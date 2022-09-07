Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Tuesday, August 23
At 7:23 a.m., a boat and trailer were reported stolen on Southeast Hinkel Street. The owners called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office who later found the boat and trailer.
At 11 a.m., an abandoned 2001 Chrysler Sebring was towed off Denton Avenue.
At 2:31 p.m., an abandoned 2002 Subaru Impreza was towed off Southeast Birchwood Drive.
At 8:22 p.m., a motorist was harassed by a male and female while sitting in her car for leaving it running while waiting for her friend on Southwest Clay Street.
At 9:10 p.m., two juveniles were reported carrying machetes. They were walking home after buying them from Walmart.
Wednesday, August 24
At 1:30 a.m., a resident reported she heard her front screen door open and later saw scratch marks indicating someone had attempted to pry the door on Southwest Washington Street. The door’s exterior was checked, and police did not find anything suspicious.
At 1:37 a.m., a report of a bar fight and disturbance at Tony’s Bar on Southwest Court Street. The conflict caused damage to the World Gym.
At 1:37 p.m., a man was at the park on Southwest Academy Street testing his car’s sound system. The music was not too loud, but the bass was heavy. The man agreed to find a better place to test his system.
At 4:13 p.m., a female subject arrived in Dallas from Salem after she left an abusive relationship with her wife. She spent the last of her money on a bus ticket that dropped her, her two cats, and two bags of clothes in Dallas. Police tried to assist the subject by contacting Sable House and other women’s shelters in the surrounding area with no luck. She was hopeful her mother would help pay for a hotel room for the night.
At 9:33 p.m., a man was stopped for riding his bike with no light on. He had marijuana plants on him that he said he found.
Thursday, August 25
At 12:02 p.m., a resident called to report her neighbor complaining about her dogs on a Facebook community page. She felt like the person was threatening her dogs over Facebook. She was worried that her neighbor might do something to her dogs. She was advised to call the police if she came on her property.
At 2:55 p.m., a dog was reportedly left in a hot car in the Safeway parking lot. The vehicle was left on, and the air conditioning was blasting. The dog was fine, and the police talked to the owner.
Friday, August 26
At 12:42 a.m., a male in custody flipped his handcuffs in front of him while a police officer was working on paperwork. She took custody of the subject into the sally port of the Polk County Jail.
At 9:14 p.m., an iPad fell from a car and was pinging at an Ash Street address. The occupants said they found it and were planning to return it. Police facilitated the transfer.
At 9:27 p.m., a report of a one-year-old child who was unresponsive after a trampoline accident, but the child was conscious and breathing.
Saturday, August 27
At 2:25 p.m., there was a report of a man yelling in Rite Aid, claiming that he was going to bomb Safeway and Walmart. The man was gone before the police arrived.
At 4:45 p.m., a mailman informed police that he used his dog repellent on a dog that rushed at him through an open door at a house on Southwest Hayter Street. The mailman did not get bit by the dog.
At 8:03 p.m., a lady reported having been beaten by 10 people in the last week. All of her attackers are unknown. There was no evidence of her claims.
Sunday, August 28
At 1:24 a.m., Aaron Davies was lodged for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
At 6:07 a.m., a house was egged on Southeast Hankle Street. The homeowner did not want to pursue charges but requested more patrols though the neighborhood.
At 3:12 p.m., Tyler Green was lodged for robbery and theft.
Monday, August 29
At 12:29 a.m., Brittany Holden Boone was lodged for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and reckless driving.
At 11:30 a.m., the theft of a family phone was reported on Northwest Byers Lane. The Samsung 12A was believed to be stolen from a vehicle.
At 2:04 p.m., a brush fire turned into a structure fire on Southeast Godsey Road.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Aug. 28
At 1:54 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 2:53 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Independence Highway. The driver was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone and for driving while suspended – violation.
At 6:12 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17. The driver exhibited several indicators of impairment and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was arrested, lodged in Polk County Jail and additionally charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for recklessly endangering another person.
At 5:24 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 19.
At 7:43 a.m., a report of single-vehicle crash into a coyote in the 28100 block of Salmon River Highway.
At 4:26 p.m., a report of a grass fire on the east side of Highway 99 near milepost 67. When a deputy arrived, a retired fighter put out the fire. The fire department shortly arrived and saturated the area with water.
At 8:12 p.m., a report of possibly five mailboxes broken into and mail stolen in the 800 block of 55th Avenue. One resident had a new debit card stolen which was used at Wilco in south Salem.
At 9:06 p.m., a report from the Luckiamute Landing park that someone along the river could be heard screaming for help. A deputy had to drive fire personnel with him to the location as their firetruck was too big for the path. A kayaker had gotten tangled up in a tree and was stranded on an island right where the Willamette and Santiam rivers meet. They were unable to reach her. River patrol deputies were able to reach her by boat. Her small dog that had been with her had drowned in the incident. The deputy gave her a courtesy transport to her van at the Santiam rest area where her brother was waiting and able to help her.
At 11:21 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Ellendale Avenue and Lacreole Drive and was cited for failure to obey traffic signs, speeding 31+ mph over the speed limit and for careless driving - no accident.
Monday, Aug. 29
At 5:37 a.m., a report of a suicide attempt in the 25900 block of Salmon River Highway. A female subject was transported to Salem Hospital with several stab wounds to the chest.
At 7:29 a.m., a report of a road struck deer in the 13800 block of Salt Creek Road. A deputy located the deer which had broken legs and was still alive. He dispatched the deer.
At 1:46 p.m., a report of a vehicle broken into that was in a shed on a property in the i6700 block of Red Prairie Road. Several items were stolen from his vehicle including tools, a dashcam and documents in the glove box.
At 5:18 p.m., a report of a Sony “a” 6300 camera, valued at $700, stolen on July 24 after photographing a wedding at Zenith Vineyards in the 5600 block of Zena Road.
At 6:04 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 53.
At 6:31 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 15.
At 8:30 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Independence Highway.
At 10:18 p.m., a child called 911 from the 15200 block of Airlie Road due to being scared while their parents were fighting. A deputy learned the fight was verbal only. However, he provided the mom with information to counseling services at the Academy Building related to anger management issues she felt her husband was having.
Tuesday, Aug. 30
At 11:39 a.m., a deputy was sent a video from a parent of two juveniles fighting at the end of the video, one male pulled what appears to be a gun out of a backpack and points it at the individual who is recording the video. The parent identified for the deputy the suspect who pulled the gun. The deputy is working to identify who took the video. At 3:58 p.m. the next day, a deputy contacted the youth in the video with the gun. He admitted to being in possession of a firearm, and bringing it as a means to defend himself. His mom consented to a search of his room where a Glock was located behind a mini fridge. The youth was lodged at the Yamhill County Juvenile Detention for unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
At 12:24 p.m., a report of a car sideswiped and broken into in the 7100 block of Red Prairie Road. Nothing appeared to have been taken.
At 3:24 p.m., a report of dogs barking all day long in the 15200 block of Ellendale Avenue. A deputy sent the complainant contact information for city and code enforcement to better help her regarding this issue.
At 5:05 p.m., deputies spoke with a resident in the 9900 block of Helmick Road about avoiding using deadly force (shotgun) when protecting against property theft (ladder). They advised he instead could hold someone on his property and call 911, so that they could investigate the crime.
At 5:32 p.m., a report of a five-vehicle accident with no injuries, but was blocking the westbound lane of Ellendale Avenue near Bowersville Road.
Wednesday, Aug. 31
At 5:41 a.m., a report of a single vehicle versus deer blocking crash with injuries on Highway 22 near milepost 2. The driver was driving her brand-new car when she struck a deer head on in her lane. She was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center.
At 7:09 a.m., a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 8500 block of Perrydale Road. A deputy found the vehicle with a subject asleep inside. He planned to return later in the day to check if the the subject had left.
At 8:57 a.m., a resident in the 20800 block of Parry Road shared security photos from Aug. 20 of suspects prowling on his property, one armed with a firearm.
At 2:08 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to drive within the lane on Highway 22 near Red Prairie Road. The driver showed indicators of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Upon searching the vehicle, the deputy found a substantial quantity of meth and other delivery materials. The driver was transported to Polk County Jail where he was charged for delivery of controlled substance, reckless driving and DUII - controlled substance.
At 5:58 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, t-bone style crash with no injuries on Ballston Road off Broadmead Road.
At 6:57 p.m., a report that someone wrote “White Rules” as well as a racial slur on the basketball court at Fay Wilson Memorial Park in Falls City.
At 8:54 p.m., a report of a shoplifter at Walmart. Dallas Police Officers were tied up on a domestic disturbance incident, so a PCSO deputy investigated. He was unable to locate the shoplifter.
Thursday, Sept. 1
At 2:45 a.m., a report of a crash at Orrs Corner and Bowersville roads. A responding deputy found a damaged cheveron arrow sign laying on the ground near the intersection and small pieces of green and black parts that appeared to be from the body of the vehicle. Otherwise, no one in the accident were located.
At 11:01 a.m., deputies were on the lookout for a black Toyota Tundra with “Impact Heating and Air” logos on it from Monmouth. They were unable to locate it.
At 11:08 a.m., responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle, a deputy pulled over the vehicle on Fern Hill Road near Monmouth Highway. The driver provided many false names and date of births. He was detained and identified with a felony parole violation warrant out of the Oregon State Parole Board. His vehicle was towed for having no insurance. The driver was taken into custody and transported to Polk County Jail where he was lodged for the warrant as well as giving false information.
At 11:29 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16 and for having no operator’s license.
At 1:36 p.m., a deputy responded to a non-criminal verbal domestic disturbance on Frontier Drive near 34th Avenue.
At 2:16 p.m., a resident in the 14200 block of Monmouth Highway reported his neighbor’s dogs barked all night, keeping him awake. A deputy talked to the dog owner who said he keeps two of his three dogs outside to keep the coyotes away. He was cited for failure to license his dogs.
At 2:53 p.m., a report of a trailer parked on Smith Road near Monmouth Highway that appears abandoned and has no insurance. It was marked for towing.
At 3:15 p.m., a chocolate lab was with a dog trainer when he fell into the river in the 8400 block of Wallace Road. A deputy was unable to provide assistance without person/vehicle/dog description or information was available and no one was hurt. The deputy added information into the lost program should he hop out of the river and get turned is as found.
At 6:06 p.m., a deputy Responded to residence in the 1600 block of Cochrane Lane where complainant advised that she heard shots coming from the opposite side of the creek by Kingsbough Park. She stated that she could hear and see the shots land on her side of the bank, close to her house. She stated that she saw a teenager right after the shots, who claimed that he heard the shots as well. She stated that the teen ran off. No one was injured and no further investigation was taken.
At 9:23 p.m., a report of a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Brown Road near Hart Road. Located a white E450 short bus in the ditch that appeared to be heavily stripped inside with nobody around, but a note w/ a phone number in the window saying they would be back for it. It was not a crash, but the vehicle was partially in the westbound lane. It was towed as a hazard.
At 10 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident where two motorists sideswiped each other coming around a tight corner in the 3400 block of Liberty Road. There were no injuries or citations.
At 10:05 p.m., a report of a stolen 1995 Ford Bronco that was possibly at a residence in the 4300 block of Cooper Hollow Road. A deputy went to the address, which had a “No Trespassing” sign. The lights were off in the house and multiple vehicles were in the driveway, but there was no sign of the vehicle of interest.
Friday, Sept. 2
At 2:24 a.m., a motorist was stopped for expired registration on Highway 22 near milepost 17. The driver was cited for an outstanding warrant out of Newburg Municipal Court for contempt of court. In addition, the driver was cited for driving while suspended and for having no insurance. The vehicle was towed.
At 2:30 a.m., a deputy responded to an incident in the 9100 block of Parker Road and arrested a female subject for assault IV. The subject was evaluated and released from West Valley Hospital. She was then transported to Polk County where the deputy attempted to get a statement from her about the events, but she was uncooperative.
At 2:40 a.m., a deputy came across a male subject on Highway 22 near milepost 17 walking home to Dallas from the State Fair in Salem. He said he had been walking for nearly six hours. The deputy gave him a ride home.
At 6:32 a.m., a passerby contacted a deputy in front of the Rickreall mini mart saying he heard someone yelling in the bushes on Highway 99 near the railroad tracks. The deputy found a single vehicle crash at milepost 53 with a male subject kneeling on the side of the road, covered in blood and yelling for help saying he couldn’t find his friend. The friend was found under the vehicle, deceased. Oregon State Police was called out and handled the investigation. The male subject was heavily intoxicated, but stated he was the passenger and he and driver were both knowingly intoxicated and driving home from the State Fair. The subject said he had been on the side of the road for an hour and half trying to get people to stop and help.
At 1:46 p.m., a subject reported a total of 80 gallons of gas was stolen from his International truck within the last month in the 30300 block Salmon River Highway.
At 3 p.m., farm workers found a small male grey and white Chihuahua in the 13500 block of De Armond Road. The deputy attempted to locate a local owner, but none was found. The dog appeared to be abandoned and was transported to the Humane Society.
At 7:40 p.m., a motorist reported a white Chevy Malibu/Impala with four teens inside was involved in a road rage incident with another vehicle on Highway 22 near milepost 19. As they passed, they forced the complainant to the shoulder and threw change at his vehicle as they passed.
At 9:48 p.m., a fire alarm was triggered in a building in the 800 block of Southwest Ash Street. A deputy and Dallas Fire personnel searched the property but found no fire.
At 9:54 p.m., a car reported stolen out of Salem was found abandoned at Spring Valley Park in the 8900 block of Wallace Road.
At 11:03 p.m., a panic alarm was triggered in the 4300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. A deputy contacted the resident who said everything was fine. He said he intentionally activated the alarm to get someone to run away and everything was okay.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Breanna Gnuschke, 21, arrested on Aug. 26 for Assault IV.
Kyaloni Blaikie, 18, arrested on Aug. 26 for Harassment.
Dakota Paquin, 28, arrested on Aug. 29 on an outstanding warrant.
Jessica Pemberton, 35, arrested on Aug. 31, on an outstanding warrant.
Jeremiah Lometo, 35, arrested on Sept. 1 for driving while suspended and for an outstanding warrant.
