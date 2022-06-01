Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, May 20
At 3:07 p.m., Misty Bohannon was lodged for disorderly conduct.
At 8:11 p.m., a female subject reportedly cut down her neighbor’s tree on Southwest Crider Street. She was cited for criminal misconduct and property damage.
At 11:34 p.m., there were multiple reports of a female yelling to herself at Greenway Mobile Home Park. Possibly related to a domestic confrontation nearby.
Saturday, May 21
At 1:29 a.m., a male subject was in the bushes sleeping at Southwest Academy Street. He told police that he was fine and just needed some sleep. He was directed to clean up and leave after he slept for a while.
At 2:09 p.m., Michael Ray was lodged to Failure to Appear Warrant in a Polk County Warrant.
At 5:07 p.m., a male subject was punched several times after he got into a road rage incident with two other male drivers at the Dallas Fuel Car Wash on Main Street.
At 5:52 p.m., a resident on Southeast Miller Avenue told police that her neighbor threw a sign over their fence which had a message that read “I will kill you,” the neighbor said that this was retaliation for them throwing cut blackberry mumbles back over onto her property where they belong. The neighbor just wanted the incident documented.
Sunday, May 22
At 4:29 a.m., a male subject mistakenly tried to open a car door because he thought it was his Uber driver. He was taken into custody on a Failure to Appear Warrant out of Salem.
At 12:22 p.m., police located a black stolen Toyota 4 runner on Levens Street.
At 4:51 p.m., Elin Ericcson was lodged for arson.
At 5:30 p.m., Random Welch was arrested on a contempt of court warrant.
At 11:44 p.m., Darren Moon was lodged on a Clackamas warrant.
Monday, May 23
At 3:19 a.m., a newspaper delivery lady flagged down police while at an intersection and reported the garage door at the location being open. Homeowners were notified and they closed the garage. Nothing was missing.
At 6:29 p.m., two 2-year-old juveniles ran from a parking lot where they were playing at Gala Park on Uglow Avenue. Both mothers said they momentarily turned their backs, and they were gone.
At 8:03 p.m., a thief was caught on a home security camera. The suspect opened the victim’s shed and stole a chainsaw. The suspect has a tattoo of the Seattle space needle on his lower leg.
Tuesday, May 24
At 10:30 a.m., Joseph Beauchamp was cited for going 33 mph in a 20-mph zone and driving uninsured on Walnut Avenue.
At 10:45 a.m., approximately $3,000 in power tools and a generator were stolen from inside an unlocked fence at the Old Mill on Southeast Lyle Street.
At 12:07 p.m., a report of someone putting feces and urine in a priority envelope at the US post office on Southwest Church Street.
At 9:15 p.m., a report of juveniles looking like they were doing drugs at Dallas city park.
Wednesday, May 25
At 8:46 a.m., a report of a female riding a bike talking about conspiracy theories at Kingdon Hall Jehovah Witnesses on Southeast Miller Avenue.
At 12:13 p.m., a report of a student throwing a cell phone at a teacher at LaCreole Middle School.
At 1:25 p.m., Gene Satter was lodged on a Curry County warrant.
At 8:26 p.m., an LC-9 firearm was reported stolen from a vehicle on Southeast Miller Avenue.
Thursday, May 26
At 6:59 a.m., an employee of Forest River was reported playing loud music prior to him going to work.
At 11:30 a.m., a report of a package stolen off a porch of a house on Southeast Ash Street.
At 11:33 a.m., a motorist was cited for going 41 mph in a 25-mph zone on Orchard Drive.
At 2:42 a.m., Jacob Dille was lodged on a Failure to Appear Warrant.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, May 22
At 1:42 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speed racing in the 900 block of Shelton Street. The driver showed several indicators of impairment and preformed poorly on a field sobriety test. After providing a breath test with a .16% BAC result, the driver was lodged in Polk County Jail.
At 3:41 a.m., deputies arrested a female subject at the casino in the 27100 of Salmon River Highway after entering employee cars and driving one of them around the parking lot.
At 4:43 a.m., a deputy stopped a 19-year-old motorist for speeding and operation without required lighting equipment in the 200 block of Ellendale Avenue. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. He was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and a search of his vehicle resulted in finding just under 2.5 oz of marijuana. The driver provided a BAC of 0.10% at Polk County Jail. He was lodged for DUII and unlawful possession of marijuana.
At 4:53 a.m., a report of a hit and run crash, with property damage, in the 900 block of Madrona Street.
At 4:01 p.m., a male subject was arrested for assault 4 after punching another male subject in the face in the 800 block of Jefferson Street.
At 7:09 p.m., a resident in the 2500 block of Independence Highway complained neighbors were shooting in the direction of his house. Deputies spoke with the neighbors who were shooting .22s on their home range with a small backstop. The deputy reminded them they are responsible for where their rounds land and they understood.
At 7:40 p.m., a motorist was stopped for failure to obey traffic sign and for failure to register vehicle on Edgewater Street near Rosemont Avenue. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured and for providing child safety system that does not comply with standards.
At 8:40 p.m., a motorist was cited 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 19.
At 11:10 p.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding, operation without required lighting and unlawful right turn on Front Street in Salem. The driver was cited no operator’s license and for speeding.
At 11:24 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving uninsured on Edgewater Street near Rosemont Avenue.
Monday, May 23
At 1:30 a.m., a motorist was cited for 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17 and for having no operator’s license.
At 5:03 a.m., deputies received a report a motorist was following the suspect who stole his vehicle from downtown Salem into Polk County over the Marion Street Bridge. Deputies stopped the vehicle and arrested the driver for possession of stolen vehicle.
At 7:11 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 99 near milepost 66. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 7:41 a.m., a resident in the 9800 block of Beck Street reported an unknown suspect had cut the fuel line from the intake going to the gas tank and stole the fuel.
At 8:227 a.m., a male subject in the 1100 block of Perrydale Road asked for a deputy for a courtesy ride to Safeway. The deputy first searched the subject for weapons prior to him getting in the back of the patrol vehicle. The deputy found in the subject’s pocket a glass pipe with a white crystalline substance inside. After the ride, the subject was cited for a user amount of methamphetamine.
At 3:53 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a physical domestic dispute in the 5700 block of Main Street. A female subject had thrown a cup at the head of another female subject. While attempting to arrest the first subject for harassment, she attempted to flee back inside the residence, pushing away the deputy’s hand. She was then also charged with attempted escape.
At 10:38 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Independence Highway near Greenwood Road.
Tuesday, May 24
At 12:58 a.m., a deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist for speeding and failing to signal a lane change. The motorcyclist continued at a high rate of speed eastbound on Southeast Academy from Jefferson and pulled into a residence in the 200 block of Academy Street. Ignoring the deputy, the motorcyclist got off his bike, walked it into his attached garage and shut the door behind him. After banging on several doors with no response, due to case law, the deputy was unable to take further action.
At 9:44 a resident in the 7900 block of Highland Road reported four unknown teens came on to his property and vandalized his shed with graffiti.
At 2:13 p.m., a deputy attempted to pull a deer out of a muddy ditch on Gardner Road near Kings Valley Highway. After determining the deer’s hind legs were broken, the deputy made the decision to dispatch the deer.
At 7:57 p.m., a report of a female suspect going through mailboxes on Airlie Road near Shady Lane. Deputies checked the area but were unable to locate the subject.
At 11:22 p.m., a report of suspicious vehicle parked by the gate in the 200 block of Doaks Ferry Road NW. A deputy was unable to locate any vehicles in the described area.
At 11:33 p.m., a resident in the 2000 block of Laura Lane reported his neighbor’s German shepherd got out again, came onto his property and chased his cat onto the porch. A deputy talked to the dog’s owner who said he’s been trying to surrender it to Willamette Humane Society. He was cited for dog as public nuisance.
Wednesday, May 25
At 1:14 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and for failure to drive within Lane on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road. The driver was cited for speeding 90 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor.
At 9:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle behind green fenced water facility in the 8700 block of Pacific Highway. The brown Chevy Silverado turned out to be stolen from Yamhill County.
At 8:24 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle with a tarp over it parked on school grounds in the 1700 block of Miller Street. They contacted the occupant and asked him to move along. He complied.
At 9:44 a.m., a deputy noticed an un unoccupied vehicle on Eagle Crest Road near Orchard Heights Road. The deputy was told the driver is out working in the fields. The deputy said to pass along that the driver was not allowed to park there.
At 2:16 p.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 16. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a report a male subject in the 7300 block of Smith Road was intoxicated and ate poison hemlock in an attempt to kill himself. Poison Control advised the amount he consumed was lethal and there was about a two-hour window before it would kill him. A hasty search was conducted along with drones and dispatching of SAR K 9 team. The male subject wandered out of a field nearby the house shortly after SAR K9’s arrived and advised he had not consumed any of the poison hemlock and was in good spirits. Medics did transport him to SHED for an evaluation to be sure he did not consume the poison hemlock.
At 10:22 p.m., a report of two trucks that had gas syphoned out of them on a property in the 9800 block of Beck Street.
Thursday, May 26
At 11:53 a.m., deputies found a completely stripped pickup truck abandoned on Helmick Road near Simpson Road.
At 11:46 a.m., a motorist reported hearing gunshots in the woods just off the road in the 33700 block of Salmon River Highway.
At 2:57 p.m., a female subject came into the PCSO to report damage to her travel trailer in the 16600 block of Brown Road which she was remodeling. She reported hearing second hand who may have done the damage. Deputies spoke with the suspect who denied involvement. The deputy also found the damage to the trailer to be old, not new.
At 6:03 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a woman walking in the middle of Zena Road near Spring Valley Road. She had a confirmed City of Salem Muni failure to appear warrant for disorderly conduct. Neither Marion County nor Polk County jails would lodge her for the warrant. The deputy gave her a ride to Sheridan where she was headed.
Independence Police Department arrests for May 16-23
Dianna Lynn Weaver, 47, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Shon David Beane, 48, of Monmouth, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Monmouth Police Department arrests for May 16-23
Michael Ronald Wilcut, 62, of Salem, was arrested on two outstanding warrants.
