U.S. Senator Ron Wyden announced Sept. 29 that all 36 Oregon counties will receive a combined $113.1 million in federal assistance over the next two years through a program he successfully fought to include in the first COVID relief plan.
Polk County’s share of the funds total $142.205 - $71,102 in 2022 and $71,102.63 in 2023.
“This federal investment in rural Oregon and all parts of our state is timely and welcome news as counties work on their communities’ needs to support roads, schools and more that all add up to a quality of life families and small businesses depend on,” Wyden said. “I’m glad this work to secure these investments in the first COVID relief act has paid off as Oregon counties continue their recovery and rebound from this public health crisis that created such a devastating economic fallout.
The federal fund distribution for Oregon counties comes from the $1.5 billion over the next two years in the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund (LATCF) that Wyden and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO) teamed up to include in the American Rescue Plan for counties participating in certain federal revenue sharing programs related to federal land within their respective jurisdictions.
The fund also provides $500 million over the next two years for tribes in Oregon and nationwide, and tribes have until the end of October to submit applications for their allocations.
