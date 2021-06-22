DALLAS — For a lawyer, the role of a district attorney doesn’t seem like much of a life — at least not according to one long-standing analysis of the profession. Often, there’s no public recognition unless controversy creates the wrong kind.

And even when a district attorney (DA) has a positive profile, there’s a recurring popularity contest at the ballot box to clinch the number of votes needed to stay in office.

However, perhaps the most frustrating factor comes from frequently having to limit prosecution to cases in which the evidence is solid and clear.

“An act may be highly immoral or wrong, may in fact be a grievous sin, and yet not be a crime,” wrote a famous former DA, Arthur Train, nearly a century ago.

In a series of articles that appeared in 1922 in the Sunday Oregonian, Train lamented that people are “unaware, or at any rate, unmindful” of the many duties a DA is required to juggle so that justice can be served. Train, who published his observations under the title “The Public Prosecutor,” eventually became the author of fictional legal thrillers.

Fortunately, Polk County’s DA, Aaron Felton, doesn’t see the job the same way, though some of the challenges cited by Train nearly a hundred years ago seem much the same today.

“Being a prosecutor was, and continues to be, the most professionally satisfying time of my career,” Felton said.

The role is full of demands, subject to political pressure and requires exhaustive attention to detail — but it provides very meaningful work, and that has led to great job satisfaction, Felton said.

Felton, who has served as Polk County DA since 2013, was deputy district attorney in Polk County for six years and an assistant city attorney in Salem before becoming Polk County’s DA. He’s also a former chair of the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision.

This past year has been memorable for him in very different ways. He’s had to contend with large-scale disruptions in court processes due to the coronavirus measures; he was featured in a highly publicized documentary, called “The DA’s Dilemma”; he’s been on the receiving end of periodic grilling by the Polk County Board of Commissioners as a result of actions taken for COVID-19.

As a result of pandemic measures, there were fewer prosecutions in Polk County, keeping a lower population in the jail. On more than one occasion, the county commissioners expressed frustration, dubbing it a “cite and release” approach.

This change took a toll on law enforcement, making acts like stealing far less consequential, explained County Commissioner Lyle Mordhorst. Arrests largely were limited to those who committed physical assaults, or “person-to-person” crimes, he explained. However, Mordhorst added that the DA has been “doing what he can in difficult times.”

Meanwhile, Felton was highlighted in a documentary that explored the scarcity of options in the justice system for meeting the needs of some of those with mental health challenges. The film — which was produced by Independent Lens, the Public Broadcasting Service, in association with the Salem Reporter — focuses on the 2018 death of Alexandria Tereshka, a Dallas woman who died of suicide after lying in a roadway while clutching a sheaf of her own court records, and who was reported to have grappled with mental health issues all of her adult life.

A few months before the documentary first aired, Measure 110, the Drug Treatment and Recovery Act, was approved by voters. It decriminalizes some drug possession and is expected to fund the establishment of addiction recovery facilities across the state. The heightened visibility for Felton isn’t unprecedented. During his time as former chair of the Oregon Board of Parole and Post-Prison Supervision, Felton oversaw the parole hearings of one of Oregon’s most notorious criminals, Elizabeth Diane Downs, who attempted to murder her three children, causing the death of one and severely injuring the other two. Her case became the basis for the book “Small Sacrifices” by crime writer Ann Rule, who detailed the homicide and its aftermath.

One of Felton’s many mentors was former Polk County DA John Fisher, who was known as an extremely skilled trial attorney before being elected to that office. Fisher, who retired in 2008, developed a reputation for forging plea bargains during his tenure, which led to stinging criticism from some of those in county law enforcement. However, his compassion won him wide public admiration. Felton is known for the same empathic approach.

When Felton first sought the district attorney’s office more than a decade ago, his campaign included a plan to provide crime-preventing outreach for at-risk youth. He was defeated at the time, but now that view seems foresighted — and one likely reason for his inclusion in the recent documentary.

Growing up in a family that had two generations of funeral directors, “it hit me that this was a kind of ministry,” Felton said.

He remembers seeing his grandfather being able to comfort people at their most grief-stricken and do so in a truly caring way. He provided a “great role model,” Felton said.

Now, as the coronavirus restrictions ease, there is an emerging “new normal” at the Polk County courthouse: Some measures that were put into place will remain, such as the technology that’s made court proceedings easier to attend for participants. Hearings and pre-trial conferences have been held virtually, Felton explained.

Victims, witnesses, and accused individuals have been able to be part of the process remotely, by telephone or video-conference calls, he noted. Felton sees this as an improvement, especially for those with childcare challenges or transportation problems.

“Those are critical changes, and I believe they make it more equitable,” Felton said.

And, where once lawyers pulled carrying cases with wheels and loaded documents into court, almost everything is now stored digitally. From the first filing to the final decision, the process is mostly paperless, he said.

The advances have meant that he can sit at his desk and listen to courts in session. The system isn’t just more convenient, it is cost saving, he said.

In fact, the DA’s office has been fully digitized — a transition that substantially cut expenditures. However, with growth, the cost of licenses for software and maintenance agreements for the systems has risen, too, Felton acknowledged. But the digital platforms increase productivity, a benefit that can be hard to precisely quantify, he observed.

Felton looks back on his early years as a teaching process that prepared him for the job he now occupies. As a young prosecuting attorney, Felton tried cases in Polk County that didn’t simply provide him with essential investigative experience, but also imparted a deeply personal view of the impact on victims of crime, including family members affected by the event.

The family of a man who was killed on the way home from work is one such example. He died in a hit-and-run collision. As a result of social media, where the fatality was discussed in some detail, the other driver eventually was caught. But it was the behavior of the victim’s family that has stuck with him all these years, Felton said.

They never wavered in their focus on preparations for the trial, a show of strength that was unforgettable, Felton recalled. They were present at every pre-trial meeting and unfailingly respectful, said Felton, who is the father of two grown sons and a grandfather of five.

The memory of the dedication by law enforcement in solving the case remains vivid, as well, he said. When the accused man was sentenced to years in prison for the death, Felton observed that, for him, it was a time in which he felt a sense of fulfillment. The family got to witness the system impose accountability — a family still grieving but able to participate in the process with incredible dignity, he said.

He also recalls cases that involved interaction with children, where he tried to be gentle and supportive while eliciting information.

“One little girl I remember, she gave me a drawing she’d made for me,” he said. “I still have it.”

Felton has had his share of disappointments in office — one of them, very recently. An innovative program, known as “mental health court,” became a victim of COVID. The remote offering didn’t work nearly as well for it, and the number of committed participants plummeted.

Currently, a new public health program is being set up in Polk County for those identified as having mental health needs, but participation is expected to be voluntary. In contrast, mental health court was seen as a diversion program, a specialty court that was part of the county’s criminal justice system.

“I am optimistic that the issue will be revisited again in the not-too-distant future, as the program had a very positive impact on the participants and the public safety system,” he said.

Editor’s Note: This is the first in a planned series on individuals at the center of Polk County’s Criminal Justice and Court System.