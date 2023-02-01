Itemizer-Observer
If you’re a student in the Central School District, teachers and staff members can’t intentionally throw you to the floor or against a wall, under a policy the school board is scheduled to approve at its Feb. 6 meeting.
The policy also bans the use of chemical and mechanical restraints, among a long list of other prohibitions.
Board members approved a first reading of the policy, with boilerplate language from the Oregon School Board Association, at their Jan. 9 meeting. Superintendent Jennifer Kubista told the board last month that district employees already follow the policy’s basic guidelines.
“It’s just a minor add,” she said.
In addition to banning most forms of restraint, the policy also prohibits school officials from putting students in makeshift cells and other forms of seclusion. Even then, restraint or seclusion may not be used for discipline, punishment, retaliation or the convenience of teachers, administrators and staff members.
Obviously, Kubista told board members last month, that’s not a blanket and absolute prohibition. There are times when a student could become violent and pose a risk to themselves or others.
“There are times when staff have to restrain or seclude a student,” Kubista said at the January meeting. “That is something that is then documented and reported. We are required by the state to turn that in every year for how many of those we have to use on students.”
She characterized the new policy as a housekeeping measure. “It’s not a big update, but it’s one of the policies we always want to keep up to date because it is an important one,” she said.
Specifically, the policy forbids seclusion cells and any action primarily intended to inflict pain. It also bans chemical, and mechanical restraints and placing students in a prone position.
The policy forbids restraints that:
* Involves solid objects (including a wall or floor) unless it is necessary to keep students from inflicting a potentially fatal injury or acquiring a weapon.
* Places, or creates a risk of placing pressure on a student’s mouth, neck or throat. There is an exception for removing a body part from a student’s mouth.
* Impedes, or creates a risk of impeding breathing.
* Involves the intentional placement of the hands, feet, elbow, knee or any object on a student’s neck, throat, genitals or other intimate parts.
* Causes pressure to be placed, or creates a risk of causing pressure to be placed, on the stomach or back by a knee, foot or elbow bone.
Also at the Feb. 6 meeting, board members will hear a report about a drop in graduation rates at Central High School. (See related story.)
The board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. the Henry Hill Educational Support Center, 750 S. Fifth Street, Independence.
