POLK COUNTY – The race for Polk County Commissioner No. 1 is not over.
Incumbent Lyle Mordhorst and challenger Danny Jaffer will runoff in November because neither candidate was able to get 50 percent of the vote, Polk County Clerk Val Unger said.
Initial results in the tonight’s primary election has Jaffer leading Mordhorst 7,443 (40.80 percent) to 7,303 (40.03 percent).
Terry Taylor has 3,449 votes, or 18.91 percent.
The race for Polk County assessor is more definitive. Incumbent Valerie Patoine defeated challenger Robb Witters 13,185 (74.87 percent) to 4,384 (24.89 percent). To see more Polk County election results: https://www.co.polk.or.us/clerk/elections/may-19-2020-primary-election-results.
