Itemizer-Observer Report
The final tally won’t be counted until after June 2, but residents of Monmouth are leaning toward passing ballot measure 27-133, to pay for a new City Hall, by 1,098 to 716.
Special election results from May 18 won’t be updated until June 2 after the Polk County Elections Office until its challenge ballot deadline of 5 p.m. June 1.
Initial counts of ballots from election night show 14,752 ballots were cast from a pool of 60,802 register voters, equating to a voter turnout of 24.26%.
In other contested races:
Central School District
Position 4: Byron Shinkle – 1,368; Jeannie Scott – 1,094
Dallas School District
Position 1: Louis Garibay – 1,233; Carol Shaw-Slife – 1,019; Pat Wildman 984
Position 4: Pally Mann – 1,745; Lee Schlenker – 1,367
Perrydale School District
Position 3: Katie Fast – 155; Jessica Keene – 41
Polk County Fire District
Position 2: Dan Miller – 1,644; Freeman Stutzman – 778
For full preliminary election results, go to https://bit.ly/2SqW7ZH.
