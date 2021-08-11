DALLAS -- Oregon Community Foundation (OCF) announced the foundation has successfully granted $41.2 million in state-funded summer education and early childhood learning grants throughout all 36 Oregon counties.

OCF’s grant-making prioritized organizations responding to specific needs of children and families from Black, Indigenous, Hispanic and other communities of color, immigrant/refugee communities, children from low-income families, children with disabilities, and children living in under-resourced rural communities.

The following organizations within Polk County received grants from OCF:

- Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, $175,576 for K-12 summer programming

- Falls City Thrives (Falls City School District #57), $15,000 to support Falls City Thrives’ summer bridge programming for students entering high school in Polk County by funding staff wages, transportation and related programming expenses

- The Gate Youth Association, in Independence, $89,000 for K-12 summer programming

- Willamina Public Library, $20,000 to support summer programming for children K-12 in Polk and Yamhill counties by funding the addition of a Summer Learning Coordinator, as well as expansion of STEAM learning opportunities, Astronomy/Earth Science resources and the youth nonfiction collection

“The rapid and thoughtful deployment of these resources is possible thanks to the ongoing collaboration and counsel from numerous local leaders and community members who shared their experience in education, racial equity and connections to under-resourced communities - to engage nonprofit organizations that provide culturally and regionally specific support services,” said Sonia Worcel, Chief Community Impact Officer, OCF.

In mid-March, the State of Oregon announced a plan to allocate $250 million to support summer learning and enrichment for children birth through grade 12. OCF was asked to take on the role of awarding $40 million for K-12 summer programs and $1.2 million for parent-child programs serving children birth to age 5 and their parents.

“Given the crises over the last year, this summer has been a critical time to nurture and mentor children in our state,” said Max Williams, President and CEO, Oregon Community Foundation. “OCF is proud to have delivered much-needed support to disproportionately impacted families and communities across Oregon.”

K-12 Summer Programs Supported

OCF awarded grants to 513 organizations for K-12 summer programs totaling approximately $40 million across all 36 counties. Following are the communities reached and populations served by these grants:

97% of grantees serve low-income communities

56% of grantees serve rural communities

47% of grantees primarily serve communities of color

Parent-Child Programs Supported

OCF awarded 47 grants totaling approximately $1.2 million to support birth to 5, parent-child play and learning programs offered through public and nonprofit organizations across the state during summer 2021. Following are the communities reached and populations served by these grants:

All grantees serve low-income populations

64% of grantees serve rural communities

34% of grantees primarily serve communities of color

Oregon Community Foundation puts donated money to work in Oregon – more than $100 million in grants and scholarships annually. Since 1973, OCF grantmaking, research, advocacy and community-advised solutions have helped individuals, families, businesses, and organizations create charitable funds to improve lives for all Oregonians.