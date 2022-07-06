Workers in Polk County earning minimum wage saw an increase of 75 cents an hour starting July 1.
The Oregon Legislature passed the rate increases in 2016 depending upon where workers live.
The increases were separated into three regions in the state. Polk County residents saw their pay increase to the “standard” rate of, $13.50 an hour, which also included Benton, Clatsop, Columbia, Deschutes, Hood River, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, Linn, Marion, Tillamook, Wasco, Yamhill, and parts of Clackamas, Multnomah and Washington outside the urban growth boundary.
Those within the Portland metro area urban growth boundary saw an increase to $14.75. The rest of the non-urban counties in the state experienced a rate increase to $11.50 an hour.
“Minimum wage increases help make sure that hardworking Oregon families can afford the essentials in our state,” said Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle in a press release. “If you make minimum wage, you should check your paycheck to make sure you get your raise.”
According to Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries (BOLI), minimum wage rates will continue to increase each year until 2023, at which point they will be indexed to inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI), a figure published by the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The federal minimum wage has not gone up since 2009. At $7.25, it is now a full $4.25 less per hour than Oregon’s lowest minimum wage. Oregon workers must be paid Oregon minimum wage, with few exceptions.
Workers who aren’t receiving the correct minimum wage or don’t receive the increased minimum wage can contact BOLI to make a complaint at oregon.gov/minimumwage. Employers can visit the same webpage for answers to questions or to download the required worksite poster. They can also contact the employer assistance hotline by emailing bolita@boli.state.or.us or calling 971-673-0824.
