INDEPENDENCE — What was it like for Joseph and a very pregnant Mary to look for a place to stay while traveling during a census?
That journey is recreated in a Mexican tradition called Las Posadas, which lasts nine nights. Posada means “inn” or “hotel.”
Many churches in the United States practice the tradition, including St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Independence.
While members of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church host the Posada locations, everyone is welcome to join the festivities. Each night is hosted at a different family’s home.
It starts with a call and response – a group stands outside with candles and sparklers.
They knock on the door and the people standing outside ask to be let in. The group inside says there is no room.
The singing goes back and forth a few times, and eventually the host opens the door and invites everyone in.
“We walk with Mary and Joseph to find a home for Jesus on Christmas day,” said Vanessa Garcia, of Independence.
She attended a posada on Dec. 22 with her husband and their children.
“We read about their troubles along the way from the gospel,” she said. “It’s a family-based way of teaching our kids about (this story). My husband wanted (to host) one this year, but when we looked, they were all taken.”
That night was the first time Abel and Teodora Chavez have hosted a Posada in their home.
The gathering includes readings from the gospels, singing, eating and drinking.
A lot of work went into preparing for their guests – making sure there is enough food and drink for everyone who may come.
The Chavezes made ponche, a flavorful and sweet fruit-based drink, and champurrado, a warm chocolate drink.
For food, they made tostadas and pan dulce, a Mexican sweet bread.
“In the end, what this is all about is being together,” Abel Chavez said. “After we welcome the people, our house is blessed. The whole family has been blessed.”
There is a posada tonight, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m. at 450 Walnut Dr. S., Monmouth. The last one is at 6 p.m. on Dec. 24 at 1275 E Street, Independence.
