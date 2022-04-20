Itemizer-Observer
Polk County was one of eight counties recently selected for a pilot program addressing affordable housing and homelessness.
The $1 million grant award is the result of House Bill 4123 which provided the funding to county’s response team, consisting of Polk County, the cities of Dallas, Falls City, Independence, Monmouth and Willamina and the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency and any other interested parties.
The grant recipient is tasked with creating a coordinated homeless response team that includes:
- Establishment of a coordinated homeless response office with a point of contact and staff.
- Creation of an advisory board with representation from the communities involved.
- Coordination with the regional Continuum of Care.
- Creation of a 5-year strategic plan.
Commissioner Jeremy Gordon, board liaison for the county to pilot project, is excited Polk County was chosen as one of the pilot partners that will hopefully get more community input to solving the ongoing issue of homelessness.
“It’s one of my priorities, homelessness prevention. The number one topic I hear about, both housing affordability and homelessness. I think there is a lack of understanding about homelessness in rural areas,” Gordon said. “This pilot program focuses on rural Polk County. Hopefully this pilot program will inform state policy at a grander level at how to address homelessness in non-urban areas.”
Gordon clarified that there is nothing in HB 4123 dictating how Polk County partners must fund the office long term.
“The pilot counties, the vast majority of which are in rural areas, will inform the state about what works best in their communities,” Gordon explained. “The reason for the overwhelming bipartisan support for HB4123 in the legislature was this guarantee of local control and leveraging existing community partners rather than imposing a state program in our communities.
Gordon said part of the county’s charge will be to create a sustainability plan to continue the office. He expects the process to be more labor intensive first year to create a strategic plan, then become easier once the work is expanded to all of the county’s partners.
“Rural counties often feel left out of conversations about homelessness services which are mostly focused on addressing urban homelessness. Our efforts will be focused on rural areas and prevention strategies in order to avoid more costly chronic homelessness problems in the future,” he added.
HB 4123 requires participating pilot communities to include public outreach and communication efforts. Gordon was really happy with the participation in the first of the ongoing community meetings April 11. The first one centered on the city perspective, with presentations from city managers, elected officials, even some code enforcement experts.
Subsequent meetings will focus on public safety communities, law enforcement corrections, the district attorney’s office, and others involved in that intersection of services. School districts will follow to talk about youth homelessness issues and also service providers.
“That will hopefully give the new person, yet to be hired, a lot of material to work with to provide outreach, collect data and create this strategic plan. This process will be advised by advisory committee made up of all the partners,” Gordon said.
“The Polk County partnership looks forward to organizing community events to share what we learn and hear from community members who want to engage, get involved, and volunteer their time,” he added.
