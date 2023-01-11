Police Reports

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Wednesday, Dec. 28
At 4:55 p.m., a truck was broken into while being worked on at Capital Ford on Northeast Polk Station Road.
At 6:22 p.m., a resident heard screaming, and a single shot or possible vehicle backfired near Southwest Fairhaven Lane. Police knocked on several doors and could not locate the sound’s source.
Thursday, Dec. 29
At 12:26 a.m., a report of three unknown subjects at Weekday school of the Bible being noisy before arriving at the property. Police were unable to locate the subjects.
At 8:26 p.m., a smoke alarm was thrown away in a dumpster while still beeping on Southeast Lacreole Drive.
Friday, Dec. 30
At 1:18 a.m., there was a personal property impound tow of a grey Honda Accord on East Ellendale Avenue.
At 1:20 a.m., there was a personal property impound tow of a silver Hyundai Elantra on East Ellendale Avenue.
At 8:33 a.m., six juveniles or young adults tagged two separate places at Center Market. The footage was gathered, and police are working on identifying the suspects.
At 12:08 p.m., a car battery was stolen, a bag of cans, and a paper notebook from a vehicle at Uglow Manor Apartments.
At 10:54 p.m., a resident near Southwest Levens Street thought his neighbor was prowling outside his window and shining flashlights. It was a couple making out.
Saturday, Dec. 31
At 4:03 p.m., extra patrols were requested on Southwest Birch Street.
At 11:04 p.m., a report of an armed robbery at Fairview Market. A male wearing black and driving a motorcycle laid a sawed-off shotgun on the counter. The employee gave him all of the cash in the till.
Sunday, Jan. 1
At 1:50 p.m., there was a hit and run involving a juvenile’s vehicle, possibly while parked at Rite Aid on West Ellendale Avenue.
At 6:01 p.m., a male subject was intoxicated while walking on Main Street, coming from Yami Teriyaki and Sushi Roll. He denied medical help and was transported to Riverside Inn at his request.
Monday, Jan. 2
At 3:35 a.m., a report of two males outside of West Valley Hospital with guns. Police were unable to locate the people in question.
At 1:16 p.m., a report of a machete found in the ivy on Southwest Robb Street that wasn’t there the day before. Police collected the machete for safekeeping.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
At 10:53 a.m., an Amazon manager reported third-hand information of one of the drivers delivering a package at a residence and saw a male naked in his house.
At 8:27 p.m., an ATV was reported driving up and down Southwest Clay Street.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Jan. 1
At 12:47 a.m., a deputy contacted a motorist who was asleep in the driver seat of his car while it was on in the 1500 block of Reuben Boise Road. After finally awakening, the driver appeared confused and impaired. He failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 1:21 a.m., a report of a fight at Tonys with multiple individuals involved, intoxicated and belligerent. A deputy helped keep parties separated, interviewed witnesses and bandaged up the victim.
At 9:03 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a crash into a ditch in the 4900 block of Zena Road. The driver was gone when they arrived. The vehicle was marked for towing.
At 6:25 p.m., a deputy assisted OSP on a two-car rollover crash on top of Highway 99 onramp from Highway 22. The deputy obtained witness statements and stood by until relieved.
At 7:35 p.m., a deputy stopped a wrong-way driver that pulled out of Dutch Bros onto Jefferson Street and headed right for him. The driver was from out of the area. He was warned for fail to obey one-way designation and for no operator’s license.
At 8:20 p.m., a report of the theft of a flatbed utility trailer from the 300 block of Greenwood Road.
Monday, Jan. 2
At 10:55 a.m., a tribal deputy arrived and assisted at a crash scene in the 25900 block of Salmon River Highway until ODOT and medics arrived. The deputy helped move the crash out of the roadway.
At 1:08 p.m., deputies executed an eviction of three adult males, three adult females and three juveniles from a residence in the 200 block of Court Street.
At 2:45 p.m., a report of a vehicle with its window broken and door damaged in the 9300 block of Steel Bridge Road.
At 2:45 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of a stolen excavator and equipment trailer located in the 20200 block of Highway 22.
At 8:24 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of criminal mischief involving the theft of a puppy in Falls City. The puppy was eventually found waking northbound on Main Street.
At 9:28 p.m., a female subject was cited and released for harassment after “taking a swing” at a security guard at Spirit Mountain Casino.
At 11:28 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Highway near Independence Highway.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
At 6:52 a.m., a report of a burglary at the Chevron in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. A male suspect wearing a white hoodie broke a window for access and stole cigarettes and scratch-off tickets. He was then picked up by a getaway driver in a light colored mid-2010s Corolla. The same suspects hit a gas station in Keizer about two hours prior.
At 7:14 a.m., a report of a motorist who lost control in the S-curves in the 7100 block of Red Prairie Road, slid across gravel and hit PGE Pole 255, which fell across the roadway. The driver was uninjured. The vehicle was towed. PGE was notified of the damaged power pole.
At 11:37 a.m., a Mazda B2300 pickup illegally parked and left abandoned in the 1500 block of Reuben Boise Road was marked for towing.
At 3:43 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of a water meter vandalized in the 200 block of Prospect
At 7:43 p.m., a motorist was stopped and his passenger arrested on an outstanding Dallas Municipal Failure to Appear warrant. The deputy ran his identity after the subject waved at the passing deputy at Center Market while seated in the passenger seat of a vehicle.
At 10:42 p.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of Main Street in Falls City. A female subject took an unknown quantity (but a substantial one) of meth and this combined with her multiple personality disorder caused her to have some concerning hallucinations where she armed herself with a shotgun and confronted people who didn’t exist. Because she was elevated and unpredictable, she was detained on peace officer hold and taken to Salem Hospital Emergency Department.
Wednesday, Jan. 4
At 2:37 a.m., a motorist was cited for failure to carry proof of insurance on Highway 99 near milepost 57.
At 4:07 a.m., an inmate at the Polk County Jail broke a chair and a wall mounted phone. He was charged with criminal mischief II.
At 5:07 a.m., a motorist was stopped for expired registration and failure to maintain lane on Highway 22 near milepost 21. The driver was arrested for driving while suspended – misdemeanor and was cited for failure to carry proof of insurance.
At 5:38 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 5:52 a.m., a motorist that veered around a deputy traveling in the same direction on Highway 22 near milepost 15 then sped up to 80 mph was stopped and cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone.
At 8:33 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 46 mph in a 20-mph school zone in the 7400 block of Perrydale Road. The driver was also cited for having no driver’s license.
At 11:11 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a motorist who crashed and rolled her vehicle next to the driveway of 15200 block of Strong Road. The resident initially said the motorist was not there, then decided to admit the deputies and medics. The driver was transported to West Valley Hospital. The deputies later learned the driver was involved in multiple hit and run crashes in Dallas prior to the crash.
At 12:58 p.m., a male subject came into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office to re-register as a sex offender. A deputy determined he was late by a full month. The deputy documented his registration and cautioned him of being late in the future.
At 2:40 p.m., a report of a resident that walked away from the Fir Hill Group Home, a community based residential treatment facility in Dallas. Deputies found her in the 1400 block of Main Street, placed her in handcuffs on the director’s custody. She was transported to Salem Hospital Emergency Room and turned over to hospital staff.
At 3:58 p.m., a motorist was stopped in the 2300 block of Crestwood Court for driving a truck reported stolen. The driver had spoken with the owner earlier in the day about calling off the stolen so he could get the truck returned, which he refused. However, when deputies called, the owner had no problem with the suspect returning the truck once he unloaded it.
At 7:31 p.m., a resident in the 2800 block of Colorado Drive reported coming home to find his front door was broken open. He found no one in the house, and so far, all he could tell the items taken were a ring and an envelope containing $2,000 in cash.
Thursday, Jan. 5
At 3:38 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 7:32 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 11:02 a.m., deputies responded to the 25000 block of Yamhill River Road and gave occupants of two trailers and four vehicles an hour to move as they cannot park there, nor use a generator.
At 11:19 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 28.
At 7:44 p.m., deputies responded to a crash in the 10200 block of Corvallis Road. The driver was transported to Emmanuel Hospital due to her injuries which include major trauma to lower extremities/pelvis. Her dog was released to Salem Veterinary Emergency Clinic.
At 10:45 p.m., deputies received a convoluted report of a vehicle broken into in the 200 block of Church Street in Dallas. The owner caught two known suspects breaking into the vehicle but ran away fear for his safety. He reported the items take from the vehicle included his camo backpack and a duffle bag.
Friday, Jan. 6
At 5:27 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
At 7:43 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 74 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Rickreall Road.
At 8:08 a.m., a report of suspicious activity involving a male and a female looking into cars near the Falls City Elementary School. Deputies were unable to locate anyone suspicious.
At 3:34 p.m., a report of cows loose on Highway 22 near milepost 16. A female subject called to report she is contacting people in her family to go home to round up the cows to get them back home.
At 7:33 p.m., a report of three mailboxes in the 12200 block of Elkins Road were damaged and spraypainted green. No mail appeared to be missing.
At 7:57 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a motorist firing a gun into a field in the 10900 block of Lamers Road. They located the vehicle as it pulled into the South Town apartments in Monmouth. The driver showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a concealed pistol. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving and unlawful possession of firearms. He was later cited for possession of methamphetamine.
At 10:03 p.m., an inmate at the Polk County Jail punched a window because he was annoyed with another inmate making too much noise. He was charged with criminal mischief 2.
Saturday, Jan. 7
At 9:16 a.m., a report of a motorist heading east on Hopewell Road when he hit the shoulder and began to slide, losing control, hitting a mailbox, and then rolling vehicle. There were no injuries.
At 12:08 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Parry Road reported his neighbor’s dogs keeps getting out and chasing his cat. The neighbor has been cited for this in the past. A deputy checked with the neighbor, who took steps to keep the dogs fenced, but also stated he didn’t know how the dogs got out this time. The deputy warned him he was be cited if his dogs continued to get loose.
At 12:58 p.m., a report of information given to Lacreole Middle School that a 13-year-old student was planning on shooting up the school along with students from the Dallas High School. A Dallas Police Officer was aware of the information and is also working on the case. The student has been banned from school at this time pending a threat assessment.
At 1:48 p.m., a resident in the 4800 block of Orchard Heights Road reported catching a German Shepherd that was loose on his property. A deputy took custody of the dog and placed it in the pound.
At 9:05 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 17. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
Sunday, Jan. 8
At 2:29 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 128 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 68.
At 7:44 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near 50th Avenue. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 9:31 a.m., a resident in the 4300 block of Orchard Heights Road reported their neighbor’s dog got out and chased his horses. A deputy contacted the neighbors and said if their dog is chasing livestock the owner of the livestock can shoot their dog. He also warned them for dog at large and told them they could receive a citation.
At 10:02 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 71 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near Farmer Road.
At 12:26 p.m., a report of bags scattered along the roadside on Ballston Road starting about halfway between Loganberry and Rand and continuing north on Rand. The bags contained sheep heads. A complainant who lives nearby told deputies feed, fertilizer and fuel prices have grown exponentially and would not be surprised that someone who raised goats and sheep would kill them off, harvest what they could, then dispose of them.
At 2:59 p.m., deputies investigated a fight between inmates at the Polk County Jail. One, who had two previous convictions for assault III and assault I, was charged with assault IV (felony).
At 6:06 p.m., deputies investigated another fight between two other inmates at the Polk County Jail. One of the inmates involved was charged with assault IV and strangulation.
Monmouth Police Department
Eleanor Cowles, 89, was arrested on Dec. 28 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Michael Tucker, 25, was arrested on Dec. 6 for unlawful entry to motor vehicle, two counts of theft II, criminal mischief and theft by receiving.
Kyle Read, 33, was arrested Jan. 4 for violation of release agreement and for harassment.
Andrew Montgomery, 30, was arrested Jan. 4 on an outstanding warrant.
Angela Rodriguez, 39, was arrested Dec. 27 for assault II.
Maria Crow, 43, was arrested Dec. 30 for disorderly conduct.
Jacob Dille, 31, was arrested Dec. 30 for parole violation.
Brandon Lunsford, 31, was arrested Jan. 6 on two outstanding warrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.