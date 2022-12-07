Police Reports

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Tuesday, Nov. 22
At 10:45 a.m., a call came that someone was yelling they were going to shoot someone. Police contacted the resident who was alone and said it could have been the TV.
At 11:15 a.m., a woman was momentarily lost in the Oregon Family Health building. Her dad found her. Everything is fine.
At 3:10 p.m., a homeless person was hanging out on the bench near Grandma’s Attic and was told to move along from the property. The business owner told police how inconvenient he has been to the surrounding businesses and wants him trespassed if he returns.
At 5:26 p.m., a $15 decorative pillow was stolen outside of Homesmart on Main Street.
Wednesday, Nov. 23
At 12:12 a.m., a juvenile was lodged at the Yamhill County Juvenile Facility for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, two counts of assault, criminal mischief, five counts of reckless endangering and reckless driving.
At 1:52 a.m., Julia Villalobos was arrested for assault after cutting someone with a knife.
At 10:04 a.m., a seven-month pregnant homeless woman was found sleeping behind the Rite Aid on Ellendale Avenue. Police told her that Simonka House lets everyone in at 8 a.m., but only if she is there at 8 a.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
At 11:43 a.m., a green 1996 Subaru Impreza was reported stolen from Southwest Clay Street.
At 4:37 a.m., a wallet was found at the end of Applegate Trail at Kingsborough Park. The owner is out of state.
Friday, Nov. 25
At 10:26 a.m., a low-value ring was found near Dallas High School on Southeast Holman Avenue.
At 2:01 p.m., a report of a driver going the wrong way at a slow speed on Rickreall Road. The driver said his windows were fogged up, and he could not see.
At 7:05 p.m., a report of some of the lights on the illuminated crosswalk lights were not working at the East Ellendale Avenue crosswalk. Oregon Department of Transportation was informed.
At 7:37 p.m., the buck with Christmas lights on his antlers was located near Southeast Barberry Avenue. Police provided a GPS location of where the deer was believed to be bedding to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. ODFW said they would follow up in the morning.
Saturday, Nov. 26
At 1:53 p.m., Anthony Gentile was lodged for theft.
At 5:29 p.m., an unknown female dropped off two sets of keys she found while walking on the Rickreall Creek Trail.
Sunday, Nov. 27
At 9:48 a.m., a report of a father shaking his baby at Ellendale Manor Apartments.
At 3:05 p.m., Square One Smoke Shop was reported to be selling to minors. As police approached the business, two juveniles exited the shop who had just purchased a vape.
At 7:51 p.m., Danny Fierro was lodged on a Dallas Municipal warrant. He was told he needed to move his belongings when he was released. He has a tent located near White’s Collision Service on Jefferson Street.
Monday, Nov. 28
At 8:18 a.m., a report of a camping tent behind White’s Collison Service on Southwest Jefferson Street. No one was in the tent.
At 11:26 a.m., the city water department called saying a resident wasn’t paying her water bill. They were informed that she passed away a couple of months ago.
At 1:31 p.m., a report of a juvenile selling vapes and pills at Dallas High School. No drugs were found when staff searched the juveniles.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
At 1:04 p.m., a resident on Southeast Gregory Drive received a letter saying kids would play with Nerf guns on Saturday. She was worried that her $40,000 vehicle would get damaged by one of the foam darts. Police told her they have no legal authority to tell the kids they cannot play with their toys in the street, but if they end up on her property, she can call the police.
At 2:19 p.m., Grace Davis was lodged for criminal mischief and menacing.
Thursday, Dec. 1
At 10 a.m., a male with three guns was reported walking into a home at Northwest Reed Lane.
At 1:15 p.m., ammo was turned in to the police for destruction.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Nov. 28
At 2:43 a.m., a report of a driver possibly with dementia drove her car into a ditch in the 28800 block of Salmon River Highway. The driver left the keys in the car and a deputy set out to return them.
At 3:19 a.m., deputies responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3000 block of River Bend Road. A male subject who pushed a female subject down a flight of stairs during the argument was arrested and lodged in Polk County Jail for harassment.
At 11:19 a.m., deputies responded to a vehicle crash into a ditch in the 4300 block of Cooper Hollow Road. They found a vehicle that had likely been driven off the road, not crashed. While on scene, a male subject drove up saying he knew where the driver was. They followed the male and found the driver at a residence. She showed signs of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. She was lodged at Polk County Jail for driving under the influence of an intoxicant, reckless driving and driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
At 1:13 p.m., a report of a Great Dane and St. Bernard running at large the cemetery in the 2000 block of Fairview Avenue. A deputy took custody of the dogs and turned them over to staff at the Oregon Humane Society Salem Campus.
At 1:37 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Highway 22 near milepost 23. Deputies arrived on scene and assisted with traffic control until OSP and ODOT arrived.
At 4:57 p.m., a resident in the Belle Aire Villa Mobile Home Park reported someone shot a bb or small caliber bullet through her window.
At 6:50 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 14.
At 8:20 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, t-bone style crash at Riddell and Clow Corner roads. A motorist blew through the stop sign and t-boned the other driver. The motorist was cited for failure to obey traffic signs and the other driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 8:45 p.m., a resident in the 4500 block of Gibson Road reported trespassers in her field doing cookies. A deputy called the resident while en route and the resident lerned it was actually her neighbor, in his own field, driving a tractor.
At 11:56 p.m., a report of a motorist that hit a patch of black ice on Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road and slid down an embankment into blackberry bushes.
At 11:55 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle, blocking crash due to very icy road conditions on Highway 18 near milepost 19. They set up traffic control until OSP arrived and took over.
Tuesday, Nov. 29
At 4:30 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 2:04 p.m., an abandoned Ford Explorer was towed from the 4300 block of Cooper Hollow Road. The driver arrived at 2:26 p.m. as the vehicle was being loaded on the tow truck. The deputy initially told the owner it was too late and she needed to work it out with the tow company. The tow truck driver said he was willing to unload the vehicle and let the owner have it.
At 7:05 p.m., a motorist ran a stop sign on Kings Valley Highway and Airlie Road and almost his deputy’s vehicle. The driver was distracted by an infant crying. No citation was issued.
At 9:56 p.m., a juvenile subject stole two cheap cell phones and three watches out of another resident’s room in the 3200 block of Caribou Court. The theft was captured on security cameras. The youth was cited for theft II.
At 10:29 p.m., a resident in the 21600 block of Highway 22 reported hearing someone wiggle the back door handle and then a few minutes later heard a car speeding away on the highway. A deputy investigated and found no evidence of someone being around. The deputy told the resident if this happened again to call 911 instead of the non-emergency number for the PCSO.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
At 4:31 a.m., deputies investigated a complaint of a man standing on the side of the road of Highway 223 near milepost 7. They found a man wanting a ride to Salem so a deputy gave him a ride to Safeway on Edgewater.
At 6:01 a.m., a report of a motorist who, while driving to work, overshot the driveway and ended up in a ditch in the 900 block of Pacific Highway. His boss pulled him out with a log truck.
At 8:40 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle, rear-ender accident on Perrydale Road near Sunnyside Road.
At 10:21 a.m., a report of a road-struck deer, now deceased, on Kings Valley Highway near McTimmonds Road.
At 3:33 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of Chamberlain Road in Falls City reported finding the serial number of a firearm that had been previously reported stolen.
At 7:06 p.m., a report of an assault a mile or so up Gold Creek Road past the gate. A male subject reported an unknown female punched him in the face. She was gone by the time deputies arrived. They gave the male a ride to Willamina to get him out of the cold.
Thursday, Dec. 1
At 9:16 a.m., a report of a single vehicle, non- blocking, non-jury roll over crash on Ridgeway Road near Highway 22 when the driver lost control after hitting a patch of ice. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 10:37 a.m., a deputy came across a disabled vehicle off the side of the road on Pacific Highway near Old Fort Road. The motorist said he ran out of gas on his way to see his parole officer. The deputy gave him a courtesy ride to the Shell Station in Monmouth to pick up gas.
At 10:45 a.m., a deputy reported picking up a mattress dumped by cemetery at Lamers Road and Helmick Road and put it in her vehicle to dispose.
At 11:12 a.m., a report of a truck in the ditch on Stapleton Road near Talmadge Road. The driver reported a friend was on their way to help pull them out.
At 11:59 a.m., a male subject, a former car thief who now helps law enforcement set up stings on current car thieves, worked with the PCSO to retrieve a vehicle reported stolen out of Oregon City by knifepoint. The meeting plans changed at the last minute to Gooseneck Road near Finn Road. Deputies came in fast, and the stolen vehicle driven by an unknown suspect as well as a white Cadillac driven by a known subject fled, resulting in a pursuit up Dorn Peak Road. Keizer Police K9 Unit assisted with search, but with no luck.
At 2:22 p.m., a report of a vehicle that hit a patch of ice on Highway 22 near milepost 16 and crashed into the concrete barrier.
At 3:45 p.m., deputies helped Dallas Police with a crash investigation on Ellendale Avenue near James Howe Road.
At 7:02 p.m., a deputies assisted OSP with a crash investigation involving a single vehicle rollover due to ice in the 17400 block of Highway 22.
At 7:16 p.m., a report of a vehicle that slid on the icy bridge and crashed into the guard rail on Independence Highway near Oak Grove Road.
At 9:26 p.m., a report of a vehicle that lost control on the ice on Ellendale Avenue near Fir Villa Road, crossed the center line and struck another vehicle. That van left the road, and the driver became trapped upside down. The original vehicle returned to the road and was struck by a third vehicle. All three vehicles had occupants who sustained injuries.
Friday, Dec. 2
At 1:06 a.m., a deputy humanely euthanized a deer on Highway 223 near milepost 6. Oregon Department of Transportation was notified.
At 12:46 a.m., a deputy took custody of a small Weiner/rotty mix dog found running loose in the Highland and Stapleton roads area. The dog was housed in the pound.
At 2:47 p.m., a report of a woman walking on the railroad tracks in the 8300 block of Rogers Road. A deputy contacted the woman pushing her toddler in a stroller and walking toward Independence on route she thought was safer than Highway 51. The deputy informed her it was both illegal and unsafe to do so and advised her to get a ride if possible. She did and waited in a safe place for her ride.
At 4:53 p.m., a female subject from Seattle reported after getting out of Polk County Jail, a male subject gave her a ride. After stops at many places, they ended up at his place. She wanted to leave but had no idea where she was. Deputies gave her a courtesy ride to Starlite Lanes and advised her of the warming shelters and resources in the area.
At 5:11 p.m., deputies identified a male subject during a traffic stop 14600 block of Kings Valley Highway as wanted on an outstanding warrant. The male subject tried to identify himself with his brother’s name. He was arrested for the outstanding warrant and for giving false information.
At 7:25 p.m., a report of a near drowning involving a 1-year-old toddler in a bathtub in the 3000 block of Perrydale Road. Medics assessed her and vitals were fine.
At 7:51 p.m., deputies located a female subject in the 100 block of Lange Street in Dallas on an outstanding Polk County failure to appear warrant. She was lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 8:51 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a domestic disturbance along Ellendale Avenue near Oak Villa Road. The two parties were located separately and reported nothing physical had occurred. However, the female subject was arrested by Dallas Police for an outstanding Dallas Muni warrant. The male subject was cited and released into Marion County Circuit Court for failing to do his annual sex offender report.
Saturday, Dec. 3
At 12:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover accident off the road on Highway 22 near Butler Hill Road. The driver reported he fell asleep while driving. Deputies noticed no intoxication.
At 2:37 a.m., a deputy witnessed a suspicious vehicle pull in front of the closed gas station in the 5000 block of Salem Dallas Highway. When contacted, the driver said parked because his vehicle was overheating. No crime was committed.
At 4:09 a.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to maintain lane on Perrydale Road near Highway 22. The driver was cited for driving while suspended. His son drove the vehicle from the scene.
At 4:21 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone and for driving while suspended – violation on Highway 51 near milepost 1.
At 1:43 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash into power pole on Salmon River Highway near Highway 22. The driver was transported to Salem Hospital Emergency Department. The driver’s boyfriend picked up the dog from the scene. The dog didn’t appear injured.
At 3:15 p.m., a resident in the 3600 block of Wallace Road reported a vehicle had torn through his field and left there overnight. The registered owner, wanted on an outstanding warrant, was not located. The car was towed.
At 5:10 p.m., a report of an abandoned vehicle partially blocking the road on Oakdale Road near Ellendale Road. The vehicle was occupied by a male subject who had a cite-and-release warrant out of Marion County. He was cited and his vehicle towed.
At 5:11 p.m., a report of a vehicle that was keyed and tires slashed in the 1100 block of 35th Avenue.
At 9:09 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Suver Road.
At 10:08 p.m., deputies investigated a domestic violence report involving a juvenile shoving his mother in the 3200 block of Caribou Court. In addition, the father had recorded the incident on cell phone. The son attempted to delete the video, but deputies were able to recover it. The juvenile was charged with harassment and tampering with physical evidence. Due to his conditional release agreement, the Juvenile Department was willing to lodge him.
At 10:22 p.m., a motorist was stopped for passing in a no-passing zone in the 24000 block of Salmon River Highway. The driver had a felony failure to appear warrant out of Polk County for possession of stolen vehicle. He was lodged on the warrant and cited for various violations.
Independence Pollice Department
Matthew Edward Leitch, 40, of Independence, was arrested for strangulation – felony and assault 4 – felony.
Matthew Theron Franks, 42, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and for carrying a concealed weapon.
Monmouth Police Department
Over the weekend, patrol staff responded to several domestic disturbances and dealt with several emotionally disturbed persons. This is not uncommon during the holiday seasons; however, it does increase the time spent on calls for service.
There were four DUII arrests over the last week, three of which were alcohol and one was drug related.
An adult female was arrested on two outstanding warrants, one for failure to appear and the other for a probation violation.
An adult male was cited for failing to perform the duties of a driver when property was damaged after running into a light pole in the parking lot of PCL.
Rogelio Alfaro, 33, was arrested Nov. 19 on an outstanding warrant.
Jacob Tagen, 19, was arrested Nov. 21 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Donovan Lukins, 29, was arrested Nov. 20 for menacing.
Adan Rincon, 40, was arrested Nov. 23 on two counts of criminal mischief.
Rebecca Watkins, 34, was arrested Nov. 25 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Joshua Hills, 32, was arrested Nov. 13 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Casey Falk, 34, was arrested Nov. 19 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Sonya Wrighthouse, 33, was arrested Nov. 25 on two outstanding warrants.
Daniel Ibarra, 53, was arrested Nov. 16 for violating a restraining order.
James Gerald Delahunt, Jr., 50, was arrested Nov. 27 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and driving while suspended.
Jervaine Everett, 37, was arrested Nov. 28 for driving while suspended.
Stephanie Michele McDowell, 37, was arrested Nov. 26 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and unlawful possession of firearm.
