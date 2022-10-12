Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Report
Thursday, Sept. 29
At 1:49 p.m., police performed a home visit at The Meadows Apartments after a student had been absent from school for two weeks. It turns out the child was sick. The school was advised of the situation.
At 2:21 p.m., there was a possible hit-and-run at Safeway. When she returned from work, the victim had her car parked at Safeway and noticed damage on the left side of her rear bumper. She found a note saying someone had hit her car, and a phone number was provided. The suspect is not picking up the phone or calling back. The voicemail comes back to a man who is suspended for driving and is uninsured. The address the DMV has on file is vacant.
At 8:47 p.m., a single subject at Ashbrook Apartments was seen on video testing vehicle door handles. No entries were made to any vehicles.
At 10:10 p.m., two females stole a shopping cart full of merchandise from the Walmart on Northeast King’s Valley Highway. They left the location in a silver Nissan SUV. They were last seen headed south on Highway 223.
Friday, Sept. 30
At 8:51 a.m., an RV with two different license plates on Southwest Maple Street was tagged to be towed.
At 1:11 p.m., a male subject acted strange near City Hall on Court Street. He jumped into a dumpster behind City Hall but was gone when police arrived.
At 5:07 p.m., there was a theft of an air exchange unit valued at $1,600 on Southeast Mill Street.
Saturday, Oct. 1
At 12:13 a.m., a report of patrons at Tony’s Bar on Southwest Court Street making homophobic comments toward a complainant. He was advised to leave the location or ignore the subjects making the comments.
At 10:07 a.m., Kaylan Hudspeth was lodged in Polk County Jail for assault.
At 9:55 p.m., police were called about a juvenile shooting his BB gun within city limits. Police contacted the child and his father about the matter.
Sunday, Oct. 2
At 1:56 p.m., a dog was reported inside a car in the Walmart parking lot. The dog did not seem to be in distress, and the windows were down. The temperature was 82 degrees at the time.
At 10:43 p.m., a report of a dog vs. car on Monmouth Cutoff. The owner was notified and collected the dog.
Monday, Oct. 3
At 1:51 a.m., a possible verbal domestic disturbance was reported on Southeast Orchard Avenue. It turns out that it was a lady watching a movie loudly.
At 5:53 p.m., David Martin Jr. was lodged for assault and unlawful use of a weapon after he slashed a victim with a machete at the former Bank of America building.
At 7:35 p.m., there was a report of a female who was intoxicated walking in the road on Southeast Holman Avenue. The complainant canceled the call after someone got her back inside the residence.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
At 9:21 a.m., a lady called the police about her granddaughter skipping school. Granddaughter had many of the typical teenage excuses for why she was skipping school. She was advised to get the school involved to help find a resolution.
At 10:18 a.m., a fence was cut on southeast Maple Street at H2O Help and Hope to Others. There was a theft of a box of tools.
At 5:48 a.m., a gray two-door Infiniti was involved in a hit-and-run. The driver turned the car around and left the scene at high speed after hitting the victim’s vehicle, leaving heavy damage on the front end.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
At 9:18 a.m., there was an incident on a school bus involving pepper spray at LaCreole Middle School.
At 11:45 a.m., Miakoda Collins was lodged on a Washington County warrant.
At 3:49 p.m., police performed a home visit on two high school students who were not attending school. The mother was told to call the school ASAP.
Polk County Sherif’s Office
Monday, Oct. 3
At 12:38 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 93 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor zone on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road. The driver was very upset with some choice words and gestures for the deputy.
At 1:15 a.m., two subjects in the 5300 block of Halls Ferry Road were warned for Criminal Trespass II and told to find a better place for their unclothed activities.
At 5:23 a.m., deputies assisted Oregon State Police with a DUI crash where a driver took out a power pole in the 2800 block of Independence Highway.
At 1:04 p.m., a deputy took custody of two chihuahua mix breed dogs loose on Brush College Road near Wallace Road. While taking them to the Oregon Humane Society, the deputy noted the “Lil dogs wanted to communicate with their chompers.”
At 6:09 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury accident in the 1500 block of Ellendale Avenue.
At 7:23 p.m., a report of a prowler in the 500 block of 50th Avenue turned into a theft of a bicycle from the property. The suspect took off when spotted by the complainant. Deputies and officers were unable to locate the suspect.
At 10:02 p.m., a report of a Jeep that broke down while hauling a 21-foot camp trailer on Hoffman Road near Pacific Highway. Deputies called a tow truck for the driver.
Tuesday, Oct. 4
At 2:12 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Highway 18 near milepost 19 for unlawful use of lights, illegal display of license plates and speeding. The driver was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone and warned for the other violations.
At 3:04 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Highway 18 near milepost 25 and cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone and for having no operator’s license. The driver was told not to drive the car after the violations. After leaving the scene, the deputy saw the driver go past 30 seconds later. The driver was stopped and cited again.
At 5:07 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road. The driver was cited for speeding 74 mph in a 55-mph zone, driving while suspended – violation, and for driving uninsured. The car was towed.
At 9:20 a.m., a deputy contacted a female subject on Butler Hill Road near Highway 22 who was walking to the coast and was sleeping on the side of the road. The deputy was able to get some snacks and water from the Salt Creek Fire Station to give to the woman, so she had some food and water as she traveled.
At 10:46 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road.
At 1:42 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle, rollover crash in the 3400 block of Adams Road. An inexperienced driver not familiar with driving on gravel roads lost control and flipped when she hit a small embankment. The driver was not cited. Rather, the deputy with her had a conversation about handling performance of passenger sedans on gravel roads.
At 11:16 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 45-mph zone on Highway 223 near Liberty Road.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
At 12:41 p.m., a report of two hunters in the Socialist Valley Road area near Black Rock Road who were confronted by another hunter who became angry when they drove to a location the other hunter didn’t think they should have been. They complainant said the male became agitated, tried to pick a fight and then shot one round into the bank in front of their vehicle.
At 1:27 p.m., a report of trespassers at Buell Park in the 6000 block of Mill Creek Road. A deputy who responded to the location did not find anyone.
At 2:49 p.m., an ODOT crew found a Benali Auto shotgun in Real Tree Camo laying near a driveway in the 1900 block of Fairview Avenue. They stated that the firearm was near the fog line, and they picked it up to turn in to police. A deputy took possession of the firearm and drove the area where some people were reportedly looking in ditches. It turns two men were hunting birds, had left a shotgun on the tailgate of their truck and that it was now gone. The descriptions matched and the shotgun was returned to the owner.
At 2:49 p.m., a subject staying in a home in the 3400 block of Osage Drive reported finding someone had unsuccessfully attempted entry through a rear screen door that was damaged. The subject checked with the cleaning company and they reported none of their crew damaged the door. Damage was estimated at $100.
At 4:26 p.m., a motorist distracted by bending down to pick up a water bottle, ended up driving into the gravel, losing control and overturning into the ditch in the 7500 block of Zena Road. The driver’s mother transported her to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver was cited for failure to drive within lane.
At 4:50 p.m., a report of a burglary in the 20500 block of Stone Road. The resident told deputies he’d work on a list of missing items.
At 7:06 p.m., someone reported witnessing a female suspect steal mail from three locations in the 21300 block of Highway 22.
At 9:44 p.m., a report of a road-struck deer in the 12600 block of Clow Corner Road. The person reporting said the deer had a broken leg when it ran off into a nearby field. The deputy was unable to follow the deer trail past a fence.
At 10:54 p.m., a motorist tried to negotiate a curve likely too fast and got pulled off the road into the ditch in the 12000 block of Corvallis Road, damaging the car and a county road sign.
Thursday, Oct. 6
At 5:29 a.m., a deputy came across a female driver who stopped in the middle of Highway 22 near milepost 17 to figure out where she was going. The deputy got her to pull off the roadway and gave her directions to work.
At 7:58 a.m., a report of a vehicle versus tractor accident on Red Prairie Road near Moritz Road. The driver of the vehicle traveling between 50-55 mph did not see the tractor in the heavy fog which did not have any taillights and the two collided. The deputy issued the driver of the tractor a citation for careless driving (crash) and the driver of the vehicle a citation for speeding.
At 8:16 a.m., two dairy cross steers were spotted wandering along Salt Creek Road near Reimer Road. A nearby resident helped a deputy load them into a livestock trailer and kept them on his property until the owner could be located.
At 8:55 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road.
At 10:10 a.m., a resident in the 20900 block of Stone Road reported someone stole some chainsaws, fuel, and a generator.
At 12:53 p.m., a resident on Main Street near Ellis Street in Falls City reported someone had tried to open his back door while his kids were home alone. There was no suspect information.
At 2:06 p.m., a resident on Main Street near Ellis Street in Falls City reported someone hit and damaged their garbage can sometime between 5 and 7 a.m.
At 6:05 p.m., a female subject reported another female suspect damaged her boyfriend’s car in the 29600 block of Joe Day Way. The boyfriend had a restraining order out against the female suspect. The deputy was unable to find evidence the suspect damaged the car. However, the suspect admitted to riding by the property on a bike which was a violation of the 500 feet in the restraining order. She was arrested for restraining order violation.
At 6:56 p.m., while one deputy served civil papers to a male subject 2700 block of Wallace Road, another deputy double checked the subject’s identity and noticed he had several outstanding warrants. The subject tried to claim the name on the warrants was not him. He was warned about lying if he was wanted on outstanding warrants. He stuck to his story. The deputies confirmed he was lying and arrested him giving false information and his outstanding warrants. In addition, he was cited for possession of a schedule II controlled substance (user amount).
At 7:25 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of dog abuse in the 3000 block of Barnhart Road. The owner showed the deputy the dog, swaddled in blankets. She admitted the dog was on its death bed, but she couldn’t afford to euthanize it, and didn’t have the heart to put it down herself. The deputy noted the case didn’t meet the statute of neglect, just a sad situation.
At 7:57 p.m., a report of a suicide attempt in the 600 block of Church Street where a female subject admitted to cutting her wrist. Friends had the wound cleaned and dressed and reported they were staying the night with the subject, who no longer felt suicidal.
Friday, Oct. 7
At 4:50 a.m., someone threw a brick through the pane glass of the front door of a residence in the 3400 block of Frontier Drive. The homeowner suspected someone but was too afraid to name them. She said a friend in Albany had a brick thrown through their window at the same time.
At 6:04 a.m., a report of a vehicle on Kings Valley Highway near Oak Villa Road with someone slumped over inside. A deputy found the vehicle where he woke up the male who was just sleeping.
At 8:12 a.m., a deputy investigated a vehicle up Agency Creek Road near Wind River Road. Inside the pickup, he found a deceased male with an ID left out and suicide note. The deputy secured the scene and put up crime scene tape. Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived and took over the scene.
At 8:43 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 61 mph in a 45-mph zone on Miller Avenue near Fir Villa Road. The driver had two confirmed warrants for his arrest, one was lodgable. He was lodged at Polk County Jail and cited and released on second warrant and cited for speeding and driving while suspended.
At 11:59 a.m., an off-duty deputy reported seeing a white van at the location which is a former marijuana grow in the 2800 block of Kings Valley Highway that is now owned by the federal government. Responding deputies found no vehicles or persons on the property.
At 1:50 p.m., a report of an abandoned vehicle that had been on Bowersville Road near Ellendale Avenue for three days. A deputy located it and tagged it for removal.
At 7:44 p.m., a report of a trespasser on a property in the1100 block of 42nd Place. A deputy found the subject who said he was trying to get to Idaho. The complainant did not want to press charges. The deputy gave the subject a ride into West Salem and admonished him for trespassing.
Saturday, Oct. 8
At 12:51 a.m., a noise complaint of loud music in the 1100 block of Clay Street. A deputy drove by the listed address which did have music playing but was not obnoxiously loud. The listed address was outside of city limits so there is no noise ordinance.
At 1:13 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to drive within lane and speeding on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue. The driver exhibited signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. However, she only registered a BAC of .06%, not consistent with her level of impairment. Regardless, she was cited and released for DUII and failure to drive within lane.
At 1:34 a.m., a motorist struck and killed a young deer on Eola Drive near 36th Avenue.
At 3:06 a.m., an alarm triggered at the American Market at 8580 Grand Ronde Road. Deputies found the door to the second floor unlocked so they cleared the whole second floor. They found no signs of break in - building appears to have a current second floor renovation going on upstairs.
At 8:07 a.m., deputies investigated a report of a tractor being driven away from a worksite in the 8700 block of Harmony Road. They found no signs of a stolen tractor. They did come across two female subjects looking for a friend in the area, but could not tie them to the report. The offsite manager could not confirm one was missing. Later, they tracked down the tractor in the 6600 block of Ridgeway Road. A male subject in possession of the tractor was arrested and taken into custody for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and aggravated theft 1. He was lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 8:48 p.m., a male subject was arrested in the 20700 block of Stone Road on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Clackamas County.
At 9:25 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Rickreall Road.
At 11:31 p.m., a deputy investigated a noise complaint in the 9900 block of Wells Landing Road. He turned off his engine but the only sound he heard were crickets.
At 11:43 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and failure to signal lane change on Highway 22 near milepost 14. The driver was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor and was warned for failure to carry proof of registration and illegal tint (5% all the way around).
At 11:46 p.m., a motorist was warned for expired registration and cited for driving uninsured in the 6900 block of Corvallis Road.
Independence Police Department arrests for Sept. 26 – Oct. 3
Jacob Ariel Velazquez, 32, of Independence, was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment.
Jonathan D Garcia Estrada, 19, of Independence, was arrested for driving while suspended.
Nicholas Micheal Macfawn, 27, a transient, was arrested for trespass 1 and assault 4.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
James Delahunt Jr., 50, was arrested Oct. 4 for driving while suspended – felony and for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
