By Jackson Hogan and Gary A. Warner

EO Media

SALEM — Polk County school districts are working on plans to reopen after the state announced new guidance on Friday.

Oregon is simplifying the COVID-19 infection standards that schools must meet to get students back in the classroom for the first time since March, Gov. Kate Brown said.

“We need to give Oregonians hope and encouragement,” Brown said about the changes.

Brown made the announcement at a press conference along with Colt Gill, director of the Oregon Department of Education, and Dr. Tom Jeanne, deputy state epidemiologist at the Oregon Health Authority.

The new rules will move the focus to infection rates based on individual counties rather than any statewide measurement. While the majority of students in the state will likely be required to continue with distance learning, an estimated 130,000 could return to the classroom as early as next month.

Brown said she believed the moves were the best way forward for the state, despite rapidly rising COVID-19 infections that led Oregon to report 600 cases on Friday, a new daily record.

“Our updated metrics are based on the latest COVID-19 studies and data, are aligned with CDC recommendations, and bring Oregon in sync with the standards of other states like California,” Brown said. “They also help us meet our priority of returning students to in-person instruction. These metrics still place a very high bar for low case counts to open schools, while at the same time providing more flexibility for our younger students.”

Central School District Superintendent Jennifer Kubista announced at the beginning of last week that the district was committed to comprehensive distance learning through February, 2021, but was working on health metrics exceptions from ODE for limited in-person instruction at the elementary school level.

After Friday’s press conference, Kubista sent an email to CSD students, families and staff announcing the limited in-person learning will start Nov. 12.

“With the updated health metrics released (Oct. 30), we are now allowed to begin phasing in on-site and hybrid learning at the K-3 level,” Kubista said. “Our plan is to continue forward with our limited in-person groups at the elementary schools. We will begin to build and phase in the K-3 grade levels. As we prove successful in maintaining the health and safety of students and staff, we will add grades 4-5. With the new metrics, there is also the possibility of bringing in targeted small groups of students for limited in-person learning at the 6 - 12th grade level as we build into a successful hybrid model.”

Dallas School District Superintendent Andy Bellando posted on the district’s Facebook page, that the guidance from the state was new to them and said no decisions had been made for Dallas.

“Any reopening decisions will be the result of thoughtful and deliberate efforts which reflect collaborative input,” Bellando said. “At this point, I cannot say with certainty when, or in what instructional form, our students will return.”

The Oregon Health Authority has reported 44,389 positive cases and 675 deaths from COVID-19 since it first appeared in the state in February. As in much of the country, the numbers are on the rise after a late summer lull. The New York Times said Friday that its analysis of local and state health records put Oregon’s 14-day average of cases up 23 percent.

The Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center reported Friday that there have been 8.99 million cases of COVID-19 in the United States this year, with 229,141 deaths. Cases have been spiking worldwide, with several European governments once again instituting shutdown and stay-at-home orders. COVID-19 has infected 45.3 million people and led to 1.18 million deaths worldwide.

Brown and the other state officials said students doing distance-only learning are much more likely to struggle with materials. Students who also depend on schools for meals and services such as mental health counseling are not having their needs met. Without citing specific statistics, health officials said studies since the beginning of the pandemic have shown that students returning to class are not a major spreader of infection among themselves or their communities.

Decisions over when a school would be ready to resume teaching would shift to local school districts and county health officials. They would have to meet state “metrics” on infection rates, which would be reviewed by the Oregon departments of health and education.

In a major change, the state said that meeting standards for elementary schools would allow students from kindergarten through sixth grade to return to class. Previously, students were split into K-3 and 4-6 groups, each needing to meet separate standards to be allowed to return.

“If we meet the new metrics in Polk County, we must also meet the metrics in Marion County since more than 10 percent of our staff members reside there,” Bellando said. “The new rules allow for some flexibility to this requirement but only after consultation with and approval by Polk County Health Department.”

The same is true for CSD.

Falls City School District scheduled an emergency board meeting for Nov. 3 to discuss the new metrics. The outcome of that meeting was not available at press time.

Under the system, there are four color-coded categories:

Green Zone: All students from kindergarten to 12th grade would be allowed to return to class. A county must now have fewer than 50 cases per 100,000 residents in a two-week average. Smaller-population counties would have to show less than 30 total cases over that two-week period. The percentage of positive infections would have to be below 5 percent.

Yellow Zone: Students in elementary school grades K-6 could be taught in-person or in a hybrid program with some classroom time, but some learning done online. The state still recommends that older students do classwork from home. To reach the standard, the number of positive COVID-19 infections would have to remain between 50 and 99.9 per 100,000, while the positive test rate in the county would have to be 5 percent to 7.9 percent. Small county case numbers could be between 30 and 44 in a two-week period.

Orange Zone: State officials called this a “transitional” zone that would prepare counties for improvements to reach the yellow zone. Counties in the category could have 100-200 cases per 100,000 residents and positive test rate of 8 percent to 10 percent. Small counties could report 45-60 cases over two weeks.

Red Zone: No in-person teaching would be allowed in counties with more than 200 cases per 100,000 residents. Small counties in the category would report more than 60 cases in two weeks. It also covers those with a positive test rate above 10 percent.

Any school district currently teaching students in-person that are in the red zone must transition all students back to distance learning by Jan. 4, 2021.

Brown said Oregonians should rethink plans of traveling and celebrating Thanksgiving and the winter holidays. Gatherings should be small and limited to immediate family or a few friends.

If infection numbers continue to rise, Brown said all options were still “on the table,” including business closures and other restrictions.

“Remember that our ability to have students in schools depends on updated weekly health metrics,” Kubista said. “While those metrics are now achievable, it will require all of us to continue to maintain physical distance, wear face masks, and wash your hands often.”

Kubista said she would regularly update the community as the district works through details and “initiate(s) safety protocols that we have built and practiced over the summer and fall.”

Itemizer-Observer reporter Audrey Caro contributed to this story.