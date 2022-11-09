Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Thursday, Oct. 27
At 7:53 a.m., reports of juveniles throwing rocks at a school bus near the Dallas Aquatic Center. Police were unable to locate the juveniles.
At 10:24 a.m., Jericho Mercado was lodged for theft.
Friday, Oct. 28
At 1:16 p.m., there was a natural death of a man found in his residence at Southeast Greenlee Street.
At 2:44 p.m., there was a report of construction workers playing loud music on Southeast Hankel Street. The complainant also said they were being rude to her husband.
At 7:55 p.m., Shane Dawkins was lodged for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and reckless driving.
Saturday, Oct. 29
At 9:50 a.m., police escorted the Dallas Volleyball Team out of town to their playoff match.
At 12:24 p.m., there was a theft of five solar panels that is believed to have gone missing some time last week.
At 7:40 p.m., a report of a person on the Roof of High-Rise Apartments on Southwest Donald Street. It was a resident (not on the roof) trying to coax down a scared cat.
At 10:37 p.m., a black vehicle was reported doing donuts at the intersection of Maple and Lewis Street. Police were unable to locate the car.
Sunday, Oct. 30
At 2:14 a.m., a vehicle crashed into a ditch on Clow Corner Road, just outside city limits. County law enforcement handled the DUII investigation.
At 7:48 a.m., a report of a vehicle egged overnight on Northwest Denton Avenue.
At 9:07 a.m., another vehicle was reported to be egged sometime overnight on Northwest Denton Avenue.
At 8:20 p.m., there was a report of a black sports car doing donuts on Southeast Maple Street. Police were unable to locate but likely related to a previous complaint.
Monday, Oct. 31
At 9:29 a.m., one of the juveniles was contacted about throwing eggs at two different vehicles. It is reported that both incidents were handed civilly between the parents.
At 10:19 a.m., Michael Miskell was arrested on four warrants. More charges are to follow, and a stolen vehicle was recovered.
At 8:42 p.m., a reported of six juveniles were stealing pumpkins on Northwest Douglas Street.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
At 9:46 a.m., a report of a resident of Godsey Road Apartments spitting on vehicles and doors to apartments. Surveillance video and photos show him spitting on cars. The subject wasn’t home when the police arrived. Police will follow up on the case.
At 9:48 a.m., police performed a welfare check on a male lying halfway in the road on East Ellendale Avenue. Police performed CPR then the person was transported to the hospital.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
At 5:33 a.m., police checked the outbuildings and gazebos at the Dallas City Park for camping activity, but none was found.
At 8:27 a.m., there was a four-vehicle crash on East Ellendale Avenue. One motorist was cited for no operator’s license and another was cited for careless driving.
At 2:55 p.m., a stolen truck was recovered at Attention to Detail Auto Repair on Southeast Brookside Avenue. Dallas Towing towed the vehicle.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Oct. 31
At 5:19 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 5:47 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 85 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 22.
At 1:10 p.m., deputies assisted Dallas Police in a search of two subjects in regards to a stolen vehicle. The subjects were located, with the aid of aerial drone, in the 1400 block of Brookside Avenue. Both subjects were taken into custody.
At 1:38 p.m., deputies assisted Dallas Police with a report of a burglary in progress in the 200 block of Walnut Avenue. Deputies arrived within about two minutes and found the building was secure, but it looked like someone removed the back door. Dallas Police arrived and took over the investigation.
At 3:50 p.m., a report that a check for $500 used at Ag West Supply at 8875 Rickreall Road was actually stolen from Integrated Supports for Living Inc. out of Salem.
At 4:32 p.m., a deputy came across a truck in the ditch on Liverpool Road near Smithfield Road. The owner arrived soon after and explained she was working on getting equipment to pull the truck out of the ditch.
At 7:02 p.m., a resident in the 9900 block of Helmick Road reported that 15-20 ladders and assorted hand tools have gone missing from his barn near the house. He didn’t know exactly when the thefts occurred.
At 7:21 p.m., a deputy noticed “not a lot of treaters out and about” in the Chatnicka Heights area.
At 7:35 p.m., the deputy noticed “almost no treating activity” in the Eola Heights area.
At 8:08 p.m., the deputy finally found “lots of activity” in the Eagle View, Burly Hill and Titan Drive areas.
At 9:50 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 79 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near 50th Avenue.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
At 12 a.m., a report of a single vehicle crash into the blackberries off Corvallis Road just into Benton County. It appears the driver came around the corner too fast and lost control, slid sideways and went off the road. She was uninjured.
At 1:21 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near Greenwood Road. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
At 2:41 a.m., a motorist was cited for driving uninsured on Greenwood Road near Highway 22.
At 5:32 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a physical domestic disturbance 100 block of Wind River Drive. A female subject was arrested for assault IV.
At 9:30 a.m., a deputy served a female subject in the 13900 block of Salt Creek Road a subpoena on behalf of Marion County.
At 2:51 p.m., a report of an iPad stolen from a residence in the 15200 block of Strong Road.
At 3:18 p.m., a resident in the 12800 block of Maxfield Creek Road reported that an unknown suspect requested money in exchange to not share his intimate images.
At 5:35 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, non-injury, non-blocking crash on Zena Road near Wallace Road.
At 7:02 p.m., a 13-year-old resident in the 7600 block of Red Prairie Road called 911 to because he was mad at his parents and wanted them arrested. Because he called back several times and didn’t answer dispatcher questions, a deputy went to the location. The parents and the youth were waiting. The deputy explained to the youth about the crime of misuse of 911 and responsibilities of calling 911 in a real emergency.
At 8:29 p.m., Yamhill County deputies requested assistance on an elude suspect vehicle. A Polk County deputies came across the vehicle coming into Perrydale from Broadmead Road. However, they had to terminate pursuit when speeds exceeded 100 mph. The suspect vehicle is registered in Salem. Police are checking the registered owner’s residence.
At 9:53 p.m., a driving complaint of a motorcyclist with no taillights. Dallas Police located the subject on Ellendale Avenue and stopped him at the 76 Station. The driver was cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
Wednesday, Nov. 2
At 3:36 a.m., a motorist was stopped for operation without required lighting equipment (no rear lighting). The driver had a cite and release McMinnville Municipal warrant for failure to appear on theft II. He was also cited for driving while suspended - violation, driving uninsured and the lighting violation. His passenger was allowed to drive the vehicle from the scene.
At 4:48, a report of a trash dump in the 8400 block of Stapleton Road with lots of household items and various pieces of mail from residents on Highway Road.
At 4:23 a.m., a report of a intoxicated male subject walking in the bike lane westbound on Highway 22. A deputy found the subject, who had a scalp injury and an injury on his hand from falling. He was arrested earlier by Salem Police for driving under the influence of an intoxicant and was cited and released from their station. Due to his intoxication level and weather making it unsafe for him to be out, the deputy gave him a courtesy ride to his residence.
At 1:38 p.m., a deputy took custody of a chocolate lab found in the 9600 block of Grand Ronde Road. The deputy recognized the dog from a prior welfare check she performed on the owner. She returned the dog to the owner in the 28300 block of McPherson Road.
At 5:39 p.m., a report of a single-vehicle crash into a tree on Zena Road near Bethel Road. A deputy arrived on scene and observed the driver stuck in the driver seat, with serious injuries. However, she was responsive and talking to medics. The fire department extracted the driver, and she was life flighted to the hospital.
At 7:08 p.m., a transient that had set up a camp in the right away on Church Street near Rainbow Avenue was told he couldn’t do that. He was antagonistic, but moved along.
At 10:02 p.m., Beaverton Police sought PCSO’s help arresting a male subject for violation of a restraining order at the Wandering Spirit RV Park at 28800 block of Salmn River Highway. Deputies took the male subject, who had two additional outstanding warrants, into custody and lodged him at Polk County Jail.
At 11:41 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 16.
Thursday, Nov. 3
At 1:22 a.m., a motorist was stopped on Highway 22 near milepost 18 for failure to drive within lane, no operator’s license (identified him from a mere contact a few minutes before) and discarding a lit cigarette from his vehicle. The driver was cited for no operator’s license, driving uninsured and failure to drive within lane. Because the vehicle was uninsured, it was towed.
At 3:04 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 81 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 15.
At 4:50 a.m., a report of a vehicle that was attempting to turn northbound on Highway 18B from Highway 22 but missed the corner and crashed across the driveway to the log sorting lot. The driver and his two younger sons found a ride home and left behind his injured adult son. The adult son did not think he needed medics but deputies called for them anyway and his injuries were serious enough that he was transported to Willamette Valley Medical Center. Deputies found the stories from the occupants too vague and contradictory to develop any charges for failure to perform duties.
At 6:16 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in the 7300 block of Perrydale Road. The driver advised he was unsure of his speed and was surprised it could go that fast.
At 6:51 a.m., Issaquah Police requested cover for a possible combative subject in the 400 block of 3rd Street. Deputies arrived and IDP took the male into custody without issue.
At 9:19 a.m., a report of a partial rollover DUII crash. A driver attempted to turn north onto Broadmead Road from Perrydale Road failed to negotiate the curve, rolling her Honda Civic onto its driver’s side, coming to rest against a barbed wire fence. The driver exhibited numerous indicators of impairment and performed poorly on a field sobriety test. She refused to take a breath test. She was lodged at Polk County Jail for DUII, reckless driving and recklessly endangering her passenger.
At 4:37 p.m., a report of a single vehicle crash on Hawthorne Avenue near Ellendale Avenue. Deputies arrived on scene and were unable to locate the vehicle. The complainant stated the vehicle appeared stuck in the ditch and then left.
At 8:34 p.m., a report of an RV fully engulfed on fire in the 4900 block of Zena Road with one occupant still inside. Deputies arrived to find a Spring Valley fire truck on scene attempting to control the fire. A second fire truck arrived and controlled the fire before other fire units arrived. Witnesses stated no one was left inside. During deputies’ investigation, they found the owners of the RV had set up a new generator, which may have been the cause. The Fire Marshal was advised and will conduct a full investigation.
Friday, Nov. 4
At 12:31 a.m., a deputy investigated a vehicle parked in a turnout area in the 5000 block of Perrydale Road. The driver was attempting to fix his flickering headlights. However, the driver, not the registered owner of the vehicle, was cited for driving while suspended – violation.
At 5:27 a.m., a motorist was pulled over on Highway 22 near Van Well Road for Failure to drive within lane. The driver exhibited indicators of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for DUII and recklessly Endangering another person. The driver registered a BAC of .09%.
At 7:22 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 78 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 20.
At 7:43 a.m., a motorist on Ellendale Avenue and Polk Station Road was cited for failure to register vehicle and fail to carry proof of insurance.
At 9:50 a.m., a report of a male subject threatening another male subject with a baseball bat in the 4900 block of Zena Road. Deputies discovered one man trying to wake up the other by striking metal things around the property with a wooden handle. There were no signs of a crime.
At 10:29 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of 55th Avenue reported a husky and German Shepard on her property, intimidating her goats. She believed that the dogs belonged to her neighbor who she shared a fence with. Deputies returned the dogs to the neighbor who was warned to get the dogs licensed in the county and put tags on their collars.
At 10:32 a.m., a report of a road struck bloodhound alive and laying in the ditch in the 9500 block of Red Prairie Road. By the time deputies arrived, the dog had died. The owner arrived shortly thereafter and they helped load the dog into her car.
At 2:57 p.m., a report of a three-vehicle accident at Highway 22 and Smithfield Road. The driver who ran a stop sign and initiated the chain-reaction collision was cited for failure to obey traffic signs. A passenger in the struck vehicle was transported to West Valley Hospital with chest pains.
At 5:51 p.m., a report of a burglary in progress in the zero block of Main Street in Falls City. Deputies found a man inside the location and arrested him for trespassing. There was not enough evidence to charge him with burglary.
At 6:37 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance on Highway 22 near greenwood road between a male and a female subject. The female subject had tried to drop the male off at the location. A struggle over the car keys ensued and he kneed her in the groin. Oregon State Police arrived on scene and eventually arrested the male subject. A deputy took custody of his dog and lodged her at the Polk County Dog Pound.
At 8:18 p.m., a resident in the 6900 block of Gold Creek Road reported her husky/great Pyranese mix, that had a tendency to escape and harass her neighbor’s horses, had been found outside their residence deceased and appeared to have been shot.
Saturday, Nov. 5
At 12:12 a.m., a deputy came across a motorist pulled over on Pacific Highway near Old Fort Road. She said her car over heated and was waiting for it to cool down. However, she was cited for driving while suspended – misdemeanor.
At 2:27 a.m., a report of a vehicle that hit a tree as it fell across the roadway on Highway 18 near milepost 19. The vehicle sustained minor damage to the bumper and windshield. The driver was only sore from impact with deployed airbags.
At 2:57 a.m., a report of a motorist who swerved to miss a deer and ended up in a ditch on Hoffman Road near Pacific Highway.
At 4:19 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 86 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Orrs Corner Road.
At 6 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Pacific Highway near Clow Corner Road. The driver was cited for driving uninsured and was warned for failure to register and for speeding.
At 8:23 a.m., Independence Police put out a report of a stolen Honda CRV. A deputy found the vehicle abandoned in the 1300 block of E Street. A suspect was not located.
At 2:23 p.m., a deputy came across a vehicle stopped on Highway 22 near milepost 18. An elderly couple had just purchased a dog. They had to clean it up as the dog wasn’t handling the trip very well.
At 7:52 p.m., deputies responded to WOU football stadium at 345 Monmouth Ave. to a report of a 20-person fight where gunshots were fired. Upon arrival it appears the aggressors left. Deputies eventually located several spots of blood, three spent rounds, two live rounds and several blood spots. The amount of blood did not appear to be from a gunshot wound. This was later confirmed by WOU Public Safety video showing what appeared to be a female retrieving a handgun from a black car and firing it in the air.
At 9:26 p.m., a 16-year-old youth was cited for no operator’s license on Pacific Highway near Corvallis Road. The youth’s older brother, En route by foot to retrieve the vehicle, was given a courtesy ride to the location.
At 10:59 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Gooseneck Road.
Independence Police Department arrests Oct. 24-31
Allan Jonathan Barnes, 40, of Independence, was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Graciano Ortiz Jardines, 38, of Independence, was arrested for menacing.
Taylor Brice Boatright, 28, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Jacqueline Anne Crosier, 28, of Amity, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Sergio Jimenez,27, a transient, was arrested for criminal mischief 2.
Scott David Henry, 39, a transient, was arrested for probation violation.
Allan Jonathan Barnes, 40, of Independence, was arrested for arson 1.
Andrew Dean Montgomery, 29, of Salem, was arrested on three outstanding warrants and for giving false information to a police officer.
Monmouth Police Department arrests
Vincent Smith, 35, was arrested Oct. 30 for reckless driving, elude, and driving while suspended – felony.
Sean Kirkpatrick, 42, was arrested Oct. 26 for assault IV.
Florencio Bautista Martinez, 23, was arrested Oct. 28 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Ramon Martinez, 36, was arrested Oct. 24 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Rafael Bernal, 26, was arrested Oct. 31 on an outstanding warrant.
Andrew David Bolt, 33, was arrested Nov. 1 on two counts of sex abuse 1.
