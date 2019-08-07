Polk County Fair has plenty for kids, families

Remember family game night?

The Polk County Fair is bringing it back in a big way. Literally.

“We have a large Jenga set,” said Fair Manager Tina Andersen. “We’ve got cornhole. We have huge dice. We’ve got a huge Connect Four, a big checkers set.”

For the little ones, there will be tables with coloring books. The new game area is called the Family Fun Zone.

“The idea is to get parents to put down their cellphones and play some good, old-fashioned family games with their kids,” Andersen said.

Introduced this year, the Family Fun Zone will grow in the years to come.

“Every year we will add a little bit more to it,” Andersen said.

There’s no shortage of activities for children and families at the 2019 Polk County Fair.

Returning this year is Dinosaur Kingdom with velociraptor making the rounds, and a tent with a virtual reality laser game. The playground will have a variety of bouncy houses, a slide, obstacle course and rock wall.

The U.S. Army is in the middle of touring the country with its laser tag and game truck. Andersen said it will spend two days at the fair.

“It will be here Thursday and Friday,” Andersen said. “They are going to set tents up and do a whole bunch of giveaways.”

Rickreall Fire will set up its firefighting obstacle course and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office will have its vehicles on display.

“They are opening everything up so kids can actually get in them,” Andersen said.