Information for the report comes from law enforcement agencies. Not all calls for service are included. The status of arrests reported may change after further investigation. Individuals arrested or suspected of crimes are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Dallas Police Department
Wednesday, Nov. 9
At 2:12 a.m., police found a truck and motor home in the parking lot of Roger Jordan Community Park. They were trying to get into a trailer park but were having trouble. Police advised them of park hours and told them no more camping after that night.
At 12:30 p.m., a gold-framed bicycle valued at $500 was stolen from a porch on Stettler Street.
At 4:58 p.m., a report of a juvenile beating a dog’s head against the concrete. No one came to the door when police arrived at the location on Southwest 9th Street. Police did see the dog inside a locked kennel. It was barking and able to stand up on its own.
Thursday, Nov. 10
At 7:22 a.m., police were requested to conduct a welfare check on a friend on Southeast Dimick Street after seeking help about an abusive boyfriend. Michael Vaca was arrested for domestic assault (felony) and lodged at the Polk County Jail.
At 10:50 a.m., Oregon State Police requested that Dallas Police check for a potentially injured deer near LaCreole Middle School. It was reported as a three-legged deer. Police were unable to locate the deer.
At 8:47 p.m., a motorist was cited and released for a hit-and-run and driving without insurance on Southwest Court Street near Tony’s Bar.
Friday, Nov. 11
At 10:02 a.m., a report that an outdoor table and a medium-sized folding sign was stolen from Muchas Gracias Mexican Food on East Ellendale Avenue.
At 4:48 p.m., police were dispatched to check on an injured turkey.
At 7:03 p.m., there were approximately 28 calls about the fireworks show.
Saturday, Nov. 12
At 11:44 a.m., Tracy Vorster was lodged on a failure to appear warrant.
At 3:48 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 42 mph in a 25-mph zone on Southeast Miller Avenue.
At 4:21 p.m., Kyle Pennington was lodged on multiple warrants.
At 9:49 p.m., Denise Bader was arrested on three warrants when she was caught sleeping in the Post Office on Southwest Church Street.
At 11:27 p.m., Jaime Drake was lodged on a Clackamas warrant.
Sunday, Nov. 13
At 6:50 a.m., police responded to assist with a CPR call on Southwest Cherry Street. Medics transported the victim.
At 4:44 p.m., police advised juveniles that they were not allowed on the roof of Dallas High School. The parents of the children were also informed.
Monday, Nov. 14
At 8:40 a.m., a small bag of a powdery substance was found in one of the books at the Dallas Public Library with a straw.
At 12:05 p.m., a man who was previously trespassed from Dallas High School was again in the parking lot. High school officials asked that police once again warn the man to leave.
At 4:40 p.m., Brody Broyles was lodged on a Lincoln County failure to appear warrant.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
At 11:31 a.m., a complaint of a high school student speeding through a parking lot on Miller Avenue daily. Police waited in the parking lot for about 20 minutes but could not locate the speeding teen.
At 2:15 p.m., a report of two students involved in a fight and giving each other death threats at LaCreole Middle School.
At 4:12 p.m., a lady called to report that items were stolen from her cart, including magical rocks, magical alcohol and scrolls totaling $200.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
At 6:43 a.m., a resident on Southeast Tawney Street reported finding a vacuum and several power tool batteries on and near her property. She was advised to hold on to them just in case someone reported missing similar items.
At 8:33 a.m., Misty Poole-Bohannon was lodged for attempted assault on a public safety officer, harassment and disorderly conduct.
At 3:13 p.m., a man on Southeast Mifflin Street reported that he tasted a substance on his garbage can and believed that his neighbor was placing the substance there.
At 10:08 p.m., Angela Lawson was lodged for criminal trespassing.
Polk County Sheriff’s Office
Monday, Nov. 14
At 2:30 a.m., a female subject called 911 because the recording for the Wells Fargo customer service line was being rude to her. She told the deputy she had called 911 because she did not have the non-emergency number. The deputy provided that to her and then tried to explain why this is not a law enforcement issue. She told the deputy it was a crime because she believed someone had “fiddled” with the Wells Fargo recording. The deputy advised her Wells Fargo would need to make a report if someone had in fact done that.
At 3:40 a.m., a resident in the 200 block of Church Street in Falls City reported hearing noises under her trailer. She was afraid it was “Bob” who had bothered her by messing around under her trailer years ago. She does not know his last name but was very focused on the fact he doesn’t have a driver’s license. A deputy did not see anything under her trailer or anything else suspicious in the area.
At 4:07 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 40-mph zone on Wallace Road near Brush College Road.
At 6:04 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone in the 5300 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The driver was an employee of a care home and was driving a client to Salem Hospital Emergency Room for an appendectomy. Medics responded and transported them both to SHED.
At 7:26 a.m., a motorist reported a collision with a deer on Highway 22 near milepost 23 causing more than $2,500 damage to the vehicle.
At 9:02 a.m., a report of a motorist losing control on an icy Independence Bridge and crashing. The driver was transported to West Valley Hospital with shoulder pain.
At 11:41 a.m., two German shepherds were reported running loose on Red Prairie Road near Blanchard Road. A deputy recovered the dogs and posted their status on social media. The owner’s mom came in to reclaim the dogs.
At 3:12 p.m., a report of a dog running loose on a property in the 5200 block of Eola Drive. A deputy found the male, tan mutt. It was afraid of humans and ran off through the bushes and out of sight.
At 7:49 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 31+ mph over the 55-mph speed limit on Highway 99 near milepost 52.
At 10:36 p.m., deputies investigated a report of a male passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in the 500 block of Wallace Road. Deputies found the driver asleep. He said he had a chocolate addiction that made him sleepy.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
At 4:27 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 67 mph in a 45-mph zone on Highway 18 near milepost 23 and for driving while suspended – violation and driving uninsured.
At 6:57 a.m., a motorist was stopped for misusing a left-turn lane on Oak Grove Road near Highway 22. The driver was cited for driving while suspended.
At 8:29 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 77 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 51 and for driving uninsured.
At 9:23 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 10:29 a.m., a deputy came across two pieces from a couch and a sheet dumped on the side of the Bowersville Road right after the bridge.
At 2:05 p.m., a motorist was cited for driving while using a mobile communication device on Clow Corner Road near Riddell Road.
At 2:09 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 18 near milepost 21. Three passengers were transported to McMinnville Hospital. Oregon State Police arrived and took over the investigation.
At 8:15 p.m., a report of a motorist who lost control in a curve in the 4500 block of Salem Dallas Highway. The driver slid across the northbound lane, hit an earthen side wall, rolling the vehicle and hitting a power pole owned by Salem Electric, apparently damaging the base.
At 8:16 p.m., a deputy came across a road-struck deer, deceased but in good condition on Meridian Street near Sequoia Street. The deputy called a friend who was willing to come harvest it.
At 10:25 p.m., a motorist was stopped on Wallace Road near Lynda Lane for operation without required lighting equipment and for making an unsignaled lane change and unsignaled turn. The driver was cited for unsignaled turn, driving while suspended - violation and operation without required lighting equipment. The driver was warned for no mud flaps.
At 11:35 p.m., a deputy came across two male subjects who appeared to be dumping a couch behind the locked gate at the entrance to the old boat barn in the 1700 block of Edgewater Street. The deputy stopped them for criminal trespass II and reasonable suspicion of offensive littering. One male explained they were bringing the couch to a camp site in the bushes nearby. The male was ID’d as having an outstanding warrant out of Salem Municipal Court for failure to appear on a traffic offense. He was cited and released, and both were told to depart.
Wednesday, Nov. 16
At 12:56 a.m., a deputy assisted Oregon State Police with traffic control on a rollover DUII crash in the 5800 block of Wallace Road.
At 5:11 a.m., a motorist was stopped for speeding on Highway 22 near milepost 18. The driver exhibited signs of impairment, failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. At the jail, the driver registered a BAC of .13%. The driver was also cited for speeding 89 mph in a 55-mph zone, failure to install an ignition interlock device and for driving uninsured.
At 7:20 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 76 mph in a 55-mph zone on Pacific Highway near Smithfield Road.
At 8:57 a.m., a motorist reported he was traveling eastbound on Highway 22 approaching Butler Hill Road when he started falling asleep. He veered off the road, hit a PGE utility pole, rolled over and came to a rest upside down on Butler Hill Road. The driver was uninjured, but the pole was sheered in half at base.
At 4:18 p.m., a report of a minor crash at Hilltop Cemetery on Corvallis Road where the two parties were in a dispute about exchanging info. Apparently one vehicle rubbed the tire of another vehicle trying to pass on the narrow cemetery roadway. Deputies assisted with info exchange.
At 4:36 p.m., a deputy investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on the shoulder of Hoffman Road near 16th Street. He found a vehicle partially in the ditch, but not from a crash. He was unable to contact the registered owner.
At 4:55 p.m., deputies made contact with a female subject in the 200 block of Church Street in Falls City for several outstanding warrants. She was arrested for the warrants and also charged with failure to report as sex offender.
At 7:42 p.m., a report of a vehicle versus deer collision in the 3500 block of South Kings Valley Highway. The deer limped off into the bushes. The vehicle sustained moderate front end damage.
At 8:17 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 99 near milepost 54.
At 11:10 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 93 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 17.
At 11:12 p.m., a report of a naked male on the side of Pacific Highway. Deputies found a man near milepost 62 initially unresponsive. Once woken up, he told deputies he was suffering from mental health issues. He started speaking nonsensically. He got up, postured and took off running. Deputies ended up taking him to the ground, placed him in Peace Officer Hold and Polk Fire transported him to Salem Hospital.
At 11:42 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near Oak Grove Road.
Thursday, Nov. 17
At 12 a.m., a deputy came across a male subject parked up at Fir Crest Cemetery “having a night to himself.”
At 4:38 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 60 mph in a 40-mph zone on Wallace Road near Doaks Ferry Road.
At 8:48 a.m., the manager of U-Haul KD Sand and Gravel at 2650 Salem Dallas Highway reported the theft of 20 gallons of gas from their U-Haul truck. Five gallons were recovered in a red gas can found in the driveway.
At 9:30 a.m., a deputy found a Limited Ford Explorer parked in front of a residence in the 3200 block of Glen Creek Road. The truck had two tire jacks placed in the front of both front tires, which were missing. It also had its back driver’s side window broken but covered. The deputy put a 24-hour tow sticker on the truck and attempted to contact the registered owner.
At 11:46 a.m., a report of a grave on a property in the 5400 block of Salem Dallas Highway. Deputies found it was obviously a small memorial likely for a fatal crash. The memorial was on the state right of way.
At 5:33 p.m., a motorist was involved in a single motor vehicle crash. It appears his Subaru was going westbound on Rogers Road when it veered off the road into the ditch striking a tree.
At 5:59 p.m., a report of a two vehicle crash, one rollover, with entrapment, on Highway 99 near milepost 71. A deputy arrived right behind Polk Fire who advised a short time later a female in the Subaru was deceased. It appears the northbound vehicle crossed hitting the southbound vehicle.
At 10 p.m., a report of a two-vehicle, side-swipe crash on Highway 99 near milepost 55. Deputies secured the scene and did traffic control for Oregon State Police.
At 11:43 p.m., a deputy found two subjects sleeping in the back of a pickup at the Social Security Fishing Hole. He advised them the park closes after dark, which they advised they had somewhere else to go and would pack up and leave.
Friday, Nov. 18
At 12:23 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 75 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 15.
At 3:49 a.m., a deputy came across an unoccupied stolen vehicle at Wallace Marine, 200 Glen Creek Road. The victims came to the scene, and the deputy helped them process the vehicle. Evidence was collected and sent to Salem Police. The victims drove the vehicle home.
At 4:54 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Rosemont Avenue.
At 7:06 a.m., a motorist was cited for following too closely and was warned for speeding on Highway 22 near Pacific Highway.
At 7:14 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 70 mph in a 50-mph zone on Salem Dallas Highway near Doaks Ferry Road.
At 7:29 a.m., a motorist was cited for following too closely and for speeding 70 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 8:23 a.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 84 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 23.
At 4:09 p.m., a report of several mailboxes damaged in the 17600 block of Shady Lane Road.
At 11:49 p.m., a motorist was cited for speeding 80 mph in a 55-mph zone on Highway 22 near milepost 6.
Saturday, Nov. 19
At 12:27 a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 18 near milepost 15. Both driver and passenger appeared to be intoxicated and were highly uncooperative. The female had complaints of not being able to move her feet and being trapped, despite being clearly not trapped and moving her feet as she spoke. She was transported to West Valley Hospital. Oregon State Police arrived and gave the driver a ride to Monmouth.
At 2:52 a.m., Dallas Police requested help with transporting two male suspects to Polk County Jail. A deputy transported one suspect to West Valley Hospital for an evaluation for the jail. He provided security over this suspect, and he was eventually cited and released by DAP due to his health.
At 3:10 a.m., a deputy came across a man walking on Highway 18 near milepost 16. He asked for a ride to Lincoln City. The deputy informed him he couldn’t do that. The man decided to keep walking. He refused an offer of a water bottle.
At 6:59 a.m., a report of a crash in the 3000 block of Independence Highway. Deputies assisted Oregon State Police with traffic control.
At 7:40 p.m., a resident in the 9400 block of Wells Landing Road reported two dogs had attacked his chickens. He added when he came outside, he saw one of the dogs with a chicken in its mouth. He fired his .22 to scare the dogs away. Deputies were unable to determine where the dogs came from.
At 10:33 p.m., deputies received a request evaluation on a motorist in the 500 block of Main Street. They determined the driver was impaired and unsafe to have been operating motor vehicle. He was cited and released for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Independence Police Department arrests for Oct. 31 – Nov. 15
Guadalupe Trujillo, 34, of Independence, was arrested on three counts of contempt of court.
Wayne Arlin Persons, 58, a transient, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Logan Byrl Bolman, 36, of Scio, was arrested for trespassing 2 and unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.
Peter Leonard, 40, a transient, was arrested for trespassing 2.
Martin Francisco Madonado, 27, of Independence, was arrested for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
Omar Morales, 37, of Salem, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Charles James Porter, 31, of Monmouth, was arrested for theft 3.
Salvador Ramirez Venegas, 38, of Independence, was arrested for harassment.
Charles James Porter, 31, of Monmouth, was arrested for theft 2 and unlawful entry to a motor vehicle.
Monmouth Police Department
Misael Acevado Gomez, 46, was arrested Nov. 12 on an outstanding warrant.
Angela M Lawson, 46, was arrested Nov. 16 for trespassing.
Jaime Reyes, 26, was arrested, 12 on two outstanding warrants.
Jesus Nicolas Valle, 29, was arrested Nov. 13 for driving under the influence of an intoxicant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.