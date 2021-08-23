DALLAS -- Local police agencies have responded to a suspicious package at the Dallas DMV office, located at 514 E. Ellendale Ave.
As per protocol, the DMV has evacuated its building.
As an additional precaution, police are evacuating structures in the immediate vicinity and temporarily diverting traffic on East Ellendale Avenue between Main Street and Southeast LaCreole Drive.
Police ask that drivers avoid the area until the matter is resolved.
