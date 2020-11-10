Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — Edwin Dover hates to say he told you so.

So he will only smile. A slight chortle might come out as well.

However, the professor emeritus of political science at Western Oregon University said there are more important things to discuss about last week’s election than how he correctly prophesied the outcome.

Predicting the defeat of Donald Trump by Joseph Biden hardly required mystical powers of prognostication, Dover said.

Numbers in the electoral college and popular vote came in a little closer than some analysts predicted, he added, but not to any shocking degree. “I was hoping for a bigger landslide, but the polls aren’t that off,” he said. “The national average is going to end up a small percentage off the actual results.”

More conservative analysts argue the tight race reflects the fallacy of polls and the bias on pundits. “I’m not buying that,” Dover said.

Before retiring from Western, Dover served the chair of the political science department. He has written six books and numerous papers dealing with presidential elections, voting patterns, news coverage and electoral disputes. He’s been studying election trends since he was a teenager in the 1960s.

Dover shared his election predictions with the Itemizer-Observer Oct. 28. So did Kris Golly of Dallas, one of the vice chairs of the Polk County Republicans. Golly, who predicted Trump would be re-elected, told the paper she doesn’t want to comment on the outcome of the election.

As he reads the tea leaves from last week’s results, Dover said the numbers suggest little enthusiasm for Trump, even among the Republicans. Nonetheless, he said, he won their support because of party loyalty and an unwillingness to cede the White House to a Democrat.

“A lot of the support might have been for the Republican Party instead of personal support for Trump,” he said.

The idea that Democrats rigged the election is ludicrous, he added. Democrats had the means to rig the election against Trump, but somehow they forgot to flip the Senate or expand their majority in the House? If anything, Dover said, voters showed significant support for Republicans further down the ticket.

Seeing Trump’s end was near, many Republican donors gave money to Lindsey Graham, Mitch McConnell and other GOP senators facing tough re-election campaigns, “They all out-polled Trump,” Dover said of Republican incumbents. “There was a long straight line of partisan voting in this election.”

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska drew the same percentage of votes in his state as Trump. “What’s happening is that Trump support is part of a general Republican Party support,” Dover said.

Barring a Democratic victory in Georgia’s Senate race, Republicans will almost certainly retain their control of the Senate. “That might be where I was disappointed,” Dover said.

“I thought they were going to take it. Two weeks ago, I thought the Democrats were going to take the Senate.”

Nonetheless, he said he found Georgia’s Democratic leanings this year surprising. “I didn’t expect Georgia to go so Democratic,” Dover said. The liberal leanings of a usually reliably conservative state may be the true moral of the story this election, he added.

Atlanta skewed the state to the left, suggesting that people might need to quit thinking about American politics in terms of red states and blue states. “What we’re revealing is that it’s really about urban versus rural,” Dover said. “The red-state-versus-blue state idea is nonsense.”

The common belief is rural voters are conservative, while urban voters are liberal. There are some exceptions. Rural Black voters in the South tend to be Democrats, and urban Cuban voters in Florida tend to be Republicans.

However, Dover said, Oregon provides a graphic illustration of urban-versus-rural politics. Portland generally rules Oregon politics. Oregon might well be a red state without the liberal influence of Portland -- and Eugene to a lesser extent.

Yet U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon’s Fourth Congressional District faced a tough Republican opponent this year in Alek Skarlatos. Despite strong Democratic support from Eugene, the largest population center in the district, Skarlatos ralled significant support from the district’s rural voters.

DeFazio ultimately prevailed, but Skarlatos caused Eugene Democrats to break out in their first sweat since their man took office in 1987.

Meanwhile, the growing urban area of Bend elected Democrat Jason Kropf to the Oregon House in District 54, unseating Republican incumbent Cheri Helt and turning the traditionally red district blue.

All this convinces Dover that analysts are looking at politics through the wrong prism. With more than four-fifths of the U.S. population living in urban areas, Dover said an urban/rural split means Republicans have to rethink their election strategies -- especially in elections with high voter turnout.

This year’s election, according to the Washington Post, has so far seen a turnout of 62.3% of eligible voters. That’s the highest turnout since 63.8% of voters turned out in the election of 1960 that resulted in the victory of John F. Kennedy. The highest turnout was in 1910 when 65.7% of eligible American voters during the midterm elections.

Republicans can clearly not rely on the coattails of charismatic (at least to their base voters) yet polarizing candidates like Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, Dover said. Already, traditional Republicans such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are backing away from Trump’s baseless accusations that the election was rigged.

“Trump’s effort to fight back after he loses the election won’t fly with these people,” he said. “He’ll be a problem for the Republican Party, a serious problem.”

He will definitely be the party’s bad penny. “He’s going to run again,” Dover said. “I’m convinced of it.”

In the meantime, he added, Trump is out. Without evidence, he cannot pursue his claims of fraud -- no matter how many conservative justices sit on the Supreme Court. “There actually has to be proof of fraud,” Dover said. “The Supreme Court is limited.”

True, the court swayed a close election in 2000 to Republican George W. Bush over Democrat Al Gore. Yet this year is very different, Dover said.

“In Florida in 2000, there were actual legal issues,” Dover said. “While I don’t agree with the outcome of Bush v. Gore, there were legitimate disputes in Florida on how to conduct a recount. At least it was based on solid legal logic.”

Logic has left the White House, he said. Donald Trump will soon follow. “He’ll be leaving,” Dover predicted. “Donald Trump strikes me as a man with a big mouth. When push comes to shove, he backs down.”