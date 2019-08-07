Polk County Fair Schedule

Thursday

8 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show - Arena 

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Monster Cookie Contest - Bldg. B

9 a.m. — 4-H Horticulture Show- Flowers, Veggies & Containers- Floral Area    

Swine Market & Breed Show- Swine Barn

10 a.m. — Fair Opens to the Public

Cat & Pet Show — Small Animal Barn

Rawhide Express Train — Grounds

Rickreall Fire Dept Obstacle Course — Playground

Dinosaur Kingdom — Playground

Family Fun Zone — Playground

PSWCD Tent Activities until 8 p.m.

Well Water Testing, Craft Table, Claudia Chinook, Stream Table, Science Experiments, Nature Ball Terrariums &   Soil Your Undies — Playground

11:30 a.m. — 4-H Flower Arrangement Contest-Floral

Noon — Poultry Show: Showmanship, then Breed — Poultry Barn

MADJEK Inc, Fun Slide, Inflatable Playground, Rock Wall & Obstacle Course — Playground

1 p.m.— Oregon Old Time Fiddlers — Main Stage

2:30 p.m. —  Patsy Cline Tribute — Main Stage

3 p.m. —  Meat Goat Show: Showmanship, then Breed

4 p.m. — The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerbe — Main Stage

5 p.m. — Beef Market Show, Breed & Showmanship — Wilco Small Arena

6 p.m. — Evan Egerer - Main Stage

7 p.m. —  Rough Stock Rodeo - Arena

Goat Obstacle Course & Costume Class — Wilco Small Arena

Small Animal Contest — Small Animal Barn

8 p.m. — Trevor Tagle- Main Stage

10 p.m. – Polk County Fair closes for the day

Friday

8 a.m. — Horse Show - Arena

9 a.m.— 4-H Presentations-Bldg B

4-H/FFA Cavies followed by Rabbit Show, Breed & Showmanship — Small Animal Barn

Sheep Breed then Showmanship — Swine Barn

Dairy Cattle Show- Breed then Showmanship — Wilco Small Arena

10 a.m. — Fair Opens to the Public

4-H Outdoor Cookery Contest Rawhide Express Train — Grounds

Rickreall Fire Dept Obstacle Course — Playground

Dinosaur Kingdom —Playground

Family Fun Zone — Playground

PSWCD Tent Activities until 8 p.m.

Well Water Testing, Craft Table, Claudia Chinook, Stream Table, Science Experiments, Nature Ball Terrariums &  Soil Your Undies — Playground

Noon –Lego Build-A-Thon- Bldg B

Dairy/Pygmy/Fiber Goat Showmanship, then Breed -Goat Barn 

MADJEK Inc,  Fun Slide, Inflatable Playground, Rock Wall & Obstacle Course — Playground

1 p.m. — 4H Monster Cookie Contest — Main Stage

2 p.m. — Horse Grand Entry & Recognition — Arena

3 p.m. —  Goat Overall Showmanship  — Goat Barn

3:30 p.m. —  The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerbe — Main Stage

4:00pm -  Cattle Costume Contest Dairy/Beef — Wilco Small Arena

5:00pm -  Children’s Talent Showcase —  Main Stage

Swine Showmanship — Swine Barn

6:30 p.m. —  Youth Talent Showcase — Main Stage

7 p.m. —  Free Monster Truck Rides — Arena

4-H Small Animal Master Showmanship

8 p.m. — Adult Talent Showcase — Main Stage

10 p.m. — Polk County Fair closes for the day

Saturday

Benny the Beaver will be on the grounds

8 a.m. — FFA Large Animal Master Showmanship

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Food Contests — Bldg B

9:30 a.m. — 4-H Large Animal Master Showmanship

10 a.m. — Fair Opens to the Public

4-H Archery — Arena

Rawhide Express Train — Grounds

Rickreall Fire Dept Obstacle Course — Playground

Dinosaur Kingdom — Playground

Family Fun Zone — Playground

PSWCD Tent Activities until 8 p.m.

Well Water Testing, Craft Table,Claudia Chinook, Stream Table, Science Experiments, Nature Ball Terrariums &   Soil Your Undies — Playground

10:30 a.m. — Beautiful Baby Contest — Main Stage

11 a.m. — Birds of Prey by Chintimini Wildlife — PSWCD Tent

Noon — France School of Dance — Main Stage

Cookie & Cupcake Decorating  Contest —  Bldg B

MADJEK Inc, Fun Slide, Inflatable Playground, Rock Wall  & Obstacle Course — Playground

Live Bee Display & Honey Sticks,  PSWCD Tent — Playground

1 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Buyers Luncheon — Floral Area

Bicycle Blender work for  your smoothie - PSWCD Tent

1:30 p.m. —  4-H Fashion Show & Performing Arts, followed  by Static and Shooting Sports Awards — Main Stage

2 p.m. — Vermiculture Demo, worm composting, PSWCD Tent

3 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Youth Market Auction — Swine Barn

Starr Studios Dance Performance Main Stage

4:30 p.m. — The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerbe — Main Stage

6 p.m.—  Open Class Awards Ceremony — Main Stage

UTV Shootout — Arena

8 p.m.— Dusty Rhoades Band — Main Stage

10 p.m. — Polk County Fair closes

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.