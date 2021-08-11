RICKREALL -- Tina Andersen figures the Polk County Fairgrounds lost out on nearly $450,000 last year after its entire 2020 slate of activities were canceled due to the pandemic.

However, the fair manager isn’t fretting over what they cannot do this year. Rather, she’s excited about what the Polk County Fair is focusing on this weekend Aug. 12-14, as evidenced by its theme “Back to Our Roots.”

“We’re probably one of the smallest fairs in Oregon,” Andersen said. “But we’re your good old-fashioned county fair that you can bring the kids with lots to do.”

For example, Andersen said unlike other fairs, there hasn’t been a carnival for several years. However, it does feature the traditional competitions, including 4-H and FFA home grown agricultural projects. These include entries in horticulture, poultry, beef and everything in between. The competition is ends Saturday morning with the livestock auction.

Returning this year are fan favorites. There’s the Rawhide express train, the Dinosaur Kingdom, where you can get your photo with a realistic creature from the Jurassic era (no fake Barneys here) and the Polk Soil and Water/ OSU Extension’s activities area, featuring cool stuff, including the raptor exhibit, bicycle blender to pedal power your own blended smoothie, rock painting, fishing activity and Caeser the No Drama Llama.

Andersen said to be sure not to miss displays by both the Rickreall Fire Department, initiating junior fire fighters with an obstacle course, and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office display. Sheriff Mark Garton said the PCSO will feature at its booth a vehicles display, including a boat, crime scene truck and patrol cars, crime prevention material, and volunteer applications.

“The booth is going to be run by our different volunteer groups, so they will be recruiting for those as well,” Garton said. “Search and Rescue, SALT (Sheriff’s Aux Law Enforcement Team) and for reserves will be there at different times throughout the day.”

Andersen said there will also be plenty of entertainment, especially by organizations excited to be at the Polk County Fair after missing out last year.

The Hell on Hooves Rough Stock Rodeo is Friday, from 7 to 9 p.m. Wild West Events organizer Wayne White said to expect standing room only for the all-American sport that brings you back to the roots of county fairs.

“It’s kinda like NASCAR, which is a really popular sport, too. But people are not there to see the race. They’re there to see the wrecks. And we gotta wreck every 8 seconds,” White said.

Spectators can expect a return of the usual exciting rodeo competitions, including bare back, saddle bronc, bull riding, barrel racing, the crowd favorite, mutton busting, where youth hold on for dear life to the back of a sprinting sheep.

Two other organizations are excited to be making their debut after missing on the honor last year. The American Thunder Thrill Show is offering free rides aboard its monster truck Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m.

“We build a track, similar to a motor cross track, with some hills, doing some figure 8s and doughnuts,” Kendra Dugger of American Thunder. “It’s definitely an experience for children, sometimes for older folks, too.”

Then there’s the Oregon Tractor Pullers Heritage Tractor Pull competition Saturday in the arena at 1 p.m. Spokesman Paul Pfnister said the crowd is sure to enjoy this display of souped-up agricultural vehicles.

“It was something we were looking forward to doing for quite some time. Unfortunately, COVID got us last year. But were coming back this year to do a show and I think it’s going to be a very, very fun time,” Pfnister said.

While the fair will have a small, community stage set up with amateur acts, Andersen said there will be one big show you’ll be sure not to miss – the return of Joe Shinkle and 99 West.

After two shows at the Yamhill County Fair last week, the country/rock group returns to the hometown crowd Friday night in the area at 7 p.m.

“I love this community. I love living here,” Shinkle said. “I don’t mean to get all sappy, but I’m thankful to every single person that ever has or ever will come out to our shows. It means a lot to me.”

For more information on thing to do at the Polk County Fair, see the 2021 fair preview section included in this edition of the I-O.

For a complete list of Polk County Fair activities, go to www.co.polk.or.us/fair/annual/2021-fair-map-and-schedule.