, Aug. 18
At 2:51 a.m., a report of a burglary at a shop in the 14900 block of Ferns Corner Road occurred between 9 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. Suspects parked on the road and entered the property on foot. The victim found a rollup door propped open. He could not see that anything was missing but stated the shop was a mess, so he wasn’t sure of everything that was there.
At 2:29 a.m., a motorcyclist was stopped for no plate and operation without required lighting equipment in the 26800 block of Salmon River Highway. The bike was impounded because the rider had no insurance.
At 6:49 a.m., a motorist in a van was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 14 and for having no operator’s license.
At 7:02 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle pulled on side of road on Highway 22 near milepost 23. The male driver took small antlers off a dead dear on the side of the road for Native ceremony purposes. He and his daughter then sprinkled some type of herbs all over the deer.
At 7:14 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 98 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road and for having no insurance.
At 9:45 a.m., the owner of Oregon Woodsman, located at 1875 Greenwood Road, reported a burglary that occurred sometime overnight between Aug. 15 and Aug. 16. Approximately $15,000 worth of Stihl equipment and other tree service equipment were stolen.
At 12:18 p.m., a resident in the 20400 block of Highway 22 reported a suspicious vehicle drove up his driveway. He reported the male and female passengers were looking for their friend’s house. He thought they had a “look that told me they weren’t the most upright people.” A responding deputy was unable to locate the suspects.
At 2:08 p.m., a report of a hit and run. The driver reported a second driver hit his bumper while he was turning onto Best Road then drove off. He then turned around to follow the other driver, but was sideswiped by a third vehicle. Both the second and third drove off. While in pursuit, he failed to negotiate the turn and rolled into the vineyard in the 5900 block of Orchard Heights Road, damaging the property fence.
At 2:10 p.m., a report of a welder, valued at $300 and a 3-ton rubber pry jack, valued at $200, were stolen from a work barn at Highland Vineyards/Wine Company at 6655 Helmick Road.
At 5:50 p.m., a report of a reckless driver that crossed over the center divide on Corvallis Road and forced another motorist to go off the road to avoid a crash. Independence Police conducted a traffic stop at I and Main streets in Independence and a PCSO deputy arrived to translate. The driver showed no signs of impairment, but had no ID. He was arrested for reckless driving and failure to carry/present and was lodged at the jail.
At 11:13 p.m., a deputy came across two vehicles parked at the overlook in the 3400 block of Eagle Crest Road. He told them they could not park there. One of the involved said he found a wallet at the location and gave it to the deputy. The deputy was unable to contact the wallet’s owner. It was entered into PCSO safekeeping.
At 11:16 p.m., a report of a male standing on the railing of the Independence bridge saying something like “it isn’t worth it” and looking like he was going to jump. Independence Police and PCSO were able to block the bridge off. Deputies got close enough to engage the subject in dialogue. Eventually, he walked eastbound off the bridge indicating he had no suicidal intentions. He was allowed to leave as he was no longer a threat to himself.
Friday, Aug. 19
At 4:15 a.m., deputies responded to a report of an unlocked door to an abandoned residence in the 800 block of Ellendale Avenue. They went inside and there was only access to one room through the door. There was no indication anyone was inside. The rest of the residence was secure.
At 5:05 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 2.
At 8:04 a.m., a deputy assisted Salem Police by detaining a male subject walking along Highway 22 near milepost 17 after he was dropped off by a female. He was wanted for questioning in a criminal mischief investigation. After they questioned him and released him, the deputy gave the subject a transport to the Rickreall Mini Mart.
At 12:52 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Montgomery Street in Falls City reported a theft of her household items by a moving company. She said she is currently working on a list of all the items that were stolen, adding this occurred through a scam of movers that she found on Google.
At 2:29 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, rollover accident with no injuries on Airlie Road near Berry Creek Road. The driver said he was feeling lightheaded and was thinking he should pull over. He said he then passed out and didn’t know what happened next until the aftermath of the crash.
At 8:09 p.m., a resident in the 25000 block of Yamhill River Road reported coming home to find her trailer had the lock broken off. She suspected a known male subject but had no proof. A report of a couple of innertubers that put in at Keizer Rapids on the Willamette River and did not judge the time correctly. When it got dark, they headed for shore, which ended up being a peninsula-type island. Polk County Marine Patrol came on duty and launched from Wheatland Ferry. They picked up the two females and transported them to the Marion County side of the river.
Saturday, Aug. 20
At 4:31 a.m., a report of subject at a residence in the 1900 block of Southeast Miller Avenue pointing a firearm at others. Deputies assisted with security as Dallas Police arrested the subject and lodged him at Polk County Jail.
At 6:50 a.m., a report of a vehicle with someone possibly sleeping inside parked on private property in the 17700 block of Robb Mill Road. A deputy made contact with two adults inside the vehicle who thought it was a public area. After being advised it was private property, they moved along.
At 1:43 p.m., a report of a 6-year-old child finding syringes all over a yard in the 9100 block of Parker Road.
At 4:23 p.m., a resident turned into the PCSO a damaged cell phone found at Washington and Main streets. The PCSO turned the phone over to Dallas Police.
At 7:57 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, rollover crash with minor injuries in the 16700 block of Ellendale Avenue. The driver and passenger, wearing seatbelts, were uninjured. Three backseat passengers not wearing seatbelts suffered minor injuries. The driver, who had only an instruction permit, was cited for driving outside of provisions.
At 11:23 p.m., a report of a stolen trailer from Highway 22 Storage at 130 50th Ave. NW.
Sunday, Aug. 21
At 12:01 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 89 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 9.
At 2:44 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding around 100 mph on Highway 22 near milepost 16. The driver exhibited signs of intoxication, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. At Polk County Jail, the driver produced a breath sample of .16% BAC. He was charged with DUII, Reckless Driving and Endangering (one passenger).
At 4:15 p.m., a report of a tree fire George Kitchen Park in Falls City. By the time a deputy arrived, the fire was extinguished.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Tyrone McCrae, 45, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Fred Ferris, 40, a transient, was arrested for fraudulent use of a credit card.
Mshaka Mitchell, 35, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant – refusing to submit to a BAC test.
Meagan Lafferty, 49, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Rusty Felger, 35, of Monmouth, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Robin Hethorn, 30, of Monmouth, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.