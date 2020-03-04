Itemizer-Observer
INDEPENDENCE — Polk County residents who are uninsured and have low income may be eligible for specialty medical care through Project Access Network.
The program was previously administered by the Marion Polk Medical Society’s foundation.
When the foundation closed its doors in 2017, Project Access Network stepped up, said Zuri Lopez, health navigation program manager for Northwest Family Services.
Lopez visited a recent Independence City Council meeting in an effort to let more people know about the program.
“We would like to receive more referrals from rural cities,” she said.
That includes Independence, Monmouth and Falls City, she said.
“We want to do more outreach there, and we want to know what we’re not doing right,” Lopez said. “This is our second year in our program and third year for our women’s health program, and here we are launching our medication program.”
There are three elements to Project Access Network.
The specialty care project is a clearinghouse for specialty medical services. Those services are donated, so they are provided for free or at a low cost to adults who are uninsured or low-income.
To qualify, a person must live in a household with a combined income within 300 percent of the federal poverty level guideline; be referred by their primary care provider, a hospital or an emergency department; and have a diagnosed health care need that their primary care provider does not offer or is not able to access on their behalf.
The women’s health program provides access to mammograms at no cost through donated care and/or the Oregon ScreenWise Program, a statewide network of providers that offers variety of breast cancer, cervical cancer, and genetics services for people who are eligible.
Project Access Network has provided free access to mammograms and paps to more than 400 women, Lopez said.
“This program was in effect for many years under the Marion Polk Medical Society,” Lopez said.
Women younger than 50 who experience symptoms may be eligible for mammograms.
“Symptoms can be anything that is abnormal for them,” Lopez said. “If the doctor deems it necessary to have a diagnostic, then they are sent to us. We have a partnership with Salem Health Hospital, where we pay for these mammograms. When the program transferred, it came with funding for about a year and a half.”
In the works is the medication assistance project for under-insured and uninsured people who have low income. It provides access to free or low-cost prescription drugs for diagnosis-based medical conditions.
“We are still in the process of implementation,” Lopez said.
They are working on funding, training and staffing, she said.
“Our main office is in Portland. We’ve done this for about six years in Portland,” Lopez said. “When the foundation was closing, they thought it was very natural, because of our experience, to take on the program. We said of course, we’ll expand our services.”
The main office for the Marion Polk program is in Salem.
“We have five to six staff just running these programs here,” Lopez said. “All staff running these programs are in Salem.”
There are more than 20 specialties in Project Access Network, Lopez said.
“We have all the large health systems partnering with us,” she said. “They fund our programs.”
Lopez said that in addition to bringing on more patients, they are hoping to expand the network in Polk County.
“We’re hoping to tap into some specialists who live within these communities, like a foot doctor or a surgeon,” Lopez said. “If they’re willing to join our network and donate medical services to our program, that would mean expanding, we could serve more patients.”
For more information about Project Access Network, visit nwfs.org/project-access-network.html.
