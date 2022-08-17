Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, August 5
At 8:18 a.m., police performed a welfare check on a juvenile at Parkside West Apartments after throwing a chair from the apartment window. The child seemed to be okay.
At 2:07 p.m., police were notified about a dog on the loose on Southeast Mill Street. The dog was not found.
At 11:17 p.m., a hit-and-run was reported on East Ellendale Avenue. The suspect is an older-looking female in a purple Dodge minivan.
Saturday, August 6
At 9:49 p.m., an eight-year-old was found outside his apartment on Southeast Miller Avenue when his mother went to the park to look for a lost ring. The child had been told to wait inside the apartment by his mother.
At 11:16 p.m., Jonathan Charpentier was lodged for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Sunday, August 7
At 12:47 a.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in a driveway on southwest Fairview Avenue. The subject said he was on a mission and needed a location. The subject did not know who the registered owner of the car was. The vehicle came back stolen. A criminal record was created for trespass and felon in possession of restricted weapon.
At 2:48 p.m., a dog was found inside a shed with no food or water in the hot weather. A criminal record was created on the owner for animal neglect after she knowingly placed her dog in the shed.
At 4:34 p.m., an unknown male took photos of children at the Dallas Aquatic Center on La Creole Drive. The man was confronted and left before police arrived.
Monday, August 8
At 2:19 a.m., during a routine traffic stop, Dallas police assisted the Polk County Sheriff’s Department with removing a subject from a stolen car on Northeast Kings Valley Highway.
At 8:48 a.m., a former employee was trespassed from the property of Forest River after being fired and creating a scene.
At 5:08 p.m., Christopher Bebeau was lodged on a Douglas County warrant.
Tuesday, August 9
At 9:28 a.m., a report of a man running into the roadway of Southeast LaCreole Drive screaming, “I hate my life.” Police could not locate the man, but witnesses say he seemed just to be letting out frustration.
At 9:30 a.m., a scooter versus vehicle crash occurred on Southeast Miller Avenue. The scooter rider was found at fault for riding on the sidewalk, then in the intersection. She was riding against traffic and she had no helmet on.
At 11:08 p.m., a driver fled the scene after crashing their vehicle on Main Street. There was no answer at the registered owner’s address. It was also noted that nobody at the hospital had injuries from the crash.
Wednesday, August 10
At 6:59 a.m., a white Nissan Altima was stolen from Northeast A Street between 11:30 p.m. and 12:50 a.m. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:41 a.m., there was theft from two unlocked vehicles on A Street. The victims are still working on an itemized list of stolen property.
At 3:50 p.m., a white 2015 Dodge Journey was stolen. There are no suspects.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday, Aug. 6
At 10:02 a.m., a report of a riding lawn mower stolen from AgWest at 8870 Rickreall Road. It appears that the suspect rode the lawn mower off the lot based off the tire marks left behind.
At 2:48 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor on Highway 22 near milepost 7, driving while suspended - violation, and driving uninsured.
At 8:26 p.m., a kayaker reported locating a submerged vehicle this morning on the Willamette River near river post 93. A deputy located a red Mazda convertible that had appeared to have been in the water for some time as it had moss growing on it. The deputy planned to contact DMV during normal business hours to continue investigation into vehicle’s origins.
At 5:24 p.m., a report of dog in distress inside a vehicle covered in blankets in the 1400 block of SE Miller Avenue. As a deputy was investigating the car parked in shade with windows partially open for a puppy inside, the owner reported starting engine to run AC periodically. Deputy stuck hand inside vehicle and temperature was cooler inside than outside.
At 9:53 p.m., a male subject reported trying to break into his own vehicle on Main Street in Falls City because he locked himself out. Deputies gave him a number to a tow service to help him gain access.
At 11 p.m., a report of Drag Show event at the Breadboard in Falls City, with a huge turnout, lots of good contacts, lots of thank yous and dancing (mostly by the deputies).
Sunday, Aug. 7
At 3:12 a.m., a report of a crashed vehicle that was unoccupied on 55th Avenue near Aster Street. Deputies arrived to find the vehicle unoccupied but still hot and observed the crash caused damage to several posts, and grapevines. Deputies found the driver nearby, who initially gave a fake name. He had outstanding warrants under his real name. He was arrested for the warrants, giving false information and hit and run property. He was lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 9:16 a.m., a deputy came across a bicyclist with a flat tire on Red Prairie Road near Blanchard Road. The deputy helped change the tire and the bicyclist was on her way.
At 10:33 a.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into power pole with injuries on Red Prairie Road near Blanchard Road. Driver said she accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake going into the curve.
At 10:56 a.m., a report of an alarm sounding in the area. Located alarm at the US Post Office in the 100 block of Parry Road in Falls City. Someone had pulled the wall fire alarm inside the lobby near the PO boxes.
At 11:58 a.m., a male subject was informed by phone he was given an official trespass warning and told not to return to a residence in the 400 block of Chamberlain Street in Falls City or he could be arrested for criminal trespass.
At 2:21 p.m., a report of a single vehicle into a pole with possible injuries on Highway 18 near milepost 20.
At 8:34 p.m., a report of an injured dog in the 25800 block of Yamhill River Road. A deputy took custody of the dog who had a significant wound to his mouth. The deputy took the dog to Dallas Animal Clinic and the vet said the dog had cancer and would need to be euthanized.
At 8:57 p.m., a report of four-vehicle crash on Highway 18 at AR Ford Road. Two occupants were transported to Salem Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
At 11:40 p.m., a deputy observed a vehicle parked at the Baskett Slough overlook in the 10900 block of Highway 22. One of the occupants had a state-wide felony warrant. After Linn County advised they would not lodge the subject on the warrant, the deputy cited and released him.
Monday, Aug. 8
At 5:18 a.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle on Kings Valley Highway near Polk Station Road for failure to drive within lane and failure to display plates. The vehicle turned up stolen from Salem. The registered owner arrived on scene and claimed the vehicle. The suspect was lodged at Polk County Jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and for possession of a stolen vehicle. In addition, he was cited for unlawful possession of meth (violation), driving while suspended - violation, and failure to drive within lane.
At 7:16 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
At 1:32 p.m., a caller reported finding a WWII era smoke canister in the 3000 block of Barnhart Road and wanted it picked up. A deputy contacted Salem Police Bomb Squad reported they would respond and take possession to have it made safe.
At 1:01 p.m., a deputy took custody of a fertile male, 2-year-old black with white pit bull. Through a chip, the deputy returned the dog to its registered owner in the 1900 block of Orchard Heights Court. However, both adults at the location denied owning the dog. The female subject did corral a second dog, a Jack Russel Terrier, that was chasing the deputy’s truck in the middle of the road. Eventually, after convoluted tales, the female subject was cited for two counts of no license and one count of dog at large for the truck chasing Jack Russel.
At 4:45 p.m., a resident in the 27700 block of Highway 18 reported amidst the 100 firearms he recently purchased, one came back as stolen. A deputy recovered the rifle and learned it was stolen in 2003 but was unable to contact the registered owner who now lived in Georgia.
At 4:43 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury accident on Crowley Road where someone backed into a ditch.
At 6:55 p.m., a report of a male subject walking in the 400 block of Chamberlain Road in Falls City carrying a machete in one hand and a beer in the other. The complainant reported the male looked angry and was hacking up random bushes as he was walking. Deputies were unable to locate the subject.
At 8:44 p.m., a report of a youth who was riding his low-riding bike in the 27900 block of Jahn Road. A family member came home and opened the gate at the property. Her dog ran out and bit the youth on the arm then ran back onto the property. The youth was taken Willamette Valley Medical Center. The dog’s owner was told to keep her dog in home for 10 days and that she needs to get the dog registered through the county.
At 7:46 p.m., a report of an unconscious person who had fallen in the bathroom up against the door in the 2100 block of Pioneer Road. The subject was transported to medical assistance.
At 8:56 p.m., a report of an alarm at a business in the 900 block of Monmouth Cutoff. A deputy found no signs of a break-in. However, there was a deer in the yard that perhaps was the culprit.
At 11:08 p.m., a deputy was requested to assist with traffic control in the 900 block of Glenn Creek Road as there were five power poles down with wires down as well.
Tuesday, Aug. 9
At 12:02 a.m., a report of a car fire on Highway 22 near Van Well Road. When the deputy arrived, the occupants were out and fire personnel were on the scene.
At 6:16 a.m., a report of a vehicle that crashed into a mailbox in the 30700 block of Salmon River Highway.
At 11:32 p.m., a report of a residence and shipping container broken into in the 7000 block of Frank Road. A guitar and meat from the freezer were reported stolen from the house. It’s unknown what was taken from the container.
At 1:06 p.m., a resident in the 1000 block of Cherry Street was giving her German Shepherd a bath when it slipped its collar and ran away. A deputy corralled the dog, warned the owner for dog at large but cited her for no license that expired in 2020.
At 4:12 p.m., a report of a dead body off the side of the road on Highway 22 near milepost 1. Deputies found an adult male lying on the ground, who appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was transported to the hospital for evaluation.
Wednesday, Aug. 10
At 2:02 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 50-mph zone and for driving while suspended on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 3:16 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Stoneway Drive.
At 3:50 a.m., a motorist was cited on Highway 22 near Van Well Road for driving while suspended and for having no insurance.
At 10:42 a.m., a deputy covered Monmouth police officers as they took a female subject into custody in the 300 block of Main Street in Monmouth on her felony warrant.
At 4:42 p.m., a deputy collected offensive littering at a shooting site on Miller Spur Road to dispose of in PCSO dumpster.
At 5:45 p.m., deputies stabilized a three-vehicle accident on Independence Highway near Halls Ferry Road. Oregon State Police took over the investigation.
Thursday, Aug. 11
At 12:32 a.m., a deputy responded to an initial report of a possible crash between a vehicle and motorcycle. The deputy came across the motorcyclist in the 700 block of the Dallas Cutoff and stopped it for no rear lighting. The rider had an active Polk County failure to appear warrant from original fail to carry /present charge. She was lodged on that and cited for driving while suspended - violation and for operation without required lighting equipment.
At 3:17 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Brown Road and for having no insurance.
At 6:47 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 23. The vehicle drifted out of its lane briefly and was slow to yield. The driver showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. He blew BAC of .11% at the jail.
At 6:42 a.m., a report of a burglary in progress at Lacreole Middle School with 3-4 subjects seen inside. A team of four deputies swept and cleared the entire building and roof. They were unable to locate any suspects.
At 9:35 a.m., a male subject was taken into custody in the 500 block of Taggart Drive for outstanding warrants out of Marion County Circuity Court and Salem Municipal Court.
At 9:42 a.m., a baby deer was found deceased in the ditch on Zena Road near Bethel Road.
At 12:27 p.m., a deputy responded to the scene of a traffic incident in the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway. Oregon State Police had already completed investigation and had one subject in custody for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 5:18 p.m., a State Parks boat lost power on the Willamette River near rivermilepost 83. They were able to paddle to shore. A PCSO deputy on river patrol assisted with towing them to the Keizer Rapids Boat Ramp.
At 5:15 p.m., a deputy on river patrol assisted kayakers and canoers who became stuck on the Willamette River near rivermilepost 75.
At 10:08 p.m., a motorist “fresh from Italy,” spoke no English, was driving all over the #2 lane on Highway 22 near milepost 21 about 20 mph under the speed limit. The deputy successfully pulled him over after having his lights and siren on for 30 seconds. The driver revealed absolutely no indicators of impairment, just didn’t know how to drive in the U.S. The deputy used a translator for a while but ended up calling driver’s daughter to translate.
Friday, Aug. 12
At 12:16 a.m., a deputy responded to an incident at a store in the 100 block of Main Street in Rickreall. An employee was “standing outside in a panic” when the deputy arrived. She had accidentally left her phone inside before locking up and setting the alarm and was worried about getting in trouble if she went back in. The deputy advised as long as she had the store key and the alarm code, he saw no problem. She went back in and retrieved her phone, locked up and left.
At 7:24 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Independence Highway near Oak Grove Road, driving while suspended - violation, and driving uninsured.
At 8:41 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 65 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
At 10:23 a.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into the bushes on the south side of the 1300 block of Oakdale Avenue. By the time a deputy arrived, the vehicle was gone.
At 10:29 a.m., a deputy came upon a Ford truck in a ditch in 16900 block of Robb Mill Road. The truck has some “hey dude” shoes in there, numerous wrenches/plyers, a cell phone, a pocketknife in the driver’s door, a backpack and in the bed of the truck is work boots, a backpack, and numerous junk items. The registered owner information was not up to date.
At 5:52 p.m., a report of a hit and run with a truck and trailer at the Sea Way Market at 28600 Salmon River Highway. The victim got a license plate number that returned to a business in Sheridan. The deputy was able to get the victim in contact with the driver and they exchanged insurance information.
At 6:45 p.m., a resident in the 1800 block of E Ellendale Avenue reported a white pickup had hit his mailbox, lightly damaging it. The deputy did not have enough information to further investigate.
At 8:25 p.m., a deputy was flagged down by a female subject in the West Salem High School parking lot off Doaks Ferry Road. She reported while teaching her 15-year-old son how to drive, he took a turn too wide and hit a storage container on the property, heavily damaging their car and slightly damaging the container.
Saturday, Aug. 13
At 1:57 a.m., a motorist was stopped for driving without taillights on Highway 22 near milepost 11. The driver exhibited numerous indicators of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for reckless driving.
At 4:23 a.m., Report of a sexual assault involving two minors at a party in the 25000 block of Yamhill River Road. The victim was taken to Salem Hospital for an exam and the suspect was released to their parents.
At 5:55 a.m., a deputy observed a vehicle driving the wrong way on Main Street in Dallas. The deputy spoke to the driver after pulling into McDonalds, who ended up just being lost. There was no impairment. At 1:19 p.m., Philip Bollin was arrested in the 15100 block of Oakdale Road for his felony warrants. He was transported and lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 3:11 p.m., a report of a motorcycle versus vehicle crash with minor injuries and blocking in the 22800 block of Highway 22.
At 10:36 p.m., a report a male subject who climbed a barbed wire fence into a secured area off Highway 18 near milepost 16. Deputies located him sleeping inside the secure area for the ODOT trip check camera. The male provided a false name and birthday twice until providing his real full name. He had four Multnomah County Circuit Court warrants out for his arrest and ODOT wanted to pursue criminal trespass charges. He was arrested and lodged at Polk County for the warrants as well criminal trespass 2 and giving false information.
At 9:11 p.m., a male subject reported losing his Glock 17 handgun after target practicing down a spur road off Gooseneck Road.
Independence Police Department arrests for Aug. 1-9
Jason Jamieson Brown, 36, a transient, was arrested for three counts of trespass 2 and for theft 3 – shoplifting.
Sergio Jimenez, 27, a transient, was arrested for trespass 2.
Kyle Jefferey Casey, 26, a transient, was arrested for trespass 1.
John Thomas Instenes, 22, of Independence, was arrested for probation violation.
