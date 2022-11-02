Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Thursday, Oct. 20
At 7:57 a.m., police watched over middle schoolers at the skate park near the Dallas Aquatic Center to make sure they were not throwing rocks at passing school buses.
At 3:38 p.m., a petite female was reported wearing a spaghetti strap tank top and headband with ears, going around SW Clay Street, wiggling door handles, and asking for cans. Police were unable to locate the female.
At 4:17 p.m., a resident on Southwest Brown Street reported finding broken eggs in front of her house and on the road near her porch. She was worried that someone was trying to egg her home and requested increased patrol in the area.
At 5:45 p.m., a motorist had the front right wheel snap off his suspension and axle in the turning lane from Ellendale Avenue to Main Street. Police assisted with the tow, and had the fire department absorb the leaking brake fluid.
Friday, Oct. 21
At 6:19 a.m., an ongoing report of US Food trucks setting off the alarm of Rabbits Burgers Bourbon and Beer on Southwest Court Street during the morning deliveries. The building was secure.
At 1:32 p.m., Tyrin Moseby was lodged on a failure to appear warrant.
At 10:38 p.m., there was a crash on Southwest Fairview Avenue. The driver was arrested on a DUII.
Saturday, Oct. 22
At 2:21 a.m., Isaac Clark was lodged for a DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering, and unlawful firearm possession.
At 10:55 a.m., a citizen found keys on a walking trail in Ian Tawney Park around 10:45 and turned them in to the police.
At 12:01 p.m., a report of a 19-year-old male and female throwing alcohol bottles out of the window of their apartment above Tony’s bar on Court Street.
At 6:43 p.m., a report of a black Subrosa bicycle stolen from Walmart. The suspect is a male with a grey sweater, blue jeans, and white shoes.
Sunday, Oct. 23
At 2:32 p.m., a tablet was found in the woods in Polk County and turned into the police.
Monday, Oct. 24
At 11:52 a.m., a person was found deceased by a passerby near the Dallas Alliance Church on East Ellendale by a dumpster. The death was of natural causes.
At 4:16 p.m., Matthew Allen was lodged for trespassing and theft.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
At 10:03 a.m., a report of a potential assault on West Ellendale Avenue involving juveniles.
At 11:43 a.m., Jiy Williams was lodged on a Yamhill County warrant.
At 11:43 a.m., a report of a break-in on Southeast Shelton Street. The victim claimed that her ex-boyfriend, who currently lives in Vancouver, broke into her home, and stole lingerie. The break-in was caught on video.
At 4:01 p.m., a motorist went to the police station to report that fecal matter was smeared on his driver-side door handle and windshield.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
At 7:43 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle crash on Lacreole Drive. One vehicle was likely totaled, and one driver was transported to the hospital for neck/back pain.
At 8:35 a.m., a minor two-vehicle crash occurred on Southeast Barberry Avenue.
At 10:52 a.m., police recovered a stolen vehicle out of Salem on Southeast Uglow Avenue.
At 12:54 p.m., parents located a small plastic bag containing a white powdery substance in the parking lot of Lacreole Middle School.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, Oct. 23
At 1:02 a.m., a report of a DUI crash originally described at Mountain Springs and Gooseneck roads. The caller was a friend of the driver communicating with him over Snapchat. A deputy located a likely crash scene on Dorn Peak Road, but the vehicle was gone. The impaired driver supposedly went to a party on Clow Corner Road after leaving the crash scene, but his vehicle was not at the described location. At 1:31 a.m., a motorist was stopped for 78 in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Clow Corner Road. The driver did not have a driver’s license nor insurance. He was cited for driving while suspended, failure to install an ignition interlock device and for speeding.
At 2:13 a.m., a deputy came across a rolling domestic dispute in the 9700 block of Rickreall Road. A female subject was upset at the behavior of a male subject but stated that nothing physical happened. She did not want to ride home with him but refused to be taken anywhere else. The deputy gave her a courtesy transport home.
At 2:14 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding and failure to drive within the lane on Highway 22 near Rickreall Road. The driver was cited for speeding and for driving while suspended – violation.
At 3:38 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 13. The driver was cited for speeding and for driving while suspended – violation.
At 9:08 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash with minor injuries between a semi-truck and a pickup truck on Helmick Road near S. Pacific Highway.
At 1:38 p.m., a report of a mailbox in the 18200 block of Falls City Road sustaining $100 in damage to its lock on Sept. 17.
At 3 p.m., a deputy put down a road-struck dog with severe injuries in the 8500 block of Stapleton Road.
At 9:10 p.m., a report of a male subject up Valsetz Road who looked to be in need of a welfare check. The subject was getting picked up by a friend. As they headed down the mountain, the deputy learned the subject had two outstanding warrants. The deputy stopped the vehicle and took the subject into custody for a West Linn County DUII warrant and a Polk County Probation Violation warrant.
Monday, Oct. 24
At 12:40 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue.
At 12:51 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 14.
At 1:22 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving uninsured on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 1:47 a.m., a motorist was cited for passing in a no-passing zone and for driving uninsured on Highway 22 near 16.
At 4 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road.
At 4:33 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended and warned for speeding and failure to carry proof of financial responsibility on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue.
At 1:56 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury crash on Highway 223 near milepost 3. The driver who rear-ended the other was cited for following too close. The driver later reported that after the accident, he was hit in the arm by another passing vehicle that did not stop.
At 5:05 p.m., a resident in the 12500 block of Anderson Road reported sometime overnight someone caused $200 in damage to his mailbox.
At 8:34 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle rear-end crash on East Ellendale near Orchard View Lane. The driver of vehicle one was arrested on an outstanding Polk County warrant.
Tuesday, Oct. 25
At 2:52 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding 78 mph on Perrydale Road near Highway 22. The driver was cited for failure to install an ignition interlock device.
At 6:54 a.m., a report of a minor hit and run incident at Gwinn Street East and Pacific Highway South.
At 2:16 p.m., a resident in the 1400 block of 7th St. Northwest reported a husky dog on the loose. A neighbor captured the dog and held it until a deputy arrived. The deputy took custody of the dog, tracked down the owner on Arther Way. The deputy spoke with the owner by phone and warned him to have the dog registered. The dog was turned over to the owner’s daughter, the only one home at the time.
At 2:38 p.m., a resident in the 20500 block of Stone Road provided a detailed list of items stolen from the property that occurred sometime between Aug. 13 and Oct. 1. Items stolen were a Kabota Tractor with belly mower and its unattached front-end loader, Generac generator, Stihl limbing saw, Stihl Chainsaw, Coleman compressor, Ryobi brush saw, weed eater, Black & Decker cordless drill & saw, two Visio TV’s, Grayco airless paint sprayer and an upright paint sprayer, and Ryobi reciprocating saw.
At 4:28 p.m., a deputy took custody of three dogs at Salem Police request for neglect at a residence in the 1400 block of Larkspur Lane in West Salem. The deputy also helped transport 12 more surrendered cats in a state of neglect to Oregon Humane Society.
At 4:52 p.m., a resident in the 2200 block of Westfarthing Way reported two dogs – a a golden retriever / lab mix and a Pomeranian / terrier mix, came onto her property a couple days ago. She called the PCSO to come claim them. She was told her options were to wait for the animal control officer to come in the morning, a deputy come that evening or she could take them to the Humane Society the next day. She chose the Humane Society.
At 5:05 p.m., a complaint was received about a school bus swerving all over the road on Corvallis Road near Parker Road. The license plate came back from the Alsea School District. A deputy left a voice mail with the district office regarding the concerns.
At 10:44 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 90 mph in a 45-mph zone on Highway 221 near Christina Street and for failure to carry proof of financial responsibility.
Wednesday, Oct. 26
At 4:31 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance in the 30300 block of Salmon River Highway. A male subject was arrested and lodged in Polk County Jail for harassment – domestic violence.
At 4:36 a.m., a deputy located a vehicle for the Oregon State Police involved in a suspected DUI crash somewhere in Salem. The driver was not impaired, but rather he was young and hydroplaned into a guardrail at Interstate-5 and Kuebler.
At 4:35 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 74 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue.
At 8:44 a.m., a report of a single vehicle accident with minor injuries on Highway 223 near milepost 6. A motorist lost control when reaching for a lunch box.
At 9:17 a.m., a second report of a road struck elk in the 12300 block of Airlie Road. A deputy located and dispatched the injured elk.
At 9:30 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle, blocking crash with injuries on River Road on the Independence Bridge.
At 10:50 a.m., a deputy reunited two black labs with their owner at the Falls City Park and ride. He was in tears excited.
At 12:05 p.m., a resident in the 6800 block of Ridgeway Road reported that his neighbor plays really loud music and it disrupts his life. A deputy informed the resident that there is no noise ordinance in the county and that most cities any noise during “business hours” wouldn’t be considered an issue.
At 4:17 p.m., a resident in the 3200 block of Salem Dallas Highway reported someone dumped trash on his property. The resident supplied some trash, including medical and jail records. A deputy collected the documents to attempt to ID a suspect.
At 11:38 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 50-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 21.
Thursday, Oct. 27
At 3:12 a.m., a deputy came upon a vehicle abandoned in the center median with flashers on Salem Dallas Highway near Doaks Ferry Road. The owner arrived just before the deputy called for a tow. The owner came back with gas, but the battery was dead. The deputy left to get a jump box, but the motorist was gone when he returned.
At 4:54 a.m., a report of a male subject walking in the center turn lane on Highway 22 at Greenwood Road. The subject was seen again, and deputies located him near the Highway 99W overpass. The subject was very visibly intoxicated, did not know where he was or where he was going, and did not have anyone he could call to pick him up. A deputy took him into custody on a civil detox hold.
At 7:37 a.m., a report of a three-vehicle crash on Pacific Highway near Stapleton Road. Deputies arrived on scene and assisted with injured patients and gathering information. Oregon State Police arrived and took over the investigation.
At 12:32 p.m., a report of bikes, valued at $3,000, stolen from the back of an RV at Premier RV Resort at 4700 Salem Dallas Highway. Someone cut through the RV bike rack to steal the bikes, causing $700 in damage.
At 2:28 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 53.
At 10:27 p.m., deputies responded to a reported physical domestic disturbance between three juveniles at a residence in the 3200 block of Caribu Court. After an investigation and consult with Polk County Juvenile Department, a male subject was arrested for felony strangulation. He was lodged Yamhill County Juvenile Detention Facility.
At 11:05 p.m., deputies went to a residence in the 30700 block of Salmon River Highway to arrest a male subject on three outstanding warrants. As they approached the house, the subject got in a pickup and backed down the driveway, ignoring orders to stop and narrowly missing the deputies by 10 feet. The subject backed down the driveway about 100 yards before he lost control and crashed into the forest. He was detained on his warrants, narrowly avoiding a deadly force situation.
At 11:49 p.m., a motorist was stopped for expired registration on Perrydale Road near Highway 22. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and for driving uninsured.
Friday, Oct. 28
At 2:47 a.m., a motorist reported driving westbound in the 7800 block of Rickreall Road when he hit a low hanging communication line, causing minor damage to driver’s side turn signal and hood. The line was low due to another westbound vehicle that left the road and hit the listed pole. There were no car parts in the field, nor tracks.
At 3:54 a.m., a deputy was contacted by custodial staff who found six 9mm rounds in the ashtray near the admin door at Polk County Jail. It is unknown where they came from. They were a mix of two different types of hollow point rounds. The deputy took the rounds for safekeeping.
At 9:06 a.m., a resident in the 22300 block of Finn Road reported poachers were on her property. She said it was an ongoing problem she’s been working with Oregon State Police to solve. A deputy investigated but found no suspicious vehicles or individuals in the area.
At 9:56 a.m., a report of a injured deer on Falls City Road near Liberty Road. When the deputy arrived, the deer was deceased. He moved the deer off to the side of the road and notified Public Works to have it removed.
At 3:11 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch in the 8500 block of Suver Road. The occupants were gone by the time a deputy arrived. He tagged and taped the vehicle off.
At 7:29 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch on Kings Valley Highway near Weston Road. A deputy contacted the driver who exhibited signs of impairment. The driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. However, he resisted arrest and was taken to the ground and placed in handcuffs.
At 7:57 p.m., a report of two vehicle, blocking crash with no injuries, on Bethel Road near Pacific Highway.
At 11:44 p.m., a motorist was stopped and cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph safety corridor on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road. The driver was also cited for no operator’s license.
Saturday, Oct. 29
At 1:40 a.m., the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office sent medics to a residence in the 20900 block of Gooseneck Road for an unconscious, possibly intoxicated 26-year-old female. Polk County Sheriff’s deputies were tied up on other calls at the time. Medics transported the patient and advised there was no law enforcement need.
At 3:16 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road. The driver was cited and released for failure to carry/present license due to numerous driving while suspended convictions. He was also cited for failure to register vehicle, driving while suspended – violation, and for speeding.
At 6:51 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 56.
At 10:33 a.m., a report of a single vehicle crash where the driver heard something pop in the rear of her car causing her to crash into a ditch, damaging a wire gate and an address sign in the 500 block of Oak Grove Road.
At 9:49 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue.
At 10:10 p.m., a motorist on Wallas Road near Veall Road was cited for driving suspended and for no insurance.
Sunday, Oct. 30
At 2:01 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 83 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road.
At 6:08 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle rollover, ejection type crash in the 2600 block of Ellendale Avenue. The driver was transported to and sent to surgery at Salem Hospital Emergency Department.
At 6:45 a.m., a deputy responded to a single vehicle crash into the ditch on Clow Corner Road near Virginia Drive. The driver was showing signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and for reckless driving.
At 6:52 a.m., Dallas Police assisted PCSO with a report of a goat walking down the 1600 block of Clay Street, tied to and trailing a tire behind it. Police located the goat, returned it to its home, tied it to the porch banister and left a note.
At 11:45 a.m., a report of a single vehicle rollover crash with minor injuries that occurred around 6:15 a.m. in the 8500 block of Rogers Road.
At 2:30 p.m., a subject reported parking near a gate on Highway 18 near milepost 16 near a Miami Corporation gate at 8 a.m. When he returned, someone had drilled a hole in his truck’s gas tank and stole an unknown amount of gas.
At 2:40 p.m., a report of a female subject who jumped out of a moving vehicle as it turned from Highway 22 onto Highway 51. Very intoxicated, she received several scrapes. She was transported to Salem Hospital where Oregon State Police took over the case.
At 3:42 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Gun Club Road near Rhoda Lane for driving while suspended – misdemeanor. Because the driver had his daughter with him, he was not arrested. Rather, he was given a criminal citation and was also cited for failure to install an ignition interlock device. The vehicle was uninsured, so it was towed.
At 7:41 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into a power pole and field after going too fast around a corner of the 2000 block of Mistletoe Road and drifting sideways over the field fence, sheared a power pole and then rolled onto its driver’s side. The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by EMS and transported by air ambulance to Salem Hospital.
At 10:42 p.m., a report of a motorist that hit a deer, lost power to the vehicle and into the ditch on Highway 223 near milepost 8.
At 11:45 p.m., a female subject was arrested in the 8500 block of Grand Ronde Road for the theft of services after being unable to pay a taxi charge of $215.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
On Oct. 20, Dustine Brown, 29, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
On Oct. 23, Victor Garcia, 32, was arrested for strangulation.
On Oct. 22, Ezequiel Arredondo, 27, was arrested for Assault IV.
On Oct. 21, Davis Segraves, 68, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
On Oct. 26, Gerald Stover, Jr., 37, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
