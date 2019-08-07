Polk County Fair Schedule

Thursday
8 a.m. — 4-H Horse Show - Arena
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Monster Cookie Contest - Bldg. B
9 a.m. — 4-H Horticulture Show- Flowers, Veggies & Containers- Floral Area
Swine Market & Breed Show- Swine Barn
10 a.m. — Fair Opens to the Public
Cat & Pet Show — Small Animal Barn
Rawhide Express Train — Grounds
Rickreall Fire Dept Obstacle Course — Playground
Dinosaur Kingdom — Playground
Family Fun Zone — Playground
PSWCD Tent Activities until 8 p.m.
Well Water Testing, Craft Table, Claudia Chinook, Stream Table, Science Experiments, Nature Ball Terrariums & Soil Your Undies — Playground
11:30 a.m. — 4-H Flower Arrangement Contest-Floral
Noon — Poultry Show: Showmanship, then Breed — Poultry Barn
MADJEK Inc, Fun Slide, Inflatable Playground, Rock Wall & Obstacle Course — Playground
1 p.m.— Oregon Old Time Fiddlers — Main Stage
2:30 p.m. — Patsy Cline Tribute — Main Stage
3 p.m. — Meat Goat Show: Showmanship, then Breed
4 p.m. — The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerbe — Main Stage
5 p.m. — Beef Market Show, Breed & Showmanship — Wilco Small Arena
6 p.m. — Evan Egerer - Main Stage
7 p.m. — Rough Stock Rodeo - Arena
Goat Obstacle Course & Costume Class — Wilco Small Arena
Small Animal Contest — Small Animal Barn
8 p.m. — Trevor Tagle- Main Stage
10 p.m. – Polk County Fair closes for the day
Friday
8 a.m. — Horse Show - Arena
9 a.m.— 4-H Presentations-Bldg B
4-H/FFA Cavies followed by Rabbit Show, Breed & Showmanship — Small Animal Barn
Sheep Breed then Showmanship — Swine Barn
Dairy Cattle Show- Breed then Showmanship — Wilco Small Arena
10 a.m. — Fair Opens to the Public
4-H Outdoor Cookery Contest Rawhide Express Train — Grounds
Rickreall Fire Dept Obstacle Course — Playground
Dinosaur Kingdom —Playground
Family Fun Zone — Playground
PSWCD Tent Activities until 8 p.m.
Well Water Testing, Craft Table, Claudia Chinook, Stream Table, Science Experiments, Nature Ball Terrariums & Soil Your Undies — Playground
Noon –Lego Build-A-Thon- Bldg B
Dairy/Pygmy/Fiber Goat Showmanship, then Breed -Goat Barn
MADJEK Inc, Fun Slide, Inflatable Playground, Rock Wall & Obstacle Course — Playground
1 p.m. — 4H Monster Cookie Contest — Main Stage
2 p.m. — Horse Grand Entry & Recognition — Arena
3 p.m. — Goat Overall Showmanship — Goat Barn
3:30 p.m. — The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerbe — Main Stage
4:00pm - Cattle Costume Contest Dairy/Beef — Wilco Small Arena
5:00pm - Children’s Talent Showcase — Main Stage
Swine Showmanship — Swine Barn
6:30 p.m. — Youth Talent Showcase — Main Stage
7 p.m. — Free Monster Truck Rides — Arena
4-H Small Animal Master Showmanship
8 p.m. — Adult Talent Showcase — Main Stage
10 p.m. — Polk County Fair closes for the day
Saturday
Benny the Beaver will be on the grounds
8 a.m. — FFA Large Animal Master Showmanship
8:30 a.m. — 4-H Food Contests — Bldg B
9:30 a.m. — 4-H Large Animal Master Showmanship
10 a.m. — Fair Opens to the Public
4-H Archery — Arena
Rawhide Express Train — Grounds
Rickreall Fire Dept Obstacle Course — Playground
Dinosaur Kingdom — Playground
Family Fun Zone — Playground
PSWCD Tent Activities until 8 p.m.
Well Water Testing, Craft Table,Claudia Chinook, Stream Table, Science Experiments, Nature Ball Terrariums & Soil Your Undies — Playground
10:30 a.m. — Beautiful Baby Contest — Main Stage
11 a.m. — Birds of Prey by Chintimini Wildlife — PSWCD Tent
Noon — France School of Dance — Main Stage
Cookie & Cupcake Decorating Contest — Bldg B
MADJEK Inc, Fun Slide, Inflatable Playground, Rock Wall & Obstacle Course — Playground
Live Bee Display & Honey Sticks, PSWCD Tent — Playground
1 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Buyers Luncheon — Floral Area
Bicycle Blender work for your smoothie - PSWCD Tent
1:30 p.m. — 4-H Fashion Show & Performing Arts, followed by Static and Shooting Sports Awards — Main Stage
2 p.m. — Vermiculture Demo, worm composting, PSWCD Tent
3 p.m. — 4-H & FFA Youth Market Auction — Swine Barn
Starr Studios Dance Performance Main Stage
4:30 p.m. — The Zaniac Comedy Show, Alex Zerbe — Main Stage
6 p.m.— Open Class Awards Ceremony — Main Stage
UTV Shootout — Arena
8 p.m.— Dusty Rhoades Band — Main Stage
10 p.m. — Polk County Fair closes
