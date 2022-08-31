Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Tuesday, August 16
At 7:05 a.m., a report of a death was made from Heather Lane Mobile Village Recreation Room at East Ellendale Avenue. The 70-year-old subject was determined to have died of natural causes.
At 1:20 p.m., a small dog was reported to be left in a car at Walmart on Kings Valley Highway. The vehicle had a broken back window and plastic covering it. A bystander took the dog out of the car to give it water. There was a slight altercation between the owner and a bystander, but it was handled without issue. Although it was 85 degrees outside the dog seemed fine.
Wednesday, August 17
At 8:41 a.m., a motorist was cited for going 46 mph in a 25-mph zone on Southeast Lacreole Drive.
At 7:59 p.m., a report of a burglary on Southwest Levens Street. Items stolen include electronics and heroin.
Thursday, August 18
At 2:57 a.m., a male subject broke into the United Methodist Church on Southeast Lacreole Drive. The subject was not located.
At 7:19 a.m., Kevin Graham was lodged for public indecency.
At 10:50 a.m., a stolen vehicle from Independence was recovered on Southeast Virginia Drive.
Friday, August 19
At 1:04 a.m., a male subject was arrested at Hawthorne Acres Mobile Home Court for domestic harassment after he pushed his girlfriend.
At 9 a.m., a group of juveniles were seen lighting a fire the day prior at the Seventh Day Adventist Church. At 9:03 p.m., there was a report of an intoxicated man at the Dallas City Park.
At 9:35 p.m., Bryan Hortt was lodged for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Saturday, August 20
At 2:25 a.m., a male subject was lodged for pointing a rifle at his friends and telling them to get off his property after initially saying they could stay there for a couple of days.
At 9:21 a.m., a report of a possible DUII driver on Highway 22 westbound was made. Police located the driver at an O’Reilly parking lot. The driver showed no signs of impairment.
At 6:55 p.m., Willard Ross was lodged for menacing and unlawful use of a weapon.
Sunday, August 21
At 11:32 a.m., Elin Ericsson was lodged at Polk County Jail on a Felony warrant. An additional charge was added after she slipped the handcuffs, opened the back door, and ran while in the jail parking lot. She was relodged at 1:03 p.m.
Monday, August 22
At 5:21 a.m., an unknown suspect threw two rocks through two windows at River Rock Apartments. Police collected video which had very little evidentiary value.
At 3:19 p.m., a house was broken into on Southeast Miller Avenue, and many items were stolen, including a gun safe full of weapons, and a Harley Davidson.
At 3:46 p.m., police were in a pursuit involving a stolen car on Kings Valley Highway. The pursuit was later terminated.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Aug. 22
At 5:11 a.m., a report of active trespass involving unknown subject in the 14100 block of Airlie Road. The complainant called back while PCSO was still enroute and advised it was an employee arriving early for the day. A deputy still made contact with the property owner who was happy about the quick response time.
At 8:20 a.m., a deputy provided backup for a Dallas Police Officer on a suspicious activity call of a female that broke into a vehicle and slept inside in the 1300 block of Jefferson Street. A female subject was taken into custody and transported to Polk County Jail.
At 10:34 a.m., a report of a mailbox, valued at $130, was taken from a residence in the 11500 block of Simpson Road.
At 11:59 a.m., a report of a storage locker broken into in the 6000 block of Highway 22. The only item reported missing was a VP 5-gallon gas can, valued at $25.
At 1:54 p.m., a male subject reported a dog attack/bite from Aug. 20 in the 1000 block of 6th Street. The subject reported a German Shepherd mix broke out the front gate when his two dogs squared off against the other dog on the other side of the gate. The subject was bit while trying to get the German Shepherd back in its yard.
At 2:03 p.m., a cell phone found in the 9800 block of Wells Landing Road was turned into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
At 2:23 p.m., a deputy stopped a motorist for not wearing a seat belt on Main Street near Walnut Street in Dallas. The driver’s seatbelt was actually zip tied with a Christmas light control box of some sort and was not even capable of being used. He was cited for not wearing a seat belt.
At 5:43 p.m., a report of a stolen Nissan Altima spotted behind the Walmart in Dallas. When deputies caught up with the vehicle, it was parked at the 76 Station. The suspect was already back in the vehicle and had put the vehicle in reverse. A deputy got behind the vehicle and activated his lights and siren. The vehicle was at an angle and was able to take off west through the parking lot towards Main Street and head South. Both PCSO and Dallas Police pursued the vehicle and later terminated pursuit.
At 5:38 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries on Kings Valley Highway near Monmouth Highway.
At 6:18 p.m., a male subject came into the PCSO and reported he had a warrant. A deputy found he was clear of any warrants. The subject said his friend told him he had a warrant and needed to take care of it. He said his friend must have played a prank on him. The deputy asked if he wanted to pursue charges and he said he did not.
At 7:44 p.m., deputies executed a court ordered child retrieval from a residence in the 300 block of Montgomery Street in Falls City. The child was turned over to his mother’s custody.
At 9:36 p.m., a PCSO deputy provided cover for a Monmouth Police Officer on an assault that had just occurred in the 200 block of Ackerman Street.
At 11:02 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Buena Vista Road near Corvallis Road for failure to display license plate, failure to drive within lane and failure to register vehicle. The driver was cited for no operator’s license.
Tuesday, Aug. 23
At 3:06 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 18.
At 3:29 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Hoffman Road near Broadway Avenue for failure to display license plates, operation without required lighting equipment and failure to register vehicle. After the driver lied to the deputy about when he purchased the vehicle, the deputy realized he had stopped and cited him in May for failure to register vehicle. The driver was again cited for failure to register vehicle, as well as failure to carry proof of financial responsibility and failure to display license plates.
At 10:31 a.m., a boat reported stolen out of Dallas was found in the 9500 block of Loganberry Lane. A bottle of prescription medication was found nearby with a McMinnville Address on the label.
At 9:49 a.m., a report that sometime overnight someone stole a $1,500 Segway Electric Scooter from its charger at the Premier RV Resorts in the 4700 block of Salem Dallas Highway.
At 10:08 a.m., a motorist was stopped for running a stop sign from Doaks Ferry Road to Brush College Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured and failure to register vehicle.
At 10:54 a.m., a resident in the 19700 block of Gooseneck Road reported paying a subject $120 for cleaning services. However, the subject changed the check to $620 and deposited it. The subject now lives in Tennessee. The deputy learned the suspect was convicted of forgery II in 2018 for changing the amount of a paycheck she received from her former employer was convicted of forgery II and sentenced to 18 months probation.
At 11:56 a.m., a report of a license plate busted off a vehicle sometime overnight in the 1000 block of Ellendale Avenue.
At 12:01 p.m., a deputy arrived to find dry grass burning in the 8900 block of Pacific Highway. The deputy also saw sparking and heard popping from the still hot power line. The deputy turned the scene over to firefighters when they arrived.
At 12:30 p.m., a resident in the 600 block of Hays Drive was given two citations for not licensing her two dogs.
At 2:16 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 11-20 mph over the speed limit on Highway 99 near milepost 51.
At 5:06 p.m., a resident in the 300 block of Lacreole Drive reported his neighbor’s chickens have been crossing over and damaging his yard. He wanted to know if its ok to shoot the chickens with a pellet gun. The deputy promised to get back to the caller after researching the answer.
At 9:16 p.m., a report of several dirt bikes racing up and down Montgomery Street and Parry Road. A deputy arrived in the area and stopped one red dirt bike being operated by 15-year-old male. The deputy had stopped him several weeks ago and warned him not to ride as he had no driver’s license, no lighting and no plate on the bike. He was cited this time for no operator’s license.
At 9:58 p.m., a PCSO deputy came across a female laying in the middle of Silverton Road near Lardon Road in Marion County. It appeared it was due to a motorcycle incident. The male driver told the deputy he was driving and when he made the corner they hit a rock and they fell off the bike. MCSO and fire arrived on scene and took over the scene.
Wednesday, Aug. 24
At 2:23 a.m., a deputy assisted Dallas Police on a bar fight at Tony’s in the 100 block of Southwest Court Street. The deputy spoke to a bartender and provided a statement to DAP.
At 7:55 a.m., a report of a single vehicle accident where a red KIA was left with its front end in a ditch on Sheldon Avenue near Frost Road. It was towed due to it being a hazard.
At 10:35 a.m., a report of a three-vehicle crash with injuries on Hoffman Road near Pacific Highway. Two drivers were waiting to turn on to Highway 99 when a third accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes crashing into the back of vehicle No. 2, which in turn was pushed into vehicle No. 1. Driver No. 3 was cited for careless driving.
At 1:18 p.m., a report of an excavator with its keys left in the ignition stolen from behind the dairy in the 8800 block of Rickreall Road.
At 2:28 p.m., a complaint was received about a speeding truck on Haley Road causing safety concerns. A deputy found Polk County dump trucks and equipment working on Highland Road south of Haley Road. The trucks kicked up a lot of dust from traveling on the gravel road. Public Works promised to see about getting a water truck for the road.
At 4:39 p.m., a deputy conducted an eviction in the 100 block of Stoneway Drive. Through the eviction process and contacting DHS, the deputy located a warrant for the resident. The warrant was confirmed by Oregon State Parole Board for absconding on the original charge of robbery II. The subject was arrested, transported and lodged at Polk County Jail.
At 9:28 p.m., two reports of multiple dirt bikes racing around the area of the 400 block of Chamberlain Road in Falls City. A deputy investigated the area but was unable to locate any dirt bikers.
At 10:50 p.m., a resident in the 29700 block of Joe Day Way reported sometime during the mid-day of Aug. 23, an unknown suspect entered the residence through an unlocked front door and stole an envelope containing $8,000 cash from dresser door.
At 10:38 p.m., a motorist was stopped and cited for failure to obey a traffic signal in the 400 block of Pacific Highway.
At 11:28 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
Thursday, Aug. 25
At 1:06 a.m., a motorist was cited for failure to carry/present license, speeding 86 mph in a 55-mph zone, driving uninsured and for driving while suspended - violation.
At 1:04 a.m., Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies assisted McMinnville Police and Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office in locating an elude suspect. The suspects eluded pursuit in Sheridan. PCSO deputies located suspect vehicle, set up containment and covered YCSO on the arrest/detention of driver and passenger.
At 2:20 a.m., a deputy came upon a cargo trailer, containing lots of farrier equipment, parked in a gravel area of Pacific Highway near Bethel Road that was broken into. The owner advised it had been secure when he left it. Oregon State Police took report for theft.
At 7:45 a.m., a report from OnStar of a stolen vehicle on Doaks Ferry Road near Salem Dallas Highway. The vehicle was located near a transient camp and all individuals were detained. One subject was identified and had a Salem Municipal warrant for failure to appear property crime. He complained of chest pain and difficulty breathing and was transported to Salem Hospital, where he was cited and released on the warrant.
At 5:23 p.m., a male subject reported another male suspect punched him and threw his bike into the water at Michael Harding Park off Parry Road. He did not want to pursue charges.
At 8:58 p.m., a report of a stolen motorcycle needing to be recovered from 9500 block of Harmony Road. The caller had bought it from the suspect but became suspicious when the seller “couldn’t find” the title. Oregon State Police confirmed it was stolen and the suspect had already been charged by Hillsboro Police for stealing the motorcycle.
At 9:06 p.m., a resident in the 3700 block of Orchard Heights Road reported that sometime overnight someone stole a box of canvas paintings that her son had painted and left beside their house. There was no dollar amount loss to the priceless items.
At 10:43 p.m. a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
Friday, Aug. 26
At 4:57 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Perrydale Road.
At 7:56 a.m., a report of pigs loose in the Falls City cemetery. They were from a nearby residence in the 18900 block of Falls City Road. When a deputy investigated, the pigs were back at the property, so were 10 feral cats running around, 20 geese, and a loose cow in the driveway that wouldn’t let the deputy’s vehicle pass. The deputy was able to get ahold of the homeowner who said the pigs were slated for slaughter later that day (her husband was on his way home to take care of them) and the cow was an escape artist. The deputy closed the gate to their residence in case any animals tried to leave the property until the husband arrived.
At 3:38 p.m., a motorist ran out of gas on Main Street near Ellendale Avenue. A deputy helped push the car to the side and helped the driver fuel the car from a gas can they borrowed.
At 3:56 p.m., a resident in the 1500 block of Cochrane Lane reported subjects trespassing on property near the creek which is accessed from the walking trail at Kingsborough Park, an ongoing issue. By the time the deputy arrived, the trespassers had heeded the landowner and left.
At 4:05 p.m., a deputy came across an abandoned 2004 Honda Civic in the 5600 block of Halls Ferry Road. She marked it for towing.
At 7:05 a motorcyclist was pulled over for speeding on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road. The driver admitted he knew he was speeding but didn’t know by how much as his speedometer was broken. He was cited for careless driving and having no insurance and was warned for following too close to other vehicles and speeding.
At 7:12 p.m., a report of an air compressor from a shed from a property in the 9500 block of Rickreall Road.
At 10:03 p.m., a report of trespassers setting up camp in the parking lot of the Salt Creek Church at 15075 Salt Creek Road. A deputy contacted the occupants of the RV. A male subject said he was fixing the brakes and would be gone by morning. The church pastor was okay with this.
Saturday, Aug. 27
At 1:23 a.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into a ditch in the 13700 block of Buena Vista Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and driving uninsured. The car was towed and he was given a ride to College Inn in Monmouth.
At 6:08 a.m., a report of a two-vehicle injury crash on Highway 22 near Van Well Road. One of the involved occupants claimed to be the driver of her car but based on her injuries there was some suspicion that she was actually a passenger, with the driver no longer on scene. The injured occupant was transported to the hospital and the deputy took custody of the injured occupant’s dog and lodged it at the pound.
At 9:37 a.m., a report of a farm truck versus pickup crash with no injuries in the 8400 block of Suver Road. The driver of the pickup was cited for passing in a no passing zone.
At 10:46 a.m., a female subject was cited and released in the 800 block of Jefferson Street for a failure to appear warrant.
At 3:26 p.m., a deputy contacted three vehicles and about eight people who had just set up to shoot on a property on South Ridge Road near Miller Spur Road. They were unaware they were unable to shoot at that location. They were very cooperative and understanding.
At 9:44 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 82 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Salt Creek Road.
Independence Police Department arrests for Aug. 15-22
Jason Jamieson Brown, 36, a transient, was arrested for theft 3
Juan Carlos Gomez Valles, 36, a transient, was arrested for theft 3.
Henoc Cruz Perez, 39, of Independence, was arrested for failure to perform duties of a driver in an accident.
