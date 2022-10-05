Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, Sept. 23
At 1:08 p.m., Charles Pointer was lodged on an outstanding Dallas warrant.
At 3:47 p.m., a vehicle was reported doing donuts on Main Street. After his car broke down, the driver said he would not do that again.
At 6:16 p.m., a female was reported sleeping near Polk Station Road. She said she was tired from the police department’s abuse and physical beatings and needed sleep. She said she would move along.
At 10:40 p.m., Christopher Rymon was lodged on an outstanding Marion County warrant.
Saturday, Sept. 24
At 2:08 p.m., police were flagged down by a property owner on Northeast King’s Valley Highway. He told police there was transient camping on his land just north of the city limits. The transit camper was advised if he was caught back on the property, he would be arrested for trespassing.
At 6 p.m., a child fell from his skateboard and hurt his back at the skatepark near the Dallas Aquatic Center. The child was transported to West Valley for an X-ray. His father was already on the scene when the police arrived.
At 10:03 p.m., six to eight male juveniles were heard revving their engines at Southeast Lyle Street. They said they were taking pictures of their cars.
Sunday, Sept. 25
At 5: p.m., a juvenile was excluded from the skatepark for 30 days after calling the police the “N-word” in front of a group of children. The exclusion applies to all parks in Dallas.
At 7:05 p.m., a report of a 17-year-old being physically abused by her 19-year-old boyfriend. The young lady was not cooperative, denied the abuse, and walked away from the police.
Monday, Sept. 26
At 8:02 a.m., there was a theft of a Stihl leaf blower, a black 10-gal air compressor and two 5-gallon gas cans, from the storage shed at Trinity Lutheran Church.
At 11:22 a.m., a lady reported that someone had used her credit card for an amount of $2,500. There are no suspects at this time.
At 4:07 p.m., a report of the theft of a black and orange tool bag with two drills, several drill bits, including a camper crank, and various other tools.
At 7:22 p.m., there was a noise complaint of a motorcycle in the area. Police spoke to the neighbor who was troubleshooting an issue with his vehicle, and the problem was resolved.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
At 8:32 a.m., a juvenile cut her forearm at the skatepark. She claims it was from a skateboarding accident near the Rotary Tennis Courts on La Creole Drive.
At 9:30 a.m., a suspicious note was found on a student’s vehicle at the Morrison Campus on Main Street.
At 1:35 p.m., a report of a work truck that exceeded the height limit and hit the canopy of the Dallas Fuel and Food Mart. Both parties exchanged information, and there were no injuries reported.
At 3:39 p.m., there was a domestic altercation between a male and female. She slapped, then spat in the male’s face. It was reported that he broke the car’s side window and then left the area when he was told police were coming.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
At 12:59 p.m., an unknown suspect damaged a vehicle in the Forest River parking lot on Southeast Uglow Avenue.
At 4:41 p.m., a fraud victim thought she was having an email conversation with a friend. Her email was hacked, and she sent the person a $200 Amazon gift card.
At 7:45 p.m., police cleared a house on Southeast Miller Avenue after the homeowner noticed that his screen door was open, and his lawn ornaments were moved and placed next to his front door. Nothing was reported taken.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Sept. 25
At 6:18 a.m., a motorist lost control when his steering broke, drove into a ditch on Ballard Road near Clow Corner Road and rolled over onto the vehicle’s top. The driver was cited for having no insurance.
At 1:34 p.m., a report of a of a unconscious male not breathing possibly related to an overdose in the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The caller told the deputy she had administered narcan and gave CPR from instructions by 911. The deputy monitored the male until medics arrived. Medics provided additional narcan that was successful and the male woke up. The male admitted to medics he used fentanyl. Medics transported to Salem Hospital.
At 2:51 p.m., deputies responded to an alarm at Falls City Elementary School. The principal met the deputies at the front door of the school and advised us that the music teacher went inside and set it off and did not know how to shut it off. The principal advised that maintenance was on the way out to shut off the alarm and apologized that deputies had to come out.
At 7:09 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, rollover accident on the Salmon River Highway near Hebo Road.
At 9:15 p.m., a report of garbage dumped in the bushes on a property in the 16600 block of Brown Road. The garbage consisted of construction remodel type stuff (dry wall, carpet and wood).
At 10:23 p.m., in an unrelated report, a male subject was cutting down trees on the same property as above, in the 16600 block of Brown Road. Deputies learned that although the subject was a tenant on the property, he had no right to be on the portion of the property where the tree was cut. He was arrested for criminal mischief II and criminal trespass II.
At 10:58 p.m., a female subject house sitting in the 100 block of 50th Avenue reported seeing a dark figure walking across the the back lawn. Responding deputies determined she actually saw a closed umbrella by the pool.
At 11:41 p.m., a motorist on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue received a verbal warning for speeding and for masturbating while driving.
Monday, Sept. 26
At 12:56 a.m., a resident in the 4900 block of Zena Road reported coming home to find the door to her trailer door open and trailer ransacked. She saw a vehicle drive away westbound on Zena Road and was told by others it was a known subject. Deputies are investigating the subject.
At 3:42 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
At 3:04 p.m., a deputy took custody of an approximately 7-year-old, female chihuahua with “wretched teeth” found in the 200 block of Uglow Avenue with no collar, tags or chip.
At 3:52 p.m., a report of the theft of a jar of change with about $500 from a residence in the 28100 block of McPherson Road by a known female subject.
At 4:25 p.m., a motorist was pulled over 3400 block of Riddell Road for failure to maintain lane and suspected DUII. The driver failed a field sobriety test, provided a BAC of .32% and was lodged at Polk County Jail for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for reckless driving.
At 11:22 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 86 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 51 near milepost 4.
At 11:26 p.m., a report of single-vehicle crash where the driver reported she slammed on her brakes to avoid striking a deer when she lost control of her vehicle and went off the roadway and crashed into a ditch on Bethel Road near Zena Road.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
At 3:42 a.m., a deputy helped push a subject’s disabled van into the Walmart parking lot.
At 6:29 a.m., a report of a single-vehicle crash into a deer on Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road. Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with pushing the vehicle off of the highway to open the lane of travel and obtaining driver and witness information.
At 12:36 p.m., a resident in the 200 block of Sunny Drive reported his 5-year-old New Mexico Catahoula attacked his 2-year-old son. A deputy explained to the owner options in lieu of quarantine in addition to quarantine procedures.
At 5:46 p.m., a resident in the 7900 block of Clow Corner Road reported someone broke into the back door of the garage and stole some rifles and shotguns as well as a Dell laptop and $400 Honda generator. A neighbor reported witnessing a male subject run away from the residence and jump into a Chrysler 4D sedan with a nother male subject.
At 5:45 p.m., a report that someone shot a beer can with bird shot in the 5600 block of Cooper Hollow Road.
At 8:13 p.m., an alert from Lincoln County and Lincoln City on a white Suzuki sports bike that eluded them. Grand Ronde Tribal police located the motorcyclist who eluded them out of the Casino parking lot. A PCSO deputy attempted pursuit, but the motorcyclist accelerated to 100+ mph a 45-mph zone and began passing on a double yellow with oncoming traffic. The deputy immediately disengaged pursuit.
At 9:09 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of a possible domestic violence situation involve a suicidal male subject armed with an ax at the Hilltop Cemetery on Corvallis Road. Although the male subject was clearly experiencing a mental health crisis, the deputy did not witness evidence to charge him with anything related to domestic violence. However, the subject pointed out a bag of marijuana on his car’s dashboard. The amount of marijuana appeared criminal and the deputy arrested him for possession as well as an unrelated warrant. The bag and its contents weighed about 15.5 ounces at the jail.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
At 12:31 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone in a safety corridor on Highway 22 near milepost 13.
At 5 a.m., a report of a suspicious person looking into a car in the 3200 block of Salem Dallas Highway. A deputy determined the subject was only fixing his tire.
At 8:26 a.m., a report of a motorist losing control and ending up in a nearby field off Highway 22 near milepost 15. The driver stated a flatbed semi had clipped his vehicle’s front end, causing him to lose control.
At 11:26 a.m., a motorist reported being hit by a semi as she was turning in the 7500 block of Corvallis Road. She said the driver of the semi did not stop after causing the accident.
At 11:31 a.m., a deputy arrived at the scene of an incident in the 900 block of Miller Avenue. The deputy witnessed a shirtless male kneeling next to the head of another male laying on his back. Both were covered in blood. The deputy ordered the kneeling male to stand and step away, then assume a prone position until backup arrived. A Dallas Police Officer took the male subject into custody. The deputy rendered aid to the other male until medics arrived.
At 2:43 p.m., a deputy noticed a “lil white poodle doodle” running loose on Miller Avenue near Godsey Road. The deputy “contained the lil floof” and turned it over to vet staff at Orchard Animal Clinic to hold until the owner arrived.
At 8:36 p.m., a male subject returned home to a residence in the 3200 block of Caribou Court. He admitted to stealing a watch and a pair of shoes from his dad’s room. He was cited for theft II.
At 11:33 p.m., a motorist was stopped in the 7000 block of Frank Road for failure to drive within lane and for use of prohibited lighting. The deputy seized registration stickers from vehicle under another case. The vehicle was impounded because the driver had no insurance. The driver was arrested for coercion and harassment related to yet another case.
At 11:43 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 50-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Independence Highway.
Thursday, Sept. 29
At 2:31 a.m., a motorist was pulled over for expired registration on Edgewater Street near Murlark Avenue. The driver was cited for failure to install a ignition interlock device.
At 11:31 a.m., a male subject laying down in a field in the 9600 block of Hoffman Road was trespassed from the property.
At 2:04 p.m., a motorist late to school was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 8300 block of Suver Road.
At 2:31 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle, low-impact crash into a tree in the 4300 block of Cooper Hollow Road.
At 6:15 p.m., a report of a vehicle blocking a lane of traffic on the Independence Bridge due to a small engine fire that was extinguished. A tow truck was called.
At 7:45 p.m., a female subject walked onto a property in the 4500 block of Wallace Road, passed the front door, walked around to the back of the home and then washed her clothes in the rain. She hung her clothes up and was found sitting on the back porch. She was arrested for criminal trespass II and lodged at the Polk County Jail.
At 8:46 p.m., deputies provided backup to Monmouth Police to investigate a report of a fight in progress at Central High School. The deputies contacted a group of juveniles in the area who were not a part of the fight who said the involved left in vehicles before they arrived.
At 11:07 p.m., a male subject was trespassed from a property in the 9100 block of Corvallis Road. He was told if he returned, he would be arrested. At 2:33 a.m., the property owner called to report the subject had returned and was sleeping in the barn in his truck. He was arrested for trespassing.
Friday, Sept. 30
At 10:09 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash blocking the intersection of Zena Road and Wallace Road. The driver who failed to stop and caused the collision was cited for failure to obey traffic signs and for driving while suspended – violation. In addition, she and her passenger had outstanding warrants out of Marian County. They were both arrested and lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 7:04 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of 50th Avenue reported returning home to find a male subject inside her Jeep who ran when she pulled up in the driveway. The suspect had been smoking something off tinfoil and it fell from his lap and onto the driveway when he bailed from the Jeep. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.
At 8:10 p.m., a report of a male subject travelling South on Oak Villa when he rear ended an Amazon van. He then continued South on Oak Villa to Ellendale where a witness stated the subject fishtailed and crashed into the northbound ditch. He then drove approximately 30 yards down the ditch before he stopped his vehicle. A deputy arrested the subject for DUII where he later consented to a blood draw.
At 8:41 p.m., a deputy stopped a motorist involved in a hit and run at Washington Street and Main Street. After failing a field sobriety test, the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. After getting a blood sample, the driver was cited and released for DUII – controlled substance.
At 11:23 p.m., a male subject reported he was in the Fort Hill Lounge and left his 8-foot albino python Freedom in his car. He came back and it was no longer in there. It was unknown if someone stole the snake out of his car or if it escaped.
Saturday, Oct. 1
At 3:08 a.m., deputies came across a hit and run accident scene in the 3100 block of Glen Creek Road. A driver crashed into the back of a parked car and left her car at the scene unoccupied. Deputies were able to contact the registered owner the next day. She said her brother stole her vehicle. He admitted he got drunk and may have crashed it. She filed a stolen vehicle report with Salem Police. The brother was arrested for hit and run and for reckless driving.
At 7:32 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
At 7:59 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 5100 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 8:17 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone in the on Salem Dallas Highway near Doakes Ferry Road.
At 8:35 a.m., a dog got loose from a house on 50th Avenue and ended up running down Highway 22. The dog appeared to have a minor injury. The owner, when he retrieved the dog, promised to take it to the vet.
At 8:47 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 72 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 8:58 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 69 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
At 2:25 p.m., a suspicious vehicle report of a family scamming people out of money by asking for help they did not need. A deputy caught up with the vehicle on Independence Highway near Rodgers Road and told them they needed to stop scamming people and that the PCSO would not put up with that in the county.
At 11:10 p.m., a female subject was arrested in the 4300 block of Oak Grove Road for r unlawful entry into motor vehicle and criminal trespass II.
Sunday, Oct. 2
At 2:31 a.m., a female subject involved in domestic disturbance in the 18900 block of Bridgeport Road was arrested and lodged Polk Count y Jail for assault IV – DV.
At 7:01 a.m., a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident in the 5800 block of Wallace Road. The driver was cited for careless driving, driving uninsured and no operator’s license.
At 9:58 a.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into bushes off Wallace Road near Zena Road. Oregon State Police took over the investigation. The driver failed a field sobriety test and was taken into custody.
At 1:47 p.m., a report of a burglary in the 20600 block of Black Rock Road. A hand saw and yellow gardening glove were below a busted window, and a Pepsi bottle was left on scene.
At 10:28 p.m., a motorist was stopped and cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor zone on Highway 22 near milepost 9.
At 10:38 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 71 mph in a 55-mph zone on Madrona Street near Southgate Drive.
Independence Police Department arrests for Sept. 19-26
Kyle Jefferey Casey, 27, transient, was arrested for trespass 2.
Alex Greg Bodine, 40, of Monmouth, was arrested for violating a restraining order.
Oscar Eduardo Llamas, 52, Monmouth, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Noah Ryan McClaughry, 23, was arrested for a restraining order violation.
Cody Michael Flanders, 28, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Sean Steven Mathers, 45, was arrested for driving while suspended.
Kelli Dawn Robinett, 57, was arrested for on an outstanding warrant.
Sean Steven Mathers, 45, was arrested for theft II.
Desire Dorris, 36, was arrested on four outstanding warrants.
Kevin Bond, 49, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
