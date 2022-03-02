Itemizer-Observer
After taking the pulse of the community, the Polk County Fair Board of Directors learned two important lessons from last year’s event. Visitors want more fair and definitely don’t want to pay extra to attend the rodeo.
Fair Board Chairman Tim Ray and Fair Manager Tina Andersen updated the County Commissioners Feb. 15 on their discussions at a recent work session, looking back on 2021 where COVID and record heat affected Polk County Fair operations.
“Some things we learned, the fair will open early this year, half a day on Wednesday,” Ray announced. “Last year showed us that the public really values being able to watch youth show their livestock and look at all of the exhibits.”
The board found that most of the livestock and exhibit judging occurred on the Wednesday before the fair officially opened. Opening up a half day early will give the public an insider’s look at the judging process.
“We’re making progress on the passion of the fair board that the fair be a place for youth to exhibit success,” he said.
Next, the board discussed the negative feedback they received regarding charging to attend the rodeo in addition to the entrance fee into the fair itself.
“We heard a lot of chatter about charging extra for the rodeo. We took that hand slap and know we won’t do that again,” Ray said. “We were trying to be helpful and keep prices low to get into the fair and charge for the things that people wanted to go to within the fair. We heard loud and clear – ‘we want to do both and want to just pay one fee for that.’”
To better accommodate the crowd watching the rodeo, the board has had new bleachers around the arena installed. Andersen explained that while the new bleachers did not increase capacity, it made access and mobility more safe.
“You don’t have to do the ‘scrunch and squeeze’ anymore,” she said. “It’s much safer for elderly to get up and down.”
The problem, Ray added, is they have maximized the seating space for the facility. Extra bleachers are brought in on the north side for the rodeo. However, none can be added to the south because of the livestock pens and cowboy entrance and there is no space to the west where the doghouse and extra arena are.
“We know the rodeo is very popular, but the fact remains it’s a one night go. So, financially, it’s not worth it for us to invest in for a ton of seating for an event that happens once,” Ray explained.
The two pivoted to discussing year-round operations on the fairgrounds. Ray said they are down to about 75% of their normal yearly operations.
“Omicron threw a little hitch in the giddy up. We had some groups cancel because of the latest wave even though we’ve coming down from that,” Ray said, adding not all was bad news. “Everyone that has canceled an event for this year has booked an event for next year. So, we’re not losing them long term. There just a little trepidation in large gatherings.”
In addition, camping revenues are up over 25%.
“People are camping and we have those facilities. That’s awesome for us,” Ray said.
The next hit the fairgrounds absorbed was in concessions. Ray said, due to a lack of a volunteer base, Capital City Exchange, their concessionaire for the last two years, has withdrawn their services.
However, “Pavilion Catering has stepped up and they will do the events at the fairgrounds, sponsors of the craft show, gun show, things like that,” Ray added.
Next, Andersen shared the good news that the Polk County Fair was awarded top TV Commercial of 2021 by the Oregon Fairs Association. Polk County took the award over larger operations such as Washington County in Hillsborough and the Oregon State Fair.
“So that was a huge award for us,” Andersen said.
Lastly, she said they have received a bid to remove the old 4H building to make room for a new main stage.
“We have an old building that the 4H used during the fair, but they grew out of it several years ago and it isn’t in great shape anymore,” Andersen explained. “It is an odd shape and not easy to rent during the year with very little parking near it. We will be tearing it down as soon as the ground around it gets a little drier.”
She added a test result showed a presence of about 3,000 square feet of asbestos that will need to be removed before demolition can begin.
“We are in the process of getting those bids in now,” she said.
