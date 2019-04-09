RICKREALL — Polk Flea Market at the Polk County Fairgrounds in Rickreall has expanded to 80 vendors and added a “Garden Alley” at the monthly event that started in 1970.

Owner Deb Thomas has operated the market for 20 years, and said it attracts visitors from Newport, Lincoln City, Astoria, Portland and Eugene.

“We’ve noticed a real increase in visitors coming through our doors, including a younger group of buyers, so we really want to them to linger, to shop, and to buy,” Thomas said in a press release. “A lot of these buyers have been bitten by the ‘collecting bug’ and are looking for merchandise beyond our traditional antiques and collectibles mix, so with new vendors we are hoping to capture more of that market.”

The flea market is open the first Sunday of the month 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $1 for adults. Children younger than 18 get in free.

For more information: polkfleamarket.com.