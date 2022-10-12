Itemizer-Observer
Come the week of Nov. 7-11, when the Polk County Courthouse is illuminated green, rest assured, it’s not to point the way for the center of an alien invasion.
Rather, it’s the latest indicator how Polk County supports military service members by participating in Operation Green Light: A Salute to Our Veterans.
Brent DeMoe, Family and Community Outreach Director, explained to the county commissioners Oct. 5 how the event will work.
“The National Association of County Organizations encouraged counties across the U.S. to participate in Operation Green Light, honoring veterans throughout the month of November and primarily around the week of Veterans Day,” DeMoe said. “We’re always excited when the board looks for ways to recognize veterans. Polk County has just shy of 7,000 veterans who call Polk County home. And anything we can do to show its appreciation is a good thing.”
DeMoe said Operation Green Light invites cities, counties and even individuals to change lightbulbs in November to a green light and leave it on at night.
“So, when folks see that, they know we’re an organization or entity that is supporting Veterans Day, veterans week and the entire month of November,” DeMoe said.
In addition to Operation Green Light, DeMoe said the county has “coalesced” a couple other events to piggyback on its tribute to local veterans.
First, Gale’s Lodge, a veterans transitional housing in Dallas, celebrated its third anniversary in July. DeMoe said close to 30 people have gone through the program utilizing one of seven bunk rooms there.
“The beds and furniture there are a little worse for wear. So, we’re going to have a campaign in November for the community to be involved in adopting a bunk room. It’s something we did when we first opened so we can get furniture and stuff replaced. A great way to support veterans,” he said.
Also, earlier this year, Polk County became one of the few counties in Oregon to become a Purple Heart County. DeMoe said it’s taken some effort to get through the red tape to get signs put up in shared jurisdictions.
“We are ready to go now. During the first week of November, not only are we putting signs up, which is awesome, actual Purple Heart recipients who received their certificate earlier for receiving their Purple Heart will join us, one per sign that goes up, so they can be there and honored when it goes up,” DeMoe said.
He added that when word got out Polk County was participating in Operation Green Light, three cities have already reached out to him asking how they can also participate.
“I’m hoping all of the cities and nonprofits and entities will also share in doing Operation Green Light,” DeMoe concluded.
