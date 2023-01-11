Kelly Carmichael received more than $1,000 in donations for Ash Creek Auto Glass’s second annual Puppy New Year event at the Polk County Fairground Jan. 7. Dog owners are (usually) invited in one at a time to let their pet select a toy donated by community members and past participants. Eleven sponsors participated in contributing to the event this year.
Most Popular
Articles
- Meet the Zen master of Oregon wines in West Salem
- Police Reports
- Steve Forbes
- ‘Sister Wives’: Robyn Shares Thoughts on Kody Having More Wives
- The Year in Review: Independence shows growth in good and not-so-good ways
- West Salem family has Salem Health’s first baby of new year
- Thomas Janeway
- Rich in taste and tradition
- Anonymous donor to match contributions to Monmouth Independence Community Foundation
- Police Reports
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- Central junior transfer Kai Bennett is settling in nicely to his new school and team
- Wyden 2023 town hall tour coming to WOU
- West Salem teachers among Crystal Apple award nominees
- Limited coastwide recreational ocean and bay crabbing reopens
- Katie Wojke named VP of advancement at Western
- Group encourages students to educate teens on human trafficking in video contest
- The dog days of Winter
- Pages of the Past
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.