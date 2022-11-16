Police reports

Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Thursday, Nov. 3
At 7:48 a.m., a man went to his mother’s house to separate from arguing with his wife. She showed up and tried to run off with his phone and was banging on the garage door. She left before the police arrived.
At 12:29 p.m., police stopped a vehicle on Main Street for having no plates. The owner said he tried to have his VIN inspected. He stated that he would need to go to California to have it inspected because the car had been sitting in a garage for more than 10 years.
At 6:34 p.m., a resident at Rickreall Creek Townhomes contacted police to throw away her dead cat.
At 8 p.m., a Walmart employee found an all-black airsoft-style handgun behind the store near their shipping containers. The airsoft gun was seized for destruction.
Friday, Nov. 4
At 7:50 a.m., a report of a vehicle spraypainted and all four of its tires slashed at the Redwood Court Apartments on Uglow Avenue.
At 2:26 p.m., Vanessa Trigg was lodged at the Polk County Jail for theft after eating olives and a snack bar from Walmart that she did not pay for. While at the jail, police found she was carrying fentanyl in an aluminum foil.
At 6:11 p.m., the theft of a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 that was tracked to a house in Keizer. Police requested assistance from KZP.
Saturday, Nov. 5
At 8:53 p.m., Danny Fierro was lodged on a Dallas Municipal warrant.
At 11:16 p.m., there was a three-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Heath Street. One motorist was cited for failing to perform duties.
Sunday, Nov. 6
At 4:30 a.m., police confirmed a stolen vehicle that Portland police recovered.
At 8:18 a.m., there was a complaint of loud music being played all night at the Dallas Mobile-home Village. The music could not be heard from outside of the home. The complainant was advised to contact management.
At 8:24 a.m., John Wayne Clark was lodged for disorderly conduct and harassment.
Monday, Nov. 7
At 6:22 a.m., police asked a motorist to move her vehicle from a handicapped parking spot at East Place Apartments. She told the police she understood that she could not park there.
At 8:43 a.m., a report of a hit-and-run on Southeast Uglow Avenue involving a Toyota Tacoma and a white Ford Ranger.
At 3:19 p.m., a female subject reported visiting a porn site and came across what she thought was an underage female and wanted the police to know.
Tuesday, Nov. 8
At 12:51 p.m., a Spanish-speaking female called, saying she was having an emergency. Police could not locate her, and she would not answer the phone.
At 1:33 p.m., three 30-06 rounds were turned in to police for destruction.
At 7:21 p.m., three juvenile males took pumpkins off a porch on Southeast Deschutes. The complainant did not want to pursue charges but was concerned that they would do it to someone else.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Nov. 6
At 5:13 a.m., a motorist was stopped for driving down the center median of Highway 22 near 55th Avenue. The driver appeared very sluggish and had thick slurred speech. She failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Her subsequent BAC was .12%.
At 9:08 a.m., a deputy responded to a a crash on the Marion Street Bridge until ODOT and Salem Police arrived and took over.
At 9:12 a.m., a report of a subject in a wheelchair slumped over on the side of the road in the 200 block of Doaks Ferry Road. A deputy checked the area and was unable to locate anyone.
At 3:09 p.m., a motorist was recited for driving under the influence of an intoxicant in the 300 block of S. Pacific Highway.
At 5:15 p.m., a postman reported he was lost. Deputies located him in the 22300 block of Gage Road. They called a tow for him.
At 6:37 p.m., a deputy called a resident back after getting a hang-up call from her in the 22600 block of Highway 18. The resident stated she didn’t call and said it may have been the cats. The deputy spoke with the caretaker who confirmed that the cats were a possibility, and everything was okay and there was no emergency.
At 6:57 p.m., a motorist reported striking a bicycle in the 4000 block of Zena Road and was not sure if a person had been struck or not. There was a tow strap near the bicycle and fire and PCSO checked the ditches thoroughly and did not locate a patient. The caller added she saw the bicycle was on the ground in her lane before she hit it. Deputies believe it fell off a passing vehicle and was not being ridden.
At 9:47 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 9.
Monday, Nov. 7
At 2:32 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 73 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 4:33 a.m., a motorist was cited for having no operator’s license and for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 2 p.m., a subject called the PCSO to report losing a handgun while picking mushrooms in the Valsetz area. He reported he couldn’t get it now due to snow, but planned to retrieve it the following day.
At 3:47 p.m., a resident in the 2800 block of Pacific Highway reported two sheep and one goat had wandered onto her property and were in her backyard.
At 8:26 p.m., a motorist was stopped and cited for failure to obey traffic signs at Highway 99 and Church Street.
At 8:50 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Highway 99 near Hoffman Road for operation without required lighting equipment. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation.
Sunday, Nov. 8
At 3:28 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a motorist for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 15. The driver failed to stop, eventually taking an off ramp and finally stopping on Main Street and Church Street in Rickreall. The driver exhibited mental issues. She was still cited and released for failure to carry and present license, driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured, speeding, failure to register vehicle and failure to yield to emergency vehicle. Her vehicle was impounded.
At 8:59 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash on Ellendale Avenue near Oak Villa Road. A vehicle making a left-hand turn was rear-ended by another vehicle that could not stop in time.
At 1:03 p.m., a report of a theft from a workshop and pickup truck bed on Salem Dallas Highway near Independence Highway sometime between Oct. 20-24. Items stolen included Milwaukee 18” drill guns, numerous pack wrenches, a tool set of 1/2” Impact Power Tools from Napa, DeWalt tool set, a new starter for Dodge pickup and some gas cans. Total loss was valued at $1,500.
At 3:19 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle crash of a utility vehicle in a ditch west off Perrydale Road near Highway 22. A deputy drove by the area twice and was unable to locate any vehicles in the ditch.
At 8:26 p.m., a report of a car fire on Wallace Road near Zena Road. Spring Valley Fire Department handled the fire.
At 9:36 p.m., a resident in the 100 block of Dayton Street in Falls City reported hearing a gunshot. She added 10 minutes later she heard someone try to open the garage door. Deputies found no evidence anyone tried to make entry. A neighbor confirmed hearing the gunshot.
At 9:31 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Highway 22 near milepost 15. The driver instead suddenly swerved into oncoming traffic in front of three other vehicles. The deputy immediately terminated pursuit. The other drivers successfully avoided the speeding vehicle. It was last seen eastbound on Highway 22.
At 11:25 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 11.
Monday, Nov. 9
At 1:08 a.m., two callers reported approximately six shots heard at or near the lower park in Falls City. Deputies were unable to locate any activity.
At 1:18 a.m., a male transient was down the embankment at the edge of the river in the 200 block of Main Street, in Sheridan. McMinnville Fire Department responded with a rope team and a PCSO deputy assisted in pulling the main line rope attached to the basket.
At 9:44 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist for speeding 96 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22. The driver stopped just long enough for the deputy to get the license plate number before fleeing eastbound on Ellendale. Deputies later checked the registered owners address but the bike was not present.
At 9:45 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Back Road.
At 10:42 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 8400 block of Valley Creek Road. The driver exhibited several indicators of impairment and failed a field sobriety test. He was arrested and transported to Polk County Jail where he provided a BAC of 0.17%. He was lodged for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for tampering with physical evidence.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
At 3:37 a.m., deputies witnessed a vehicle drive past them with its horn activated like it was opened without a key. By the time they turned around and caught up, the driver had parked on Park Place near Madrona Street in Monmouth, gotten out and escaped by hopping neighborhood fences. The deputies contacted the car’s registered owner and surmised it was stolen by a known subject to the owner.
At 7 a.m., a motorist was cited for no operator’s license and for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 15.
At 10:39 a.m., a report of a Ford Taurus eastbound on Oakdale Road lost control coming out of a curve and struck a Black Kia Sportage westbound on Oakdale Road. The driver of the Ford said the roadway was slippery. The Kia was pushed back into the fence.
At 3:53 p.m., deputies responded to a report to an in-progress fight between two males, reported to be father and son. the son was reported to have injuries and was left on the side of the road on Highway 221 near milepost 17. They were unable to locate the father.
At 4:35 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of Fairlawn Court found a toy poodle roaming the neighborhood. They kept it overnight and turned it in to the Dallas Animal Clinic the next day. The clinic found a chip in the dog and a deputy returned the dog to the owner’s residence.
At 9:57 p.m., a deputy spoke to two occupants of a vehicle parked at the Social Security Fishing Hole in the 5300 block of Halls Ferry Road. The deputy informed them that the park was closed, to which they replied they would leave.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
At 3:25 a.m., a deputy conducted traffic stop on vehicle for violation on Southeast Appleseed Drive near Courtland Avenue. The driver was wanted by Albany Police for robbery from an incident earlier that night. He was taken into custody and potential stolen property for Albany‘s case was seized from the vehicle. Deputies learned a passenger in the vehicle, the driver’s wife, was in possession of a firearm in her purse and did not have a concealed/carry license. They were both taken into custody and transported to the Polk County Jail. In addition to the charges the male subject faced from the earlier incidents, PCSO charged him with felon in possession of a firearm. The female subject was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
At 11:50 a.m., a car dolly, that was reported stolen to Albany Police, was returned to the U-Haul center at 2560 Salem Dallas Highway. Polk County deputies confirmed it was the dolly reported stolen.
At 6:10 p.m., a report of a vehicle versus deer accident in the 13400 block of Highway 22.
At 7:32 p.m., a resident in the 15400 block of Oakdale Road reported a prowler tapping on her windows and on her roof. Deputies arrived on scene and learned it was the fireworks from the Veterans Day show in Dallas.
At 8:54 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 74 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near Coville Road.
At 8:58 p.m., deputies investigated a vehicle with a male slumped over inside parked at the entrance of the old boat barn entrance in the 1600 block of Edgewater Street. Deputies found the male was sleeping inside and had a dog. He stated he was fine and just resting. No crime was committed.
Thursday, Nov. 12
At 7:08 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 20.
At 8:11 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 90 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Doaks Ferry Road.
At 9:16 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 17. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation and was warned for the speeding violation.
At 9:22 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 53.
At 10:21 p.m., a report of a hit and run in 2000 block of Lewis Street where a red-colored station wagon crashed into a fence post and drove away. The complainant provided a picture of the license plate. The owner was arrested at her registered address for hit and run – property. At the Polk County Jail, she was given a field sobriety test. After failing she was charged with driving under the influence of an intoxicant and reckless driving.
At 10:25 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 14300 block of Elkins Road. The driver said he was driving home from Newport when he fell asleep at the wheel. He and his two dogs are okay. He was cited for careless driving.
Friday, Nov. 13
At 1:32 a.m., a driver was stopped for having no headlights on Brush College Road near Wallace Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 1:42 a.m., deputies located a rolling stolen vehicle on Hawthorne Avenue near Ellendale Avenue. Deputies conducted a high-risk stop. The driver was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and for possession of a stolen vehicle. The passenger was detained, but then released. The driver also had many outstanding warrants for his arrest. He was arrested for his many warrants out of Yamhill County, Marion County and Monmouth Municipal.
At 8:32 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a motorist for speeding 74 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22. The driver attempted to flee. The driver attempted to turn west onto Rickreall Road but failed to negotiate the turn, crashing into the bushes on the southwest corner of the intersection. The 18-year-old driver then moved into the back seat of the car and claimed he wasn’t driving. The vehicle had two passengers. A female subject was arrested for unlawful possession of a firearm. The driver was arrested for attempt to elude, DUII - controlled substances, reckless driving, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and tampering with physical evidence when he dipped his urine sample in the toilet water. The driver was lodged on listed charges with more possibly to come as the vehicle may be involved in a Monmouth Police armed robbery/officer involved shooting.
At 10:10 p.m., a juvenile was arrested for breaking into a residence in the 500 block of 5th Street in Falls City and stealing a BB gun. He was lodged into Yamhill County Juvenile Detention Center.
At 10:25 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 53.
Monmouth Police Department
Selina Ford Blackburn, 38, was arrested for driving while suspended – misdemeanor on Nov. 5.
Jason Brown, 36, was arrested for criminal mischief and for an outstanding warrant on Nov. 3.
Kelly Hogan Butler, 27, was arrested on an outstanding warrant on Oct. 27.
Joy Hagar, 28, was arrested for initiating a false report on Nov. 4.
