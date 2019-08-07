Polk County Fair Schedule

Thursday

8 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show - Arena

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Monster Cookie Contest - Bldg. B

9 a.m. — 4-H Horticulture Show- Flowers, Veggies & Containers- Floral Area

Swine Market & Breed Show- Swine Barn

10 a.m. — Fair Opens to the Public

Cat & Pet Show — Small Animal Barn

Rawhide Express Train — Grounds

Rickreall Fire Dept Obstacle Course — Playground

Dinosaur Kingdom — Playground

Family Fun Zone — Playground

PSWCD Tent Activities until 8 p.m.

Well Water Testing, Craft Table, Claudia Chinook, Stream Table, Science Experiments, Nature Ball Terrariums & Soil Your Undies — Playground

11:30 a.m. — 4-H Flower Arrangement Contest-Floral

Noon — Poultry Show: Showmanship, then Breed — Poultry Barn

MADJEK Inc, Fun Slide, Inflatable Playground, Rock Wall & Obstacle Course — Playground

1 p.m.— Oregon Old Time Fiddlers — Main Stage

2:30 p.m. — Patsy Cline Tribute — Main Stage

3 p.m. — Meat Goat Show: Showmanship, then Breed

4 p.m. — The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerbe — Main Stage

5 p.m. — Beef Market Show, Breed & Showmanship — Wilco Small Arena

6 p.m. — Evan Egerer - Main Stage

7 p.m. — Rough Stock Rodeo - Arena

Goat Obstacle Course & Costume Class — Wilco Small Arena

Small Animal Contest — Small Animal Barn

8 p.m. — Trevor Tagle- Main Stage

10 p.m. – Polk County Fair closes for the day

Friday

8 a.m. — Horse Show - Arena

9 a.m.— 4-H Presentations-Bldg B

4-H/FFA Cavies followed by Rabbit Show, Breed & Showmanship — Small Animal Barn

Sheep Breed then Showmanship — Swine Barn

Dairy Cattle Show- Breed then Showmanship — Wilco Small Arena

10 a.m. — Fair Opens to the Public

4-H Outdoor Cookery Contest Rawhide Express Train — Grounds

Rickreall Fire Dept Obstacle Course — Playground

Dinosaur Kingdom —Playground

Family Fun Zone — Playground

PSWCD Tent Activities until 8 p.m.

Well Water Testing, Craft Table, Claudia Chinook, Stream Table, Science Experiments, Nature Ball Terrariums & Soil Your Undies — Playground

Noon –Lego Build-A-Thon- Bldg B

Dairy/Pygmy/Fiber Goat Showmanship, then Breed -Goat Barn

MADJEK Inc, Fun Slide, Inflatable Playground, Rock Wall & Obstacle Course — Playground

1 p.m. — 4H Monster Cookie Contest — Main Stage

2 p.m. — Horse Grand Entry & Recognition — Arena

3 p.m. — Goat Overall Showmanship — Goat Barn

3:30 p.m. — The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerbe — Main Stage

4:00pm - Cattle Costume Contest Dairy/Beef — Wilco Small Arena

5:00pm - Children’s Talent Showcase — Main Stage

Swine Showmanship — Swine Barn

6:30 p.m. — Youth Talent Showcase — Main Stage

7 p.m. — Free Monster Truck Rides — Arena

4-H Small Animal Master Showmanship

8 p.m. — Adult Talent Showcase — Main Stage

10 p.m. — Polk County Fair closes for the day

Saturday

Benny the Beaver will be on the grounds

8 a.m. — FFA Large Animal Master Showmanship

8:30 a.m. — 4-H Food Contests — Bldg B

9:30 a.m. — 4-H Large Animal Master Showmanship

10 a.m. — Fair Opens to the Public

4-H Archery — Arena

Rawhide Express Train — Grounds

Rickreall Fire Dept Obstacle Course — Playground

Dinosaur Kingdom — Playground

Family Fun Zone — Playground

PSWCD Tent Activities until 8 p.m.

Well Water Testing, Craft Table,Claudia Chinook, Stream Table, Science Experiments, Nature Ball Terrariums & Soil Your Undies — Playground

10:30 a.m. — Beautiful Baby Contest — Main Stage

11 a.m. — Birds of Prey by Chintimini Wildlife — PSWCD Tent

Noon — France School of Dance — Main Stage

Cookie & Cupcake Decorating Contest — Bldg B

MADJEK Inc, Fun Slide, Inflatable Playground, Rock Wall & Obstacle Course — Playground

Live Bee Display & Honey Sticks, PSWCD Tent — Playground

1 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Buyers Luncheon — Floral Area

Bicycle Blender work for your smoothie - PSWCD Tent

1:30 p.m. — 4-H Fashion Show & Performing Arts, followed by Static and Shooting Sports Awards — Main Stage

2 p.m. — Vermiculture Demo, worm composting, PSWCD Tent

3 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Youth Market Auction — Swine Barn

Starr Studios Dance Performance Main Stage

4:30 p.m. — The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerbe — Main Stage

6 p.m.— Open Class Awards Ceremony — Main Stage

UTV Shootout — Arena

8 p.m.— Dusty Rhoades Band — Main Stage

10 p.m. — Polk County Fair closes