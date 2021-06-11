Itemizer-Observer report

DALLAS – Christopher Neil Stebbins, of Dallas, has been sentenced to serve 12 1/2 years in prison after being convicted by a jury in Polk County Circuit Court of 12 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

Judge Monte Campbell sentenced Stebbins, 47, on June 3, following a four day trial in which the jury unanimously returned guilty verdicts on all 12 counts.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2016 and 2018 and involved a minor child living in Stebbins’ home. Judge Campbell also sentenced Stebbins to 10 years of post-prison supervision and to register as a sex offender.

The case was jointly prosecuted and investigated by the Oregon Department of Justice, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, and the Dallas Police Department.