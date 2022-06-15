Police Reports

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Item of the Week
At 9:55 a.m., June 11, a male subject called in to report that he was having his annual turkey shoot in the 19300 block of Frost Road. He said it would start around 1 p.m. just in PCSO got shots calls for the area. He also stated there would be a feast afterwards and invited PCSO to join. The deputy thanked him and informed him that I would notify everyone on shift and if time permitted, they could swing by.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, June 5
At 2:29 a.m., Dallas Police received a report of a burglary in progress at Rugged Wear, at 1355 East Ellendale Avenue. Polk County Sheriff’s Office assisted with checking the area for a suspect vehicle and clearing the business.
At 4:21 a.m., a resident in the 100 block of Northwest Bonanza Avenue reported someone was possibly breaking into a neighbor’s truck across the street. Although the truck’s alarm was going off, a deputy found no signs of a break-in.
At 8:55 a.m., a deputy was flagged down by a motorist who advised a tree branch had fallen into powerlines in the 3200 block of Brush College Road and was smoking. The deputy located the tree branch and dispatch notified PGE. PGE arrived on scene and removed the branch from the lines.
At 9:10 a.m., a motorist overcompensated on a curve on Brush College Road near Eagle Crest Road and came more than halfway into the oncoming lane, almost causing a collision with a deputy’s patrol vehicle. The deputy turned around, stopped the other motorist and cited the driver with failure to drive within lane.
At 11:56 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55 mph-zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 3:15 p.m., a report of a child seen falling off the dock without a lifejacket in the 200 block of Glenn Creek Road. The parents had pulled the child from the water by the time a deputy arrived.
At 4:38 p.m., a report of a 2021 CanAm Outlander quad, with its keys in the ignition and valued at $11,000, was stolen from an unlocked shed in the 18700 block of Highway 22.
At 11:07 p.m., a report of a single vehicle blocking crash on Salmon River Highway near Grand Ronde Road.
Monday, June 6
At 2:46 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a subject involved in a physical domestic disturbance driving from the scene. The subject was stopped in the 22300 block of Yamhill River Road. She showed signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUII. At the jail, the driver registered a BAC of .12% and was lodged for DUII and reckless driving.
At 2:43 a.m., a resident in the 19900 block of Highway 22 reported a male banging on her door and screaming. Upon arrival, deputies found the man passed out on the lawn. After waking the subject, he resisted being detained. Deputies determined he was the suicidal subject in a previous call running in traffic, trying to get them to run him over. En route to Salem Hospital, deputies learned the subject had a cite and release bench warrant out of Marion County. Once finished at SHED, the deputy issued the subject a criminal citation.
At 10:48 a.m., a report of a juvenile with marijuana at the Polk County Day Treatment Center. A deputy took custody of marijuana and a glass pipe then issued the youth a citation for minor of possession – marijuana.
At 11:21 a.m., the District Attorney’s Office reported a male subject was at PCSO to turn himself in on a warrant. He was taken into custody and lodged at PCJ for his arrest warrant.
At 11:32 p.m., a report of trees and bushes stolen from Rocky Mountain Nursery in the 6900 block of Corvallis Road. On May 21, $795 in plants were stolen. Between June 4-5, $1,724 worth of plants were taken.
At 12:17 p.m., a deputy reported hitting a cat that ran in front on his vehicle in the 8700 block of Hoffman Road. Unable to contact the possible nearby owner, the deputy was about to dispatch the mortally wounded cat when it scampered off into the blackberry bushes.
At 3:50 p.m., a report of someone firing a firearm out the passenger side of a vehicle on Corvallis Road. Deputies stopped the suspect vehicle near Stapleton Road. The gun turned out to be a BB gun, which a passenger admitted firing. The deputy talked to the passenger about proper places to shoot a gun, even a BB gun.
At 9:59 p.m., a report of a youth stealing pair of red Beats Pro wireless/blue tooth headphones worth $180 from his father in the 3200 block of Caribou Court.
Tuesday, June 7
At 2:37 p.m., deputies responded to a physical domestic disturbance in the 1800 block of Reuben Boise Road. A male subject had kicked another subject in the head. He was arrested for harassment and lodged at the Polk County Jail.
At 12:34 p.m., an abandoned car was found in the 5900 block of Mill Creek Road.
At 1:24 p.m., a report of motorcycle, valued at $3,500, stolen some time overnight from White Hauling & Farm, located at 550 Morrow Road.
At 1:53 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle crash into a ditch on Highway 223 near Hawthorne Avenue.
At 5:20 p.m., a report of two large pieces of broken plywood located in southbound lane of Independence Highway near Oak Grove Road. A deputy moved them into a ditch.
At 8:25 p.m., a report of two vehicles stolen – a 2011 Ford F550 and a 2001 Chevrolet 2500HD – along with keys to four other vehicles and well over $10,000 in assorted tools from a farm in the 13600 block of Corvallis Road.
Wednesday, June 8
At 12:06 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor on Highway 22 near milepost 11.
At 5:04 a.m., Monmouth Police received a report of a driving complaint at Jacks Pub regarding a silver Tacoma sliding around in the parking lot. The vehicle was located at the Grain Station parking lot and a pursuit ensued involving several law enforcement agencies including the deployment of spike strips. Deputies backed off pursuit over Center Street bridge. However, Salem Police pitted and rammed the vehicle, blocking it in. A 14-year-old driver was taken into custody without issue and admitted to stealing the vehicle from his neighbors. The youth was charged with elude, reckless driving, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle, hit/run property damage, and was cited for no operator’s license and failure to drive within a lane. After several conversations with the Juvenile Department, they wanted the youth released to his parents, advising they will place him on house arrest.
At 7:38 a.m., a motorist was cited for 74 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 15 and for no operator’s license.
At 10:38 p.m., a report of a 2022 Pitster Pro, FSE 1900cc Fat Tire, silver/black off-road motorcycle stolen from 500 block of Morrow Road.
At 11:30 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 55 mph in a 20-mph school zone on Bethel Road near Livermore Road.
At 1:01 p.m., a report of a male subject who came to the Dallas Golf Club at 11875 Orrs Corner Road intoxicated and left with an unpaid alcoholic drink. A deputy contacted the subject at his residence next to the golf course. He was highly intoxicated. Ultimately, he paid for the drink via phone and they had him trespassed from the golf course.
At 6:09 p.m., a report of a t-bone style vehicle collision with minor injuries in the 2200 block of East Ellendale Avenue.
At 6:47 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress in the 13600 block of Corvallis Road. Upon arrival, deputies found a male and female subject who had entered a vacant residence. There was no evidence of theft or damage. Both were taken into custody and lodged at PCJ for trespass I and the female subject was cited for an outstanding Benton County warrant.
Thursday, June 9
At 1:27 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to drive within lane on Brush College Road near Wallace Road. The driver was cited and released for an outstanding felony warrant and for driving uninsured.
At 10:32 a.m., a report of a residential burglary in the 11400 block of Kings Valley Highway. Someone kicked in a back door of a house being renovated and stole several tools.
At 5:27 p.m., residents in the 100 block of Central Boulevard reported a male subject confronted them in front of their home about bullying issues happening at school between their kids. The residents reported the male subject grabbed a rifle from his vehicle and fired it the air. The subject told deputies he only grabbed a bat. Neighbors did not report hearing a gunshot. Detectives plan to follow bullying accusations by interviewing children at school.
At 5:22 p.m., a report of a motorist who lost control of her vehicle driving over gravel, overcorrected and ended up in a ditch in the 4300 block of Mistletoe Road.
Friday, June 10
At 3:08 p.m., a report of the theft of air compressors, carpenter tools, and a generator from a shipping container and two 1,000-gallon water tanks from a residence in the 7000 block of Frank Road.
At 3:53 p.m., a deputy made contact with a male subject at a homeless camp near 1700 Edgewater Street. The subject had a misdemeanor warrant for failure to appear out of Polk County. He was arrested and lodged on his warrant. The deputy then located a small baggie with a white crystalline rock inside that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine. The male was cited for possession of a controlled substance - meth.
At 6:57 p.m., PSCO deputies assisted Oregon State Patrol with a hit and run incident on Highway 51 near milepost 2. A male subject crashed his car then jumped in a car following him and took off without the owner. She eventually identified the subject for deputies. The subject is wanted for driving while suspended – felony. A deputy later found the vehicle fled in but no sign of the subject.
Saturday, June 11
At 7:33 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 19. The driver was cited for failure to install an ignition interlock device.
At 11:47 a.m., PCSO assisted Independence Police on a report of a hit and run on 4th Street near F Street. The vehicle, reported stolen out of Polk County, fled the scene and the driver fled the abandoned vehicle a couple blocks later. PCSO coordinated with Salem police and Oregon State Patrol to set a perimeter for dog track. The suspect eventually turned himself in once the dog got close.
At 2:08 p.m., a resident in the 15200 block of Strong Road reported someone opened up three credit cards in her husband’s name. Each had a limit of $16,000 from Bank of America. The unknown suspect was able to withdraw a total of about $4,800 on one credit in Florida by making 15 ATM withdrawals of $300 each.
At 10:58 p.m., a report of someone hearing shots fired in the 3400 block of Mill Creek Road. A deputy located a female subject who was with her young son and her father. They said they had been drinking so they did not want to drive home and planned on staying in her truck for the night. She said they also heard the shots further south of their location. The deputy drove a couple miles up Mill Creek Road and did not locate anyone.
Sunday, June 12
At 3:29 p.m., a report of a missing juvenile in the Minto Island Park. A deputy checked the trails near the river and the child was found shortly after in the 2200 block of Minto Island Road.
At 5:51 p.m., a deputy came across a two-vehicle, non-injury crash at Washington and Levens streets. Dallas police arrived and conducted the investigation. The deputy stood by and assisted with traffic control.
At 7:15 p.m., a resident in the 4500 block of Morris Road reported an unknown yellow lab came onto his property. The responding deputy was unable to locate the dog.
At 7:59 p.m., a deputy warned a male subject walking under the Edgewater Street Bridge that he was trespassing and warned him not to return.
At 10:10 p.m., a manager at the Green Haven RV Park at 200 Church Street reported an assault between a male and female subject. The male subject was arrested and transported to Polk County Jail and lodged for harassment.
At 10:22 p.m., a deputy assisted Independence/Monmouth Police during their investigation in the 400 block of Monmouth Street. At subject was arrested for unauthorized entry to a motor vehicle.
Independence Police Department arrests
Joshua Michael Gomez, 30, of Independence, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for reckless endangerment.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Bruce Applegate, 36, a transient, was arrested on seven outstanding warrants.
Matthew Beltz, 39, of Monmouth, was arrested for criminal mischief I.
