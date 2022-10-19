Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Thursday, Oct. 6
At 4:49 a.m., a juvenile did not realize she repeatedly called 911. She advised that there was no emergency and was apologetic.
At 8:43 a.m., a driver of a diesel pickup said that the gas attendant at the 76 Station on Ellendale filled his truck with gasoline instead of diesel. The complainant was advised that it was a civil manor.
At 11:04 a.m., a “very old” machete was found while mowing the lawn at Riverside Inn. The person contacted the police to see if the machete was from a recent incident. The machete, practically destroyed and very rusty, was disposed of.
At 1:50 p.m., a Dallas man poached a deer in Falls City. Police were tipped off to this information and called the Oregon State Police. OSP issued the man a criminal citation and seized the doe and rifle.
At 3:39 p.m., Elizabeth Sanders was lodged on a failure to appear warrant.
Friday, Oct. 7
At 3:19 p.m., a windshield was damaged by a rock on Perrydale Road. The damage is due to a rock being thrown by a semi-tire.
At 9:35 p.m., about 10 shots were heard near Northeast Dallas Road. Police drove the area and could not find the source of the gunshots.
Saturday, Oct. 8
At 2:42 a.m., there was a report of 4-5 intoxicated people walking down Southwest Washington Street, yelling “It’s the weekend.” Police were unable to locate the subjects.
At 5:59 p.m., Phillip Kroeker was lodged for criminal mischief after he took a stick to the neighbor’s car and broke the taillights near Southeast Greenbriar Avenue.
At 11:30 p.m., there was a noise complaint near Southwest River Drive. It was a few adults drinking and playing music, who said they were done for the night.
Sunday, Oct. 9
At 1:39 a.m., there was a report of a disturbance near Southeast Holman Avenue. Police located a juvenile who said he was with friends and looking for monsters to fight. Unable to locate the friends, police transferred home the juvenile to his father, and they were warned about curfew violations.
At 6:30 p.m., a 9-year-old male was seen walking through the neighborhood near Southeast Gregory Drive wearing only a pull up. The father said everything was fine but began to get upset when police tried to gather general information. The father would not let police inside the residence to check the multiple door locks. The father was “less than pleased” when he was informed that DHS would be notified.
Monday, Oct. 10
At 2:26 a.m., police located an Aquatic Center parking only sign under the Lacreole bridge near the walkway. The sign was returned to the Dallas Aquatic Center with a note attached.
At 4:30 p.m., a report of a hit-and-run on Southeast Academy Street. The suspect is unknown.
At 10 p.m., there were shots heard near Southeast Nancy Court. Police were unable to locate the source of the shots.
Tuesday, Oct. 11
At 7:04 a.m., there was an injured deer reported near Lyle Elementary School on Southwest Levens Street. The deer was already dead when police arrived and was not blocking traffic. Public Works was notified and said they would pick it up.
At 8:08 a.m., there was a report of juveniles throwing rocks at school buses as they passed by near the skatepark on Lacreole Drive. There was no damage to the buses, and police were unable to locate the juveniles. Police told the bus driver that they would hang out in the area on the following day.
At 3:56 p.m., Calantha Bier was lodged on a Polk County Circuit warrant.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
At 8:11 a.m., police hung out near the skatepark on Lacreole Drive to ensure that middle school students were getting to school and not throwing rocks at school buses.
At 1:10 p.m., Dallas police were called about a theft in Monmouth. The complainant was unaware that Monmouth has their own police department. She was given their number to report the theft.
At 1:57 p.m., Carmen McClintock was lodged on a stalking order violation.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Tuesday, Oct. 11
At 1:58 a.m., a report of a grey sedan unable to maintain lane, driving below the speed limit, and braking for no reason on Clow Corner Road near Ballard Road. When deputies were en route to investigate, Dallas Police Officers took over as the vehicle turned toward the city. They located the vehicle but found the involved subjects were just looking for a missing person Dallas PD just handled.
At 4:30 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 13.
At 4:39 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 17. The driver was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone and for no operator’s license.
At 6:53 a.m., a female subject was given a Lowe’s in-store credit card and what looked like a house key they found and wanted turned into the sheriff’s office.
At 8:27 a.m., a deputy came across a white bus on Hart Road at Brown Road. The vehicle had orange triangles outside in the roadway. The bus door was open, no one was inside. Neighbors said he has been here for a few days, and they gave him food and water on Sunday. The male associated with the bus has blue hair according to the neighbor. A 24-hour tow notice placed on the vehicle. The owner called the next day to claim the vehicle had broken down but a tow wasn’t available until that night.
At 8:37 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road. The driver was also warned for failure to carry registration and insurance.
At 8:59 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 87 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Kings Valley Highway.
At 9:38 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 57 mph in a 20-mph school zone on West Perrydale Road near Broadmead Road.
At 1:25 p.m., a report of a runaway juvenile spotted in Falls City. A deputy went out and located the juvenile walking around in the 300 block of Montgomery Street and took him into protective custody. The subject’s mother was called, who sent his sister to pick him up.
At 3:40 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch in the 1300 block of Perrydale Road.
At 4:17 p.m., a Honda Rancher 4-wheeler, reported stolen at 6 a.m., was seen by witnesses traveling on Harmony Road then Ridgeway Road.
At 5:08 p.m., a report of a vehicle spotted at the property that was a previous grow site and has had multiple trespass issues in the 6500 block of Rickreall Road. A deputy contacted two individuals who were there legally and were helping contractors from Century Link.
Wednesday, Oct. 12
At 12:51 a.m., a motorist was cited for 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Rickreall Road.
At 4:06 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 17. The driver said he was speeding due to trying to get away from a motorcycle that kept cutting him off. He received a verbal warning for speeding.
At 6:35 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road.
At 7:38 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
At 12:38 p.m., a report of a trespasser at K D Gravel, 2650 Salem Dallas Highway. An employee told the male subject to leave and he did not return. Deputies were unable to locate the subject.
At 1:09 p.m., a deputy took custody of a yellow lab with a rolled leather collar seen wandering in the 1800 block of Boxwood Lane and later Kings Valley Highway. The dog was turned into the Oregon Humane Society and a “glamour shot” placed online.
At 7:43 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended on Highway 22 near milepost 14.
At 8:06 p.m., deputies investigated a report of domestic abuse of a juvenile in the 7100 block of Alvard Alley Road. A male adult was arrested for criminal mistreatment I, assault IV, harassment and failure to report change of address for sex offender. He was lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 8:21 p.m., deputies assisted Dallas Police with a fight between 2 males with 1 elderly male getting knocked unconscious and going missing from the scene in the 500 block of Fern Avenue. They located the elderly gentleman in the block of Evergreen Street, but he was heavily intoxicated and only ID’d himself as George Jetson and was uncooperative. A younger male left the scene probably driving while intoxicated but deputies were unable to locate him.
At 9:42 p.m., a report of a male subject sleeping in the doorway to a church in the in the 9000 block of Wallace Road NW. The subject told a deputy he must have blacked out because he had no idea how he got there or where he was. He added the last thing he remembered was being in Salem. The deputy provided courtesy transport to the carousel in downtown Salem.
Thursday, Oct. 13
At 9:13 a.m., a report of a single vehicle crash where a driver was heading eastbound on Highway 22 and then had a diabetic episode, blacking out. The vehicle collided with the center median at slow speed and swerved back to other side before slowing to a stop. Medics elevated the driver’s sugar levels and sent her on her way.
At 9:37 a.m., a deputy served a subpoena on behalf of Lincoln County to a female subject in the 3700 block of Orchard Heights Road.
At 10:20 p.m., a deputy served a subpoena to a male subject in the 3300 block of Belvedere Street.
At 12:34 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of farm tractors weaving in traffic. The deputy located the tractors on South Pacific Highway near Parker Road and did not observe any weaving. The deputy contacted the complainant and explained that tractors were exempt from some traffic laws and she seemed to understand.
At 1:36 p.m., a resident in the 3600 block of Mill Creek Road reported the theft of an Amazon delivery of three USB wall plugs for $10.99 and a one-gallon jug of amber rich Vermont maple syrup, grade A, from Barred Woods Maple for $60.95. Total of the theft is $71.94.
At 1:51 p.m., an online report was submitted of a 2000 Dodge Durango stolen from the side of a local property. A deputy was going to investigate to fill in a few holes in the report, including why the owner didn’t report the first theft attempt in August.
At 2 p.m., a deputy was driving on Southwest Washington Street when two Siberian Huskies came bolting into the roadway from in front of the Center Market. One dog “Zoro” was clipped by the deputy’s front right tire and kept running toward Main Street. The deputy stopped at Spoon N Folk where the owner’s brother was loading the dogs in the car. The deputy advised him to take Zoro to the vet and provided a leash and a towel for the bleeding. These dogs have a history of running at large. The owner showed up soon after, saying Zoro is the one who just killed her cat. The deputy advised she save a couple of thousand dollars in medical fees and opt to humanely euthanize the cat killer that she cannot contain anyways. She agreed and left toward the vet. The deputy walked around her vehicle to look for any damage, saw three husky hairs stuck to the bumper, but no further damage.
At 5:10 p.m., a BH Easy Motion Atom Lynx electric bike reported stolen from an open garage in the 3400 block of Wildwood Court. The bike was valued at $2,600.
At 5:17 p.m., a male subject was arrested in the 800 block of Jefferson Street for stalking and four counts of telephonic harassment. He was lodged in Polk County Jail.
At 5:39 p.m., an initial report of a crash on Clow Corner Road near Riddell Road turned out to be a vehicle assist. The driver had vehicle issues which led to friends coming out to help. The vehicle then rolled back into the ditch. The driver made tow arrangements.
At 9:04 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of a vehicle crash into a ditch on Liberty Road near Kings Valley Highway. The vehicle had pulled over off the road with a note in the dash advising it had mechanical trouble and the driver was coming back for it.
Friday, Oct. 14
At 1:48 a.m., a resident in the 4800 block of Eola Drive reported coming home from a long trip to find a suspicious vehicle in her driveway. It came back stolen out of Salem. The owner was contacted and after being unable to pick it up that night, the vehicle was towed.
At 11:14 a.m., a deputy contacted a male subject on Pacific Highway near Stapleton Road who was walking from Portland to Creswell to see his mother. He advised deputies would probably get several calls about him because he planned to stop and rest a lot along the way by laying down on the side of the road to recover. He had a cell phone if he needed any aid.
At 1:45 p.m., a male subject came into the sheriff’s office to report a fender bender accident that occurred Oct. 3 at the intersection of Fir Villa and Highway 223. The subject said he was having trouble with the other driver’s insurance and wanted to file a police report. The deputy recommended the driver speak with his own insurance company with the updated incident number.
At 3:52 p.m., an HOA member going door to door to spread the word of a meeting reported a being bitten by a dog from a residence in the 3300 block of Lake Vanessa Circle. She reported being treated in the ER and being diagnosed with a broken hand. The dog’s owner promised to pay for any medical expenses the victim needed because of the dog.
At 8:06 p.m., a resident in the 2600 block of Pacific Highway reported an unknown farm truck hit her mailbox while pulling into her driveway to access the adjacent field. She did not want to press charges and promised to work with the truck’s company.
At 8:04 p.m., a male subject reported finding several bottles of prescription medications and a hypodermic needle in the garbage cans behind the high school in the 100 block of Falls City. A deputy recovered six prescription bottles with a total of a few hundred pills intended for a female subject reported deceased on April 6. There was also a veterinary hypodermic needle and a small, empty vial of some virus medication. The deputy properly disposed of all the materials.
At 9:40 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 67 mph in a 45-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 23.
At 9:57 p.m., a report of a road-struck deer on Kings Valley Highway near Guthrie Road.
At 10:02 p.m., a deputy came across a a travel trailer that had fallen off the hitch in the middle of the westbound lane of Monmouth Street near 7th Street. The deputy stood by while the owners got it back on the ball and towed it to a nearby parking lot.
At 10:57 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 8.
At 11:22 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 14.
At 11:32 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Center Street near Commercial Street and cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on the highway into town.
Saturday, Oct. 15
At 3:15 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 88 mph in the 10900 block of Highway 22. The driver had a municipal failure to appear warrant out of Dallas that was lodgeable. The driver was taken into custody and the car towed for having no insurance.
At 3:31 a.m., a deputy came across a driver who took the curve on Orchard Heights Road too wide, drove into the ditch, and struck a culvert near Orchard Heights Place.
At 6:53 a.m., a report of a male subject on foot waving a gun in the 8800 block of Harmony Road. Deputies suspected the male was most likely Brandin Krebs, a felon, who walked away from a Yamhill County traffic stop. Deputies were unable to locate him.
At 11:57 a.m., a report of the theft of cannabis sometime overnight in the 4900 block of Perrydale Road. Total loss and damages to the crop field was approximately $2,000.
At 2:58 p.m., a report of a Single vehicle lost control and rolled into the ditch in the 3300 block of Coville Road. The driver was eventually referred to the juvenile department for reckless driving and four counts of reckless endangering his passengers.
At 7:32 p.m., two goats, with ear tags, were found wandering in the 14300 block of Orchard Knob Road. They were posted on social media.
At 8:02 p.m., a motorist was stopped for no rear lighting on Highway 22 near milepost 14. The driver was cited for failure to register the vehicle.
At 8:17 p.m., a white pit bull and chocolate lab were found wandering near Orchard Knob and Perrydale roads. They were lodged at the pound.
Independence Police Department arrests for Oct. 3-11
Anthony Muniz, 40, of Salem, was arrested for attempt to elude and driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Carlos Flores, 52, of Independence, was arrested for harassment.
Sergio Jimenez, 27, a transient, was arrested for contempt of court.
Alex Nunez Ramirez, 29, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving, reckless endangering, failure to perform duties of a driver, Criminal Mischief 2, and for an outstanding warrant.
Austin C Goacher, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Randy Holliday, 33, was arrested Oct. 4 for assault III.
Mercy Cole, 32, was arrested Oct. 8 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.