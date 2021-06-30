Itemizer-Observer

POLK COUNTY — Off-shore winds blew in Monday evening to finally bring relief after an extended stretch of record-breaking triple-digit temperatures in the Willamette Valley.

The relief was welcome after communities all over the state saw the hottest temperatures ever recorded.

As of Tuesday, the heat wave had moved east and left the Willamette Valley with temperatures in the 80s and 90s — cool by comparison to the previous three days.

Official stats from the Salem Airport had Saturday’s high at 105, Sunday’s high at 113 (a record at the site) and Monday the temperature reached 117, shattering the previous day’s record.

Locally people flocked to water to help beat the heat on Sunday, heading to Dallas City Park, the falls in Falls City, or places outside the county to enjoy cool water.

Blessedly, this week temperatures will stay mostly in the 80s, something a little closer to what Polk County residents are used to.