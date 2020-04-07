Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — In a time of social distancing and orders to stay home, Polk County Fire District No. 1 is looking for ways to connect with community members.
On April 1 they recorded the first in a series of educational videos aimed at kids.
“My wife told me a bunch of her friends were going to be watching a class that fire district was putting on in Snohomish County,” said Ben Stange, PCFD chief.
The fact that people in Monmouth knew about it and were planning to watch it, made him think there would be some interest in a local effort.
It’s us trying to look for things to engage, keep spirits up, and keep people involved and positive, Stange said.
“This week we’re talking about water supply maps,” Stange said. “It’s a good opportunity to reinforce some of these fundamental lessons like mathematics.”
Stange and his crew are doing these videos to encourage people during this time of isolation, but it’s been challenging for them too.
First responders are people who want to engage with people and truly enjoy interaction, he said.
“It’s been very hard as an agency,” Stange said of executive order to stay home and social distance. “Our people enjoy doing things like inspections, going out and chatting with people sitting at restaurants. Just like you, we’re all stuck at home and confined to essential and immediate emergency tasks.”
The personal protective equipment they need to wear now can interfere with communicating with the people they’re helping.
“It’s more stressful to communicate with patients and loved ones when you can’t show sympathy with your face,” Stange said.
That’s proven to be a somewhat unexpected stress of the situation, he said.
Still, they want people to stay home and stay safe.
“There are so many people dealing with work issues,” Stange said. “Other people are far more in need than ours.”
Thinking about life after the stay-at-home order is one way he thinks can help get through it.
“The thing I’ve encouraged our people to do is set goals for when we’re all through with this,” Stange said. “Set some goals. How you want to look and how you want to feel?”
For mental and emotional health, Stange said there are many resources available through the county and through private health insurance.
“It’s increasingly an issue through this entire thing,” Stange said. “People need to not be ashamed to reach out.”
