The Polk County Sheriff’s Office was one of 14 law enforcement agencies that assisted the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office eradicate two large marijuana grows.
On Aug. 22, the YCSO began executing two search warrants on large, unlicensed, unpermitted marijuana grows in Yamhill County. The search warrants were obtained after receiving multiple complaints about properties in the 20500 block of Southeast Webfoot Road and the 12200 block of Southeast Willow Lane, both in rural Dayton.
According to the YCSO, both grows were massive in scale, and larger than any previous known grows in Yamhill County. The grow on Southeast Webfoot Road had 46 unpermitted structures (greenhouses). There were 6,699 growing marijuana plants eradicated at this location, and approximately 10,440 pounds of dried or drying marijuana were destroyed. A total of 12 arrests were made at this location, each suspect charged with the unlawful manufacture of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana. They were all lodged at Yamhill County Jail. The suspects were:
- Philip Peters Janzen, 60, of Dayton
- Carlos Antonio Sanchez Mendoza, 25, of Los Angeles
- Raymundo Arzate, 20, of Chico, California
- Rene Sanchez Perez, 19, unknown address
- Johann Osoyo Peralta, 21, unknown address
- Felipe Ortiz Abarca, 43, of Delano, California
- Gabriel Rodriguez Rivera, 26, unknown address
- Manuel Perez, 26, unknown address
- Miguel Angel Perez, 22, unknown address
- Mariano Perez Martinez, 40, of Bakersfield, California
- Jose Jimenez, 36, of Lamont, California
- Jaciento Bustos, 43, unknown address
The second grow location on Southeast Willow Lane had a total of 53 unpermitted structures (greenhouses). A total of 15,427 growing marijuana plants were eradicated.
Referrals were made to Yamhill County Code Enforcement and inspectors came to both locations to address solid waste concerns, electrical code violations, and referrals were made to the regional Oregon Watermaster regarding water being diverted from Palmer Creek and from a pond on the property.
There were large camps set up at both locations where individuals who were actively involved in the cultivation and processing of marijuana were living. Both camps contain a considerable amount of solid waste and refuse.
It took the YCSO four days to complete these search warrants. Due the size, the amount of work involved in dismantling and eradicating the grows, and the need to maintain continuous security on the properties while enforcement and eradication efforts were taking place, the YCSO received assistance and support from the following agencies:
- The Polk County Sheriff’s Office
- The Newberg-Dundee Police Department
- The McMinnville Police Department
- The Carlton Police Department
- The Yamhill Police Department
- The Grand Ronde Tribal Police Department
- The Oregon State Police
- The Marion County Sheriff’s Office
- The Linn Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (LINE)
- The Gresham Police Department
- The Portland Police Bureau-HIDTA Interdiction Taskforce
- The Port of Portland Police Department-PDX Task Force
- Homeland Security Investigations (HSI)
- The Oregon Army National Guard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.