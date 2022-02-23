The Polk County Republican Women is hosting candidates for the May 17 primary at its regular monthly meeting March 3. The meeting runs from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Kingwood Bible Church, Fireside Room, at 1125 Elm St. N.W., in West Salem. Speakers start their presentations at 11:45 a.m. This is a “bring your own lunch” event.
Guest speakers include:
• Dr. Bud Pierce, candidate for governor.
• Polk County Commissioner Craig Pope
• Amy Ryan Courser, candidate for 6th District Congressional District
• Kerry McQuisten, may or Baker City and candidate for governor
For more information, contact Lynette Henshaw at (503) 507-1091.
