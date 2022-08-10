Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Friday, July 29
At 9:34 a.m., a report was made of a two-year-old being driven through the Starbucks drive in a vehicle without a car seat. Police were unable to locate the car.
At 11:22 a.m., Michael Perkins was arrested for contempt of court.
At 2:19 p.m., more than $300 worth of merchandise was stolen from Rite Aid Pharmacy on West Ellendale Avenue.
At 2:58 p.m., a report of pool toys left behind by people using a pool of an empty house. Police found the pool with its cover on and no evidence of being used recently.
At 9:07 p.m., a 10-year-old girl was reunited with her family after getting lost at Krazy Dayz.
Saturday, July 30
At 1:19 a.m., a report of an intoxicated person walking through the Krazy Dayz area. Security directed him to leave.
At 1:55 a.m., Cheyenne Moore was arrested for a parole warrant.
At 2:46 p.m., Adam Davis was lodged on warrants from Dallas and Polk County.
Sunday, July 31
At 5:11 a.m., Danny Hicks was lodged on a Dallas warrant.
At 8:06 p.m., a juvenile left her house after a dispute over her driving privileges. She was found a couple of streets over and returned to her parents.
Monday, August 1
At 6:58 a.m., a noise complaint was made due to construction starting at 6:30 a.m. on Southeast Academy Street. The complainant was advised that a 6:30 a.m. start time for construction workers is not unreasonable.
At 9:52 p.m., Dallas Police Department assisted the Polk County Sheriffs’ department in cleaning up a fatal crash on Orrs Corner Road.
At 10:25 p.m., a death notification was delivered to the parents of their 18-year-old, who passed away due to the fatal crash on Orrs Corner Road.
Tuesday, August 2
At 9:31 a.m., Robert Norton was lodged for theft.
At 10:28 a.m., a vehicle was reported to be egged sometime overnight on Southwest Academy Street.
At 4:18 p.m., a two-vehicle crash occurred at the Greenway Mobile Home Park Clubhouse. No injury was reported.
Wednesday, August 3
At 2:34 p.m., Fernando Candia Ramos was lodged for criminal mischief.
At 4:02 p.m., a person accidentally used the S.O.S. function on her iPhone.
Police responded as the owner of the phone that she was being hacked. She was helped to turn it off, and the police ensured everything was fine.
At 9:57 p.m., a female with a silver car was reported digging through the dumpster at the Safeway on West Ellendale Avenue.
Thursday, August 4
At 5:35 a.m., there was a noise complaint of a barking dog on Southeast Walnut Avenue. Police knocked on the door, and nobody answered, so the complaint was forwarded to Code Enforcement.
At 1:38 p.m., Misty Poole-Bohannon was lodged on a Dallas municipal warrant.
At 3:05 p.m., Ladell Filmore was lodged at Polk County Jail for a Polk County warrant.
At 10:34 p.m., there was a report of a scooter driving on Southwest Clay Street with no lights on.
At 10:56 p.m., a hot tub caught fire on Southeast Osoberry Street. The homeowner mostly contained the fire, but police stood by until Dallas Fire Department arrived. The hot tub was a total loss.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday, July 31
At 5:27 a.m., a deputy responded to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of Southeast Holman Avenue. While assisting in the search of a suspect, the deputy assisted another deputy in the apprehension of a different subject for an outstanding warrant.
At 7:27 a.m., while leaving an unrelated traffic stop, a deputy came upon a Salem Center mall security officer down on the ground next to a vehicle on Liberty Street just south of Marion Street. The male subject was so intoxicated he had fallen and couldn’t stand up. He advised he just finished working night shift and had drunk three beers and half a fifth of vodka. Medics transported him to Salem Hospital. The deputy planned to call Allied Security HR when they reopened on Monday.
At 9:30 a.m., a Park Ranger at Sarah Helmick State Park located a dog wandering around the park. They were not able to find an owner as the dog had no collar or tags. A deputy lodged it at the Dallas pound.
At 1:47 p.m., a report of a motorcycle crash into a metal fence around a sharp corner in the 12600 block of Kings Valley Highway.
At 3:07 p.m., a report of a bull loose next to the roadway traveling south on Riddell Road near Clow Corner Road. The responding deputy was unable to locate the bull.
At 4:48 p.m., deputies responded to a report of CPR in progress on a 26-year-old male in the 4100 block of Barnhart Road who was seizing and had used marijuana earlier in the day. Deputies assisted with compressions but were unable to revive the subject. The cause of his death is under investigation.
At 5:02 p.m., a deputy on Willamette River patrol was flagged down by a female subject who had planned to float to Wallace Marine Park, but the float was longer than she expected. She indicated she was hyperglycemic and was not feeling well. The deputy gave her a courtesy ride to Wallace Marine Park where she was evaluated by medics and driven home by her husband.
At 5:35 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Cochrane Lane reported two families were enjoying their time in the creek, thereby trespassing on his property. A deputy advised them they were on private property and asked them to move along, which they all agreed to do.
Monday, Aug. 1
At 5:34 a.m., a deputy came upon a truck parked at the end of a driveway of a vacant house in the 17700 block of Highway 22. The deputy knew the home had been involved with past trespassing and burglary issues. He made contact with the driver of the truck who was arrested for Criminal Trespass II and lodged at PCJ. Inside the home were three more individuals trespassing. They had outstanding warrants for their arrests. All three were arrested for Criminal Trespass I and Burglary II and lodged at PCJ.
At 6:20 a.m., a motorist fell asleep at the wheel and struck a mailbox before ending up in a ditch on Independence Highway near Greenwood Road. The driver was cited for failure to maintain lane.
At 6:43 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 86 mph in a 55-mph zone and for driving uninsured on Independence Highway near Stryker Road.
At 8:47 a.m., a report of a 2018 Ford Explorer stolen where it was parked behind house unlocked with keys in it in the 8700 block of North Pacific Highway. The vehicle was later recovered in the 19000 block of Baker Creek Road in McMinnville.
At 12:41 p.m., someone broke into and attempted to steal a Kia Optima parked in the same location for five days in the 3300 block of Mill Creek Road. It was impounded as abandoned.
At 5:16 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, non-injury crash on Hebo Road near Old Fort Road.
Tuesday, Aug. 2
At 7:23 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
At 8:46 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle non injury partially blocking sideswipe crash on Highway 99 near milepost 53.
At 9:28 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle, rear end hit and run crash in the 8400 block of Hopewell Road. The complainant reported following a car, admittedly probably a little too closely, when its driver slammed on the brakes, forcing a rear end crash. The other driver then sped off, too quickly for the complainant to get the license plate number.
At 8:53 a.m., a report of a vehicle crash into a pole and smoking in the 10000 block of Rickreall Road. A deputy arrived and found a driver who was just having mechanical issues.
At 11:38 a.m., the husband of a pregnant female who was in Polk County Court requested a deputy get some food to her. Apparently one of the involved persons in the court proceeding was not friendly with him and he advised that it would not be good for him to be there. The deputy contacted the female and gave her the food.
At 2:22 p.m., a report of a pickup truck running into one of the Polk County Fairgrounds signs and damaging it. A deputy watched video of Toyota Tacoma drive into the parking lot, turn around and run over a parking sign. By watching the video, the deputy determined it was definitely possible that the driver didn’t know he actually hit the sign. The sign was valued between $300-$400.
At 3:16 p.m., a deputy located on Frank Road near Red Prairie Road. Numerous open capped needles were inside the vehicle. A tow truck was En route.
At 5:31 p.m., a report of a possible DUII driver on Clow Corner Road near Adams Road. Dallas police handled and incident. The driver was cited and released for reckless driving.
At 6:20 p.m., a report of a Toyota Landcruiser attempting to ram the complainant‘s vehicle westbound on Highway 18 from milepost 26. After speaking with the complainant and the suspect, a deputy arrested the suspect for reckless driving and four counts of recklessly endangering another person due to the complainant having her three children in the vehicle with her. The suspect was lodged in Polk County Jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
At 8:54 a.m., a deputy took custody of a red, Pomeranian found wandering in the 900 block of Southeast Shelton Street. The dog was reunited with its “grandpa,” who had been out looking for her.
At 12:47 p.m., a deputy assisted Homeland Security / Postal Investigator on a search warrant in the 300 block of Bridge Street. An unknown suspect would steal a victim’s ID, then fraudulently purchase items and have them shipped to the Bridge Street address.
At 4:12 p.m., a deputy contacted the group of youths that were flying drones outside the courthouse. He also talked with their instructor who accepted his offer to bring out some of the Sheriff’s Office drones to demonstrate for the students. Many of them were going to be taking their FAA Part 107 pilot license tests in a few weeks.
At 6:13 p.m., deputies attempted to serve a parole warrant on a male subject at a residence in the 18600 block of Falls City Road. When they contacted the homeowners, the subject ran out the back door into a heavily wooded area. The deputies were unable to locate the subject.
Thursday, Aug. 4
At 6:45 a.m., a deputy came across a vehicle left behind after it was involved in an accident on Corvallis Road near Parker Road. Unable to contact the registered owner, the vehicle was towed.
At 10:38 a.m., a deputy stopped by an estate sale in the in the 5400 block of Wallace Road and told the organizers that their patrons could not park on the shoulder of the highway to attend the sale, and that some of the vehicles were parked on the fog line and even into the highway. The deputy announced over the PA to have all patrons parked on the side of the highway to move their vehicles or be subject to tow as a hazard. They slowly complied.
At 11:20 a.m., a deputy took a male subject into custody on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of Moyer Lane in West Salem. The subject tried to run from the the deputy. The deputy had to resort to using force to take him into custody.
At 12:05 p.m., a report of three dogs that got loose and attacked goats at a residence in the 17800 block of Richardson Road. When the deputy arrived, the owner had two dogs corralled in her car and the third ran off, most likely back home, after being shot at. The dogs’ owner was warned to take better steps to keep her dogs fenced. She was cited for maintaining a dog as a public nuisance.
At 3:22 p.m., a report of Premier RV Resorts in the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway had their lockbox broken into and $438.48 in an envelope taken from it. Damage was estimated at $100. Surveillance cameras captured known male and female suspects.
At 5:59 p.m., deputies received a report of a female subject unconscious in a vehicle parked in the 7500 block of Harmony Road. She was transported to McMinnville Hospital before deputies arrived. However, found in the vehicle were opened and unopened bottle of alcohol and a small amount of loose methamphetamine in the back of the vehicle and a scale. When the deputy arrived at the hospital to investigate a possible DUII, he was notified by hospital staff the driver left the hospital two minutes after her arrival.
At 6:59 p.m., two male subjects ran their aluminum jet boat aground just south of Spongs Landing County Park. A deputy on Willamette River Patrol was able to get the boat free and followed them back to Willamette Mission State Park.
At 8:02 p.m., a deputy seized a female German Shephard mix on the loose in the 100 block of Main Street in Rickreall and lodged it at the pound.
At 7:50 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 9 p.m., a report of a male subject laying on the side of the road in the 18600 block of Falls City Road complaining of foot pain. Deputies located him complaining of foot pain, but was acting borderline delirious, not knowing where he was, and hadn’t eaten today. He said he was on the verge of having a panic attack. He was transported to West Valley Hospital.
At 11:29 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of E Ellendale Avenue reported the theft of Native American jewelry worth several thousand dollars from by her brother. Unable to contact the suspect, the night deputy transferred the case to the next day’s shift to arrest him for theft.
Friday, Aug. 5
At 12:05 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended – violation on Highway 22 near milepost 11.
At 2:06 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 88 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
At 3:22 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving while suspended and for having no insurance in the 1300 block of East Ellendale Avenue.
At 8:55 a.m., a subject who planned to go recreational shooting up Gooseneck Road area called the PCSO to check if any bans were in place. A deputy told him he had not heard that kind of ban occurring, although the federal government could institute such a ban at any time.
At 4:03 p.m., a gold Toyota Solara reported stolen out of Portland was recovered from the American Market in the 800 block of Main Street in Dallas.
At 5:28 p.m., a deputy came across a blocking crash on Kuebler Boulevard near the I-5 overpass while doing a follow-up in Salem. The deputy stood by until Salem Police arrived.
At 5:52 p.m., an armed robbery investigation involving unknown suspects in the 2700 block of Mistletoe Road.
At 7:11 p.m., a report of a male subject with a walker that laid down on the side of Hoffman Road near Pacific Highway. He said he had walked here from Dallas. He appeared hot and dehydrated. The deputy gave him water and had him evaluated by medics for exposure. He declined to be transported to the hospital.
At 7:11 p.m., a report of a motorist making unsafe passes on Highway 99. A deputy caught up with the motorist near milepost 59. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
At 8:05 p.m., a report of a single vehicle, blocking, rollover crash near milepost 18 on Highway 18.
At 8:54 p.m., a motorist was pulled over for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 17. The driver was cited for having no insurance.
At 10:37 p.m., a deputy attempted to stop a motorcyclist for Harley style motorcycle for operation without required lighting equipment (no rear lighting). After initially eluding when the deputy turned around, the motorcyclist stopped. When the deputy pulled up, the motorcyclist sped off and the deputy terminated pursuit in the 100 block of Main Street of Falls City. The motorcyclist faces charges for elude and reckless driving.
At 11:07 p.m., a few PCSO units made a presence at the Falls City pride event during the tutu walkoff at Boondocks in the 300 block of Main Street.
Independence Police Department arrests
Taylor Brice Boatright, 28, of Independence, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
William Arnold Beutler Jr., 57, of Hillsboro, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Thoron Schneider, 31, of Monmouth, was arrested for invasion of privacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.