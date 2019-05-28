POLK COUNTY — Following are updates on Polk County Court cases.

A failure to appear warrant for David Jacob Collins was issued on May 16 after he missed an appearance at a hearing in Polk County Circuit Court.

Collins is charged with failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged, reckless endangering, second-degree criminal mischief, and reckless driving in connection to a Sept. 9 crash on Deann Drive.

Charlotte Raye Rosillo, 42, on May 14 pleaded guilty to and was convicted of six counts of identity theft and one count of first-degree official misconduct. She was sentenced to 90 days in Polk County Jail, with credit for time served and 18 months probation.

Heather Mounce, the former Dallas resident charged with multiple counts of identity theft and criminal mistreatment, appeared for a May 6 pretrial conference in Polk County Circuit Court. She’s schedule for another pretrial conference on July 9 at 11 a.m. before Polk County Circuit Judge Norm Hill. Her trial is scheduled to begin on Sept. 9.