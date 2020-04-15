Valerie Patoine, 50, of Dallas
CURRENT EMPLOYMENT (FOR HOW LONG)
Polk County Assessor’s Office – 17 years
EDUCATION
Salem Academy 1987, Northwest University 1994, Pro Schools Certificate 2003
POSITION SOUGHT
Polk County Assessor
PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE
Polk County Assessor, March 2019 — present; Polk County Chief Appraiser 2009 — 2019; Polk County Data Analyst 2005 — 2009; Polk County Appraiser 2003 — 2005
CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER
503-871-1981
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE
HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT
I was born in Dallas and grew up on the family farm in Rickreall. After moving away for school and living out of state for 10 years, I returned to Polk County with my family in 2002. I have lived here ever since, and from 2003 onward, I have dedicated my professional life to serving Polk County in the Assessor’s Office.
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE?
Polk County is my home. My family roots run deep here, and growing up on the farm, I learned the value of hard work, honesty, and respect from an early age. Since 2003, the Polk County Assessor’s Office has also been my home. Starting as an appraiser, I have worked hard to learn all aspects of the Assessor’s Office, each step building on the last. My transition to Assessor was seamless because I was trained by our previous Assessor. I have put in the time and received the specific training necessary to do the job well.
Most of all, I love my job. I love the people I work for and with.
The 37,000 plus accounts we oversee are more than numbers on a page. They represent the people of this county. It takes time to build relationships and years of experience to establish trust. I have invested that time and done my best to earn that trust. It is my privilege and honor to serve my community.
WHAT ARE THE CRITICAL ISSUES FACING THE COUNTY? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS THEM IF ELECTED?
As the current appointed assessor, I have been dealing with and resolving varied and complex issues affecting Polk County for the past year. The most critical and immediate issue is COVID-19. I am committed to being part of the solution to flattening the curve. I’ve been proactive in setting up my staff to work from home to ensure that the work continues to get done, while at the same time providing a safe work environment for my staff.
The long-lasting effects that COVID-19 will have on our community remain to be seen, however, continuity and consistency are extremely important in this unprecedented time.
The Polk County Assessor’s Office has a legacy of strong and steady leadership. My transition to Assessor has been seamless, and this continues to be a well-running and smooth-operating office.
While we consistently meet and exceed Oregon Department of Revenue standards for quality and quantity of work, I am constantly looking for ways to streamline procedures and increase efficiency to make the best use of the taxpayers’ dollars.
To that end I work closely with Helion Software, Inc. as they continue to rewrite and improve our valuation software to keep pace with our evolving needs.
I have built solid working relationships with my fellow assessors in other counties and now, more than ever, that teamwork and cooperation will be vitally important as we move forward together.
WHAT EXPERIENCE DO YOU BELIEVE YOU WOULD BRING TO THE OFFICE THAT WOULD BENEFIT THE COUNTY?
1. Time. I have spent the last 17 years working to learn all aspects of the Polk County Assessor’s Office. I have worked closely with and been trained by Doug Schmidt, our previous Assessor.
2. Relationships. Over these 17 years, I have established strong working relationships with the people we serve, with our counterparts in other Oregon counties, with our Polk County leadership, and with my team.
3. Experience. Starting as an Appraiser in 2003, I worked my way to Data Analyst, Chief Appraiser, and most recently, Assessor. The position of Assessor requires a depth of experience and specific training. I was privileged to be prepared for the position by Doug Schmidt, who was Assessor from 2009-2019.
4. Technology. Our valuation software, which was originally developed for Polk County by Helion Software, Inc, was written specifically for Oregon to handle the complexity of our property tax laws. Our software is now used by over 50% of Oregon counties. Over the last 10 years, I have been actively involved with Helion through the re-writing and testing processes. I continue to work closely with them as they keep our software on the cutting edge of technology.
5. Investment. I am invested in Polk County, in the position of Assessor, and in my team. I have been all-in since the beginning. And my record of stability and commitment speaks for itself. I am the best and most qualified choice for Assessor.
ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?
The position of Assessor is one of great trust. Our records must be correct and our valuation fair. Much of what we do requires application of knowledge that only comes with time, experience, and specific training. I have a proven track record of sound appraisal practices, proven leadership, and, above all, treating the people of Polk County with fairness, honesty, and respect. I am honored to have your trust and your vote.
Robb Witters, 49, of West Salem
CURRENT EMPLOYMENT
Marion County Assessor’s Office, 12 Years
EDUCATION:
Associate of art, degree of transfer — Chemeketa Community College, Diploma – 2009.
POSITION SOUGHT
Polk County Assessor
PREVIOUS GOVERNMENT SERVICE
Marion County Assessor’s Office, 2008 to present
CAMPAIGN PHONE NUMBER
503-877-4040
CAMPAIGN WEBSITE
HOW LONG HAVE YOU LIVED IN THE AREA YOU WILL REPRESENT
18 Years
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING FOR OFFICE?
It would be an honor to apply my uniquely qualified range of skills and knowledge in service to Polk County. As a certified appraiser, and, having been involved in all aspects of the valuation process at Marion County, I am more than familiar with the complexities of various property types. Voter willing, I am committed to leading with accuracy, collaboration, and transparency.
WHAT ARE THE CRITICAL ISSUES FACING THE COUNTY? HOW WOULD YOU ADDRESS THEM IF ELECTED?
Polk County is currently experiencing a lot of change, whether it is Independence’s Riverfront development, Dallas’s rapid new single family construction, or West Salem’s many new apartments. Polk County has been and will continue to grow at a rapid rate for the foreseeable future. As Assessor I will make sure the staff is equipped with the tools and training necessary to ensure all properties are being assessed accurately and equitably, making sure nobody ends up having to bear an unfair tax burden. I have experienced working with large amounts of growth and will bring that experience and knowhow to the Polk County Assessor position.
WHAT EXPERIENCE DO YOU BELIEVE YOU WOULD BRING TO THE OFFICE THAT WOULD BENEFIT THE COUNTY?
Beyond my twelve plus years working at the Marion County Assessor’s office, I also am the only Certified Appraiser running to the office.
Currently, I lead a team of ten people which successfully and accurately appraises more than 80,000 accounts annually. Additionally, I also led the Farm & Forest section which is responsible for administering Oregon’s multitude of special assessment programs. My approach to these programs was always one of encouragement and incentive rather than one of retribution, which some of the other Assessor’s Offices utilize.
Finally, I would also like to mention that I have been involved in all aspects of the assessment process. Whether it is collecting data for analysis, completing studies to establish values which help determine final appraised values, developing reports for the Department of Revenue to ensure the county is within compliance of standards of valuation, or the final process to certify values, calculate tax rates & produce tax statements annually.
Again, as I stated previously, I am a Certified Appraiser in addition to a Registered Appraiser. I have been appraising properties for mortgage transactions within Polk County ever since 2006. I understand not only the County approach of mass appraisal, but also what factors affect properties on an individual basis. I know how to recognize and address those factors, thus increasing accuracy of the appraisal product as a whole
ANYTHING ELSE YOU WISH TO NOTE ABOUT THE POSITION YOU ARE SEEKING?
During my time working at Marion County’s Assessor’s Office I have not only worked through the Great Recession and maintained accuracy standards as instructed by the Department of Revenue, but I also was there in 2010 when Aumsville suffered extensive damage due to tornado. When that event occurred I was a part of a team that organized and sent appraisers from the Assessor’s Office to proactively go into Aumsville and ensure that those who suffered damage, and were eligible for property tax relief as a result of it, had everything they needed to receive that relief. The same was true when the city of Turner suffered similar catastrophic damage in 2012 due to flooding.
On a personal level, my mother was one of the many unfortunate people who suffered total loss due to the Camp Fire which destroyed nearly the entire town of Paradise, Calif. When that occurred, I went to assist her navigate all of the bureaucratic red tape of dealing with FEMA and, among others, the local Assessor’s Office to ensure she received the property tax relief she was eligible for under California’s system.
As our nation and the world deals with the current Covid-19 situation, I have started looking into how exactly it may affect property values locally. We do not know yet exactly how this may affect values either short term or long term, but I have already begun looking into that question so that it can be answered timely and not retroactively.
