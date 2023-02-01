Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Thursday, Jan. 19
At 8:40 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 38 mph in a 20-mph school zone on Southeast Miller Avenue.
At 1:03 p.m., a pedestrian reported being “bumped” by a vehicle while crossing the street, which did not stop after the incident.
At 1:11 p.m., a report of an armed man in the Safeway parking lot at West Ellendale Avenue. Police had a conversation with him about the city ordnance and public perception. It turned out to be an airsoft pistol that he was playing with.
At 4:07 p.m., a report of 15 juveniles having an airsoft fight at Dallas High School. Most dispersed upon police arrival, but one was warned about discharging a gun within city limits.
Friday, Jan 20
At 1:13 p.m., the Department of Human Services was notified about juveniles using marijuana and drinking alcohol and then posting the videos to TikTok.
At 2:02 p.m., a male subject was lodged at Polk County Jail on a Polk County warrant.
Saturday. Jan 21
At 7:45 a.m., a male subject was lodged on a state parole board warrant and a Dallas warrant.
At 8:58 a.m., a report of the theft of gnomes from the front yard of a Dallas resident. There are currently no suspects.
At 9:17 p.m., a driver was pulled over on Northeast Kings Valley Highway near Walmart for going well over the posted speed limit. The motorist was educated on better driving habits, but no further action was taken because the police officer could not use his radar due to his parked location.
Sunday, Jan 22
At 1:20 p.m., a report of a young juvenile with a cap gun on Southwest Birch Street. He left on a bicycle before the police’s arrival.
At 4:16 p.m., there was a hit-and-run on Southwest Washington Street. The incident is currently under investigation.
At 10:21 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported on Southwest Crestwood Court. The only car that matched the description was that of a resident.
Monday, Jan 23
At 1:46 a.m., a male subject was lodged on a warrant out of the Oregon State Parole Board.
At 8:47 a.m., a vehicle was reported going 100 mph on highway 22. Police were unable to locate the car.
At 10:12 a.m., a male subject was trespassed from McDonalds on East Ellendale Avenue after reportedly doing drugs in the restroom.
Tuesday, Jan 24
At 2:36 p.m., there was a report of possible package theft on Southwest Hill Street. Police contacted the suspect. He said he and his neighbor pick up each other’s packages when the other isn’t around.
At 3:50 p.m., a female subject reported someone hacked her Verizon account, and three iPhone 14s were ordered to her house on Southwest Park Street. The suspect called pretending to be Verizon on how to handle the phones. The victim was told to put the package at the door so UPS could later pick up the phones. The suspect picked up the boxes and drove off with the phones in a dark grey Volkswagen vehicle.
At 11:21 p.m., vehicles were reported doing cookies behind Safeway at West Ellendale Avenue.
Wednesday, Jan 25
At 11:49 a.m., a blue Honda Civic was impounded from East Ellendale Avenue.
At 12:53 p.m., a juvenile from LaCreole Middle School reportedly sent nude pictures to adult males.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Saturday, Jan. 21
At 2:16 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 15.
At 12:49 p.m., a report of a a tractor (of unknown make/model/description) was stolen sometime recently from one of the abandoned buildings on a property in the 9300 block of Steel Bridge Road.
At 4:20 p.m., a resident in the 3700 block of Orchard Heights Road reported her neighbor’s dog was out chasing her chickens again. A deputy found the dog at the end of the driveway, and it followed the deputy back to the house. The owner was cited for dog as a public nuisance.
At 5:12 p.m., several 911 calls were received from a residence in the 200 block of Montgomery Street in Falls City with what sounded like juveniles on the line. Deputies spoke with the homeowner, who was unaware of the calls, but said her son may have got ahold of her phone. Everyone was fine. The son was embarrassed and he was told not to misuse 911.
At 6:56 p.m., PCSO deputies assisted with traffic control at the scene of a single vehicle injury crash on Highway 99 near milepost 68.
Sunday, Jan. 22
At 12:56 a.m., Salem Police asked PCSO deputies to investigate a report of a mentally unstable person who lit the contents of a dumpster on fire behind the Dollar Tree at 1495 Edgewater Street. They found the only fire was from a Sterno can that a female subject was using for warmth that caught on fire. However, the subject had outstanding failure to appear warrants out of Polk and Marion counties. She was arrested and lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 2:21 a.m., a deputy stopped and cited a motorist for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Coville Road. In addition, the 18-year-old driver admitted to having his father’s gun in the glove box, which he said he was given permission to possess. The deputy confirmed with the father his permission for his son to have the gun. However, the deputy educated the youth about carrying a concealed weapon without a CHL and being under 21.
At 2:48 a.m., while en route to another call on Highway 223 approaching Bridgeport Road, a deputy witnessed a vehicle with its hazards on, driving extremely slow and stopping several times in the lane of travel. The deputy stopped the vehicle. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
At 4:54 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 7:48 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle that had slid off the icy road on Highway 99 near milepost 64. There were no injuries and the driver had a tow on the way.
At 4:02 p.m., a realty hosting an open house in the 5300 block of Violet Drive reported a suspicious male subject. The subject, who was wearing Marvel paint on his face, wanted to buy the house with cash, and acted sporadic and odd. The subject then waited in a car in the driveway until the open house was over. The male stayed parked in the driveway until asked multiple times to leave. The realtor reported the incident to law enforcement in case something happened and requested additional patrols in the area.
At 7:13 p.m., a tribal law enforcement officer was en route to Salem Hospital with his pregnant wife in labor. They did not make it and the baby was born at the Chevron in the 5300 block of Highway 22. A PCSO deputy made sure the baby was okay and obtained a donated knitted blanket and provided it to keep the baby warm. He stayed in support coaching the parents as best he could, but they were doing great. Medics arrived and transported the mom and baby to the hospital.
At 7:28 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Orrs Corner Road.
At 10:18 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a missing person who was last known to be west of Falls City, out of gas and food, cold, and had hurt his back. They found the subject approximately 5.5 miles down Valsetz Road in his truck and provided him with food and Gatorade. They transported him to his friend’s house in the 15000 block of Orchard Knob Road, then removed him from the missing person database.
Monday, Jan. 23
At 2:43 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 105 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 4:53 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 71 mph on Highway 22 near milepost 24. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 7:41 a.m., a motorist passed another driver on Highway 99 at 78 mph, coming directly into the path of a deputy going in the opposite direction. The deputy caught up with and stopped the motorist and cited him for speeding, careless driving, driving uninsured and driving while suspended.
At 7:57 a.m., a deputy stopped a motorist who was overtaking cars and passing unsafely, almost forcing two vehicles off the road on Highway 99 near milepost 23. The motorist was cited for careless driving. At 2:17 p.m., a report of a male subject walking in the 300 block of Washington Street who was bit by a dog on the arm. A dog from a nearby residence had broken free of its leash and attacked the man. The owner was issued a citation for maintaining a potentially dangerous dog and four counts of no license on all four of her dogs.
At 3:46 p.m., a motorist was stopped for no license plate on Ellendale Avenue near Fir Villa Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended violation.
At 10:15 p.m., a motorist was stopped for driving with no headlights on 7th Street near Patterson Street. The driver was arrested for driving while suspended – misdemeanor and lodged at Polk County Jail.
Tuesday, Jan. 24
At 12:47 a.m., a deputy eastbound on Highway 22 witnessed a vehicle accelerate and pull away from him. After catching up, he saw the motorist get side by side with another vehicle, jockeying for position and attempting to get each other to race. The deputy stopped the original vehicle and cited the juvenile driver for speed racing.
At 7:47 a.m., a report of a motorist who crashed into an elk on Airlie Road near De Armond Road. The driver said he was okay. The deputy located the elk on the side of the road and the driver said he would take it and fill out proper documentation online with ODFW.
At 10:02 a.m., a deputy reported a retired police officer/detective for 10 years was thrilled to get a subpoena from way back when. After serving him personally, the officer showed the deputy his award collection.
At 8:01 p.m., a report of a small, 4-door sedan driving recklessly. The vehicle was reported to be passing in a no passing zone, nearly forced the complainant off the road, tailgating, and driving without lights on. It was last seen westbound into Falls City.
At 10:11 p.m., a report of a single vehicle that drove into a ditch on Highway 99 near milepost 61. The caller reported she believed the driver was intoxicated and trying to get the vehicle out of the ditch, but he was not successful. The driver was gone when deputies arrived and no indication of where he went.
Wednesday, Jan. 25
At 11:51 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Ellis Street in Falls City reported her neighbor’s dog got loose again and attacked one of her pigs. The dogs’ owner had been cited previously when they attacked livestock. He was not home when the deputy stopped by his residence, where the dogs in question were currently leashed.
At 4:06 p.m., the PCSO received a tip for the location of a female subject who was wanted on several outstanding warrants. A deputy located her at her residence in the 16200 block of West Perrydale Road. She was taken into custody and transported to Polk County Jail. She was lodged for a Linn County felony warrant, a Polk County misdemeanor warrant, identity theft, and giving false information. She was also cited and released for a municipal warrant out of Albany.
At 2:12 p.m., a deputy assisted Dallas Police with the apprehension of a male subject near the Wells Fargo building in the 300 block of Kings Valley Highway.
At 11:42 p.m., a deputy covered Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop from a driving complaint on Salmon River Highway near Steel Bridge Road. They arrested the driver for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Thursday, Jan. 26
At 1:59 a.m., a report of a motorist who fell asleep at the wheel and after waking, drove into a ditch on Highway 99 near milepost 69.
At 9:21 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and failure to display plates on Dallas Cutoff Road near Rickreall Road. The driver was cited for speeding and driving while suspended – violation. He was also cited and released for an outstanding Marion County warrant.
At 10:16 a.m., a deputy assisted a motorist with refueling her vehicle after it ran out of gas on Pacific Highway near Stevenson Road.
At 11:27 a.m., Polk County deputies assisted Yamhill Police Officers with a check on a property in the 19000 block of Highway 22. There were more than 10 people on the property, one had a Polk County warrant. There was a stolen vehicle located on the property that YCSO recovered. Polk County deputies took the subject with the outstanding warrant to Polk County Jail.
At 12:59 p.m., Polk County deputies performed a speed enforcement operation at Hoffman Road near Broadway Avenue due to several citizen complaints. They stopped several cars for speeding.
At 1:25 p.m., a deputy assisted a motorist with a tire change on Highway 99 near milepost 69.
At 4:31 p.m., a male subject was arrested on outstanding warrants on Ellis Street near Main Street in Falls City.
At 6:31 p.m., a female subject was arrested at Green Haven RV Park at 200 Church St., in Falls City on an outstanding warrant out of Monmouth. She also was trespassed from the bathroom/shower area of the park and the park office.
At 7:54 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash partially blocking Highway 194 near milepost 5. It turned out to be a traffic assist. A vehicle shut down on an elderly driver and then coasted backwards down the hill, blocking the westbound lane when it stopped.
Friday, Jan. 27
At 10:18 a.m., a report of diesel fuel stolen from a Chevy Blazer on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 in the 400 block of First Avenue in Falls City. A Fiskar ax was recovered at the scene of the crime and turned into evidence with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
At 11:51 a.m., a report of a cell phone lost in the 1200 block of Clay Street.
At 3:26 p.m., a silver necklace was returned to a female subject in the 1500 block of Ellendale Avenue.
Saturday, Jan. 28
At 1:05 a.m., a report of a vehicle stuck in the ditch at the entry/exit to Green Villa Barn. No one was around.
At 4:03 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended and failure to carry proof of insurance on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
At 8:26 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 20.
At 5:17 p.m., a male subject was cited and released in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road on an outstanding failure to appear warrant out of Salem Municipal Court.
At 5:21 p.m., a motorist was arrested for driving while suspended – misdemeanor in the 200 block of Oak Grove Road.
At 7:32 p.m., a report of a motorist who tried to find a parking lot to pull into for his failing vehicle. Instead, the driveway he mistook was a ditch in the 1800 block of Ellendale Avenue.
At 10:56 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on 55th Avenue near Aster Street.
At 10:49 p.m., a resident in the 2500 block of Kings Valley Highway reported hearing a gunshot. It turned out to be an Oregon State Police officer dispatching a deer.
Independence Police Department
Juan Manuel Leos Jr., 55, a transient, was arrested for theft 2.
Kymberlee Kay Marie Capps, 40, of Redmond, was arrested for trespass 2, theft 3, Criminal mischief 2 and trespass 1.
Juan Vicente Ojeda Alvarado, 24, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.