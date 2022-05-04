Itemizer-Observer
Polk County on April 26 officially became a Purple Heart County, honoring veterans who live or have lived in the county who were wounded or died in combat and awarded one the nation’s highest awards.
The Purple Heart is the United States’ oldest military award created by George Washington in 1782 and was the first award available to the “common soldier” as a badge of military merit. The Purple Heart is awarded in the name of the President of the United States to any member of the armed forces who has been wounded, killed or died after being wounded by enemy action since April 5, 1917.
The conference room at the Academy Building was filled with more than 100 veterans and representatives from veteran groups to attend the ceremony.
Commissioner Craig Pope read the proclamation honoring the naming the county a Purple Heart County.
“Polk County is honored to become a Purple Heart County. And we support our veterans and appreciate the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients have made in defending our freedoms. The board of commissioners do herby proclaim the county of Polk as a Purple Heart County to encourage the citizens of Polk County to show their appreciation for the sacrifices our Purple Heart recipients have made in defending our freedoms, to acknowledge their courage and to show them the honor and support they have earned,” Pope read.
Commander Keith Wittnebel of the Department of Oregon Military Order of the Purple Heart presented the commissioners with a plaque from his organization honoring Polk County for taking the steps to become a Purple Heart County.
Then Pope honored all the Purple Heart recipients currently living in, or have lived in, Polk County, by presenting them a plaque of their own. The veterans, or their family members accepting on their behalf, were:
Sgt. Ian Tawney (John Tawney, father)
Cpl. Kory Wiens (Kevin Wins, Sr., father)
Calvin “Jack” DeMoe (Brent Demoe, grandson)
Paul Ronco (Brenda Ronco, daughter)
Del-Andrew Webster
Robert Herndon
Douglas Birge
Jeffrey Pickering
Donald Conrad
Fred Campbell
Darryl Chappel
Eric Enderle, Jr.
Joseph Lillibridge
Leonard J. Mendenhall
Kevin Boardman
Brian C. Finn
James Koch (Abigale Koch, daughter)
