Throughout the Willamette Valley, the safety and wellness of the community often begin with some of the hardest-working organizations, those focused on delivering services and programs that offer accessible food and housing, healthcare and mental health support, as well as disaster relief and public safety programs. Their work supports the region’s most vulnerable communities, many of which have been disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Family Building Blocks and Liberty House were two of several Willamette Valley organizations targeted as part of Pacific Power Foundation quarterly grant-giving program. The nonprofit arm of Pacific Power provided $314,952 in new funding to directly support community organizations across the three states it serves. These safety and wellness grants are one of four grant cycles offered by the foundation year after year.
“We’re proud to collaborate with our communities to build a strong, resilient future together,” said Cooper Whitman, Pacific Power regional business manager, Willamette Valley. “These organizations are our local heroes – working tirelessly to deliver safety, health and wellness programs to neighbors in our communities, and we’re honored to support their work.”
The grant to went to Family Building Blocks to support the Relief Nursery Therapeutic Classroom and other programs that ensures Polk County children considered at high risk for potential child abuse and neglect will receive the support they need to meet critical developmental milestones in a safe and nurturing environment.
Liberty House’s grant goes to support a child abuse prevention coordinator and protect children in Polk County.
The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 2 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations. For more information, visit www.pacificpower.net/foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.